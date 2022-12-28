“She deserved it, but why not me”

Indian men’s table tennis player Sanil Shetty feels overwhelmed after missing out on this year’s Arjuna Award.

On November 30, 2022, a total of 25 athletes received the Arjuna Award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Arjuna Award is the second highest sports award in Indian sports and is awarded to athletes for their excellence in sports across the country.

On November 5, Sanil had posted an image to his Twitter account shortly after missing his name from the list of recipients of the prestigious award. The image showed the accumulation of points from 2018 to 2022 along with the remarkable achievements of three Indian TT players. He captioned:

I was hoping for a call, but it hasn’t come in yet. The recommendations of the Arjuna Awards are sealed, but the wait is only getting longer.

Telanganas Sreeja Akula was the sole recipient of the 2022 Arjuna Award from the Table Tennis Fraternity. The 24-year-old won her first Senior National Table Tennis Championship in the women’s singles category in April and partnered Sharath Kamal to win a Commonwealth Games gold in mixed doubles in August.

Sanil, on the other hand, was part of the four-man men’s team that took their second gold medal in a row for the team event at the Commonwealth Games. The Mumbai-based paddler played India’s third round match against Northern Ireland where he defeated Paul McCreery 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-6).

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at AVSC Table Tennis Academy in Hyderabad, the 33-year-old expressed how he felt dejected about not living up to expectations.

“This year I was very confident (to win the Arjuna award). If you have two gold and one bronze and one Asian champion bronze. For example, if you have four medals and if you calculate the points, you have better points than the other. two players. I thought I had a great chance of getting the Arjuna Award this year. But when I saw the names, it wasn’t on the list. Okay, she deserved it, but why not me?” he said.

Sanil also questioned the recipient selection process, saying:

“I don’t know how they calculate. If you see the points table, I had more points than two of them. Because for next year these two medals will not be taken into account. I’m not sure, but I assume that in the Table Tennis (fraternity) will be the only player who has won two gold medals in two competitions, but will not receive the Arjuna award.”

He went on to mention how the disappointment shattered him internally and how he managed to overcome it.

At that moment I felt very bad and I was very heavy. But at the end of the day, if you gotta get it, you’ll get it. That day I did not practice and left. I was a little upset in the room. But after two days I started normal training and then I said, “If not, this year, maybe next year.” Because it’s not in my hands. I can’t do too much, said Sanil.

“Sharath Kamal should have been given this award a long time ago” – Sanil Shetty on Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Veteran skipper Sharath Kamal was the only player to receive the highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The reckless player from Chennai shone in this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games with three golds and a silver medal, bringing his tally of medals at the quadrennial event to 13.

Sanil was delighted for his senior teammate, with whom he has both played and competed on numerous occasions, and felt the veteran should have received the award by now. He said,

For him it is a very big achievement. I think he should have gotten this award a long time ago. He really deserves this award and for the sport I think it’s great because only two players got the Dhyan Chand award.

Sanil also said that Sharath, who became the second table tennis player to receive the Khel Ratna after Manika Batra in 2020, has created a benchmark for the next generation of players. He said,

One is Manika Batra and the other is Sharat Kamal. So this is also a good benchmark for the emerging and young players that we have to get to this level to achieve this and everyone has that goal in them to prove they can win this award too.

He added,

Before Manika and Sharat Bhaiya, we only focused on the Arjuna award. It was the biggest prize for table tennis players and it was hard to move on. But now it’s Dhyan Chand and that’s a good thing for the sport.

