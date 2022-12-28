Hardik Pandya leads India in T20Is against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma returns for ODIs | Cricket news







All-rounder Hardik Pandaya has been appointed skipper for the T20I series and gets Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy. #TeamIndia squad for three match T20I series against Sri Lanka. #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/iXNqsMkL0Q — BCCI (@BCCI) 1672159488000 NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced the selections for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3. Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a thumb injury, will miss the 3-match T20I series and will return to lead the team in the ODIs.All-rounder Hardik Pandaya has been appointed skipper for the T20I series and gets Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the shortest format and there are indications that the duo along with Rohit may not be picked again considering the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph at the last edition, was touted as Rohit’s replacement after India lost to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final by playing archaic cricket.

While Rohit is still recovering from a thumb dislocation, the BCCI press release does not mention whether it is a permanent change or just for one series. #TeamIndia squad for three match ODI series against Sri Lanka. #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/XlilZYQWX2 — BCCI (@BCCI) 1672159523000 “Yes, there will be no official announcement that Rohit has been removed from the T20I captaincy but he will be removed from the format along with Kohli and Rahul. It is clear that Rohit’s dislocated thumb injury has not fully healed yet although he has started But the phase-out has indeed begun,” a senior BCCI source familiar with development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Rishabh Pant is not part of either white-ball team and it is clear that he has been asked to report to the NCA for a two-week knee strengthening rehabilitation program. Therefore, he will miss the entire Sri Lanka series.

Interestingly, Hardik has been named Rohit’s deputy for the ODIs and Rahul will play in the team as a wicket-keeper batsman.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is out of form, has also been dropped from the ODI squad.

Uncapped Indian pacers and IPL big buys Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have received first T20I calls. Mavi was picked up by Titans for Rs 6 crore while Bengal’s Mukesh was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerful IPL artists, made it to the T20 side.

The ODI side has a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from a shoulder injury.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd . . Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh. (with input from PTI)

