FINAL: MSU hockey falls to Ferris State 4-2 in semifinal round of Great Lakes Invitational





GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. After trailing 3-0 heading into the break of the first period, Michigan State hockey rallied to score two goals in the second period to leave Ferris State with one. The Spartans’ comeback efforts were not enough to stop the Bulldogs from scoring another goal in the third period, extending the lead to a final score of 4–2. Graduate student defender Christian Krigier was sent to the box on a minor for hooking, sending Ferris State into a power play at 4:44. Just six seconds later freshman to the front Tyler drags scored his sixth goal of the season to put the Bulldogs 1–0 up with just over 15 minutes to play in the first period.

Freshmen forward Connor McGrath overtime FSUs lead to 2-0 at 6:37 p.m. on a breakaway goal. With less than 15 seconds to play in the first, junior forward Mitch Deelstra got a past graduate student goaltender Dylan St Cyr with an assist from McGrath to put the Bulldogs 3-0 on their way to the locker room. Despite the first period shots being 15-6 MSU, the Bulldogs pulled away with a 3-0 lead heading into the locker room. Freshman defenseman Victor Hurtig was called for the boarding at 1:41 of the second period, sending the Bulldogs into another power play. Less than a minute later, senior forward Jason Branchau was sent to the box on a cross-checking call, ending FSU’s power play and giving MSU an extra man advantage. However, the Spartans could not get on the board. MSU got another power play opportunity after FSU’s junior forward Jacob Dirks was called for stumbling at 7:51, but the Spartans were ultimately unable to capitalize on the man advantage. Sophomore defender David Gucciardi made a trip to the box on a hold call with over eight minutes to play in the second. As a fifth-year defender, the Spartans finally managed to get on the board less than a minute later Cole Krigier put a four-on-four goal into the back of the net with help from senior forwards Jagger Joshua and Nico Miller. Junior forward Jeremy Davidson was called for a minor for boarding at 5:03 p.m. in the second period. Krygier scored his second of the night and seventh of the season less than 30 seconds later to cut FSU’s lead to 3-2. After the Spartans recovered in the second period to reach FSU trailing by one, they had a few chances to tie the game, but were unable to score any additional goals. Senior forward midway through the third period Eric Middendorf made a trip to the box on a minor for hooking, giving FSU another power play opportunity. The Bulldogs were able to take advantage thanks to a goal from Brancheau, with assists from senior defenders, Blake Evennou and Matt Slick extending lead to 4-2. Despite the loss, the Spartans trailed the Bulldogs 47-22. FSU sophomore goaltender Noah Gisbrecht walked away with 45 saves the night before FSU. MSU returns to Van Andel tomorrow at 3:30 PM to face Michigan Tech in the third place game Support student media!

Discussion Share and discuss "FINAL: MSU Hockey Falls to Ferris State 4-2 in Semifinal Round of Great Lakes Invitational" on social media.

