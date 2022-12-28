Where would OU’s 2023 class rank among SEC teams?





Recruiting football in Oklahoma has been ranked first or second in the Big 12 for virtually all of the conference’s 27 years in existence. A member of the Big 12, the Sooners have long been a big fish in a small pond as far as nationally recognized football brands go. Oklahoma has always recruited well in talented Texas, but the Sooner coaching staff has long taken advantage of its national recognition to recruit in other recruiting areas such as California and Florida. Eight of OU’s current 25-member class of 2023 are from Texas (5) and Oklahoma (3). The other 17 come from 10 other states, including six from the state of Florida. That’s important because in the next two years, Oklahoma will be competing directly with schools in the Southeastern Conference, considered the top football conference in the country. That led us to wonder how Oklahoma will fare against teams in the SEC when the Sooners’ move to the SEC becomes official in the 2024 or 2025 season? There is little doubt that Brent Venables’ ability to land a top-five or top-10 2023 recruiting class in the early signing period, depending on which National Service you follow, had a lot to do with Oklahoma’s imminent move to the SEC. The same can probably be said of Texas, which was ranked No. 3 by both Rivals247Sports and op3. Nine of the 2023 OU signatories are from SEC states. Using the 2023 class rankings as a baseline reference, Oklahoma was ranked No. 4 in the ESPN class rankings, trailing only two SEC teams, Alabama and Georgia. The Sooners were according to number 5 247Sports, and again Alabama are the only SEC schools to do better. In reality. OU would rank No. 3 among SEC teams this year and No. 3 or 4 when Texas gets there, based solely on the 2023 recruiting class ranking. The question of how Oklahoma will fare on the field once the Sooners become a full-fledged, revenue-sharing member of the SEC will have to be answered later, but from a recruiting perspective, it appears OU is more than capable of holding its own against some of the top college teams in the country, several of which are doing business in the SEC.

