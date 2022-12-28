Pirates Drop Road game at Marquette, 83-69





Next game: St John’s 12-31-2022 | 12 o’clock FS1 31 Dec (Sat) / 12 noon St John’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Despite trailing by as much as 19 with 5:10 left in the game, the Seton Hall men’s basketball team fought back and narrowed the deficit to 10 with less than two minutes to play before finally falling to Marquette, 83-69, at Tuesday evening. . Junior Dr. Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) led the Pirates with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. All his points came in the second half. How it happened Marquette jumped out to an early 16-5 lead in the first half, forcing the Pirates to call a timeout. A few subs, led by senior Tray Jackson (Detroit, Michigan), helped spark an 11-0 Seton Hall run that got off to a flying start as a freshman Jacques Sanders (Brooklyn, NY) grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup. Despite taking the score to 16-16 with the run, Marquette responded with an 18-4 spurt that gave it a 14-point lead, 34-20, their biggest lead of the game with 3:39 left in the first half. The Hall responded with a 12-2 run that narrowed the gap to four, 36-32, but a three-point basket from Marquette at the buzzer made it a seven-point game at halftime, 39-32. Firing in the second half, Marquette shot 58 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in the final 20 minutes. The Golden Eagle advantage rose to 19, 77-58, with 5:10 left. However, the Pirates continued to fight as Davis scored The Hall’s next seven runs and a steal and slam by junior Femi Odukale (Brooklyn, NY) made it a 12-point game, 79-67, with 2:20 left. A jumper from Davis cut the Marquette lead to 10, but was unable to cut the deficit to single digits before time ran out. Within the numbers Seton Hall had an even assist-to-turnover ratio, 15-15, but Marquette scored 18 points on those 15 Pirate turnovers.

The Pirates shot 46 percent from the field for the game, but 12-of-22 (55 percent) from the free throw line.

Marquette’s bench outscored Seton Hall’s reserves, 28-17.

The Pirates had the lead in rematch points, 17-9. News & Notes Dr. Davis led the team in scoring in his first start as a pirate.

led the team in scoring in his first start as a pirate. Seton Hall is 7-1 if it allows under 70 points, but 0-6 if it gives up over 70.

Graduated student KC Ndefo (Elmont NY) posted his 10th career game with at least nine rebounds and four blocks.

(Elmont NY) posted his 10th career game with at least nine rebounds and four blocks. Odukale dropped 11 points, collected four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Junior Cadary Richmond (Brooklyn, NY) recorded his third straight game with five assists and his fourth in the last six games. Next one Seton Hall will return home at noon for a New Year’s Eve showdown against St. John’s at Prudential Center. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a RING IN THE BLUE YEAR t-shirt. Dave Popkin and Kim Adams will be calling in the action on the Seton Hall Basketball Radio Network heard on the SHU Pirates mobile app, the Varsity Network and SiriusXM.

