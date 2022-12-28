Nick Kyrgios sends tennis fans into a frenzy with Novak Djokovic reveal

Nick Kyrgios has suggested in a post on Instagram that he may have a doubles partnership with Novak Djokovic in the future. Images: Getty Images

After years of animosity, Nick Kyrgios has given the most obvious sign yet that he’s done well buried the hatchet with his fierce rival, Novak Djokovic. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up caught fans’ attention with a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday, which hinted at what would once have been considered the most unlikely team-up.

A stern critic of Djokovic for many years, Kyrgios regularly attacked the Serbian superstar for trying too hard to be liked, as well as clashing over the latter’s actions during the early months of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia ahead of the Australian Open in 2022, however, Kyrgios’ attitude is relaxed towards the 20-time grand slam champion.

However, few could have predicted that the newfound respect between Kyrgios and Djokovic would culminate in a doubles partnership – but that’s exactly what Kyrgios says is at stake. Responding to a fan’s comment about the budding friendship, Kyrgios stated that the pair would play together in Indian Wells in 2023 if Djokovic is allowed to return to the United States.

Djokovic’s visa ban for attempting to enter Australia while unvaccinated was overturned late last year, with the 35-year-old quietly returning to the country ahead of the Australian Open. He plays in the Adelaide International for the season-opening grand slam at Melbourne Park.

The US remains off limits to Djokovic as his continued refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 prevents him from entering the country. He was not allowed to participate in the US Open last year, which was won by Daniil Medvedev.

If Novak is allowed in the US, we’ll play doubles at INDIAN WELLS, are you ready?” Kyrgios posted on his Instagram. His comment was in response to a fan who had said the “bromance” between the pair was “fashionable” on’ was.

Kyrgios has consistently praised Djokovic since the pair won last year’s Wimbledon final, in which the Serb triumphed in a thrilling 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) match.

Novak Djokovic lands in Australia a year after deportation

The nine-time Australian Open champion therefore initially risked a three-year ban from the country. However, the current government chose to wave that decision and grant him a visa to return for the 2023 edition.

Australia has since lifted requirements for foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination and the country is returning to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic. It means Djokovic was able to enter the country on Tuesday night, free from the media frenzy that greeted his arrival in January.

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia for the first time since being expelled ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic’s travel plans were largely secret, with none of the media and photographers at the airport as we’ve seen for the past two years. He reportedly left the airport through a rear exit and was kept out of the public eye.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said earlier on Tuesday he hoped Aussie fans would embrace Djokovic’s return. “We welcome him back to Australia,” he told reporters. “I think he’s landing in Adelaide at the moment and I think he’ll be the player to beat again.

“I have a lot of confidence in the Australian public. I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react the way we hope they will.”

