When Indian Tennis basked in the sun

After the endless battle of leading Indian players in the international tennis circuit, and how the Indian team continues to languish in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania group, I often take a trip down memory lane when Indian tennis basks in the sun. For nearly half a century, India has been among the most prominent challengers in the Davis Cup while its players have been good enough to make it to the quarterfinals and semifinals of Grand Slam events.

The beginning of the great era in Indian tennis can be traced back to 1954 when Ramanathan Krishnan became the first Indian to win the junior Wimbledon title. Two years later, Krishnan shocked No. 5 seed and former champion Jaroslov Drobny in the first round.

Krishnan became one of the leading players in the world, winning the Queen’s club title in 1959 with a win over World No. 1 Alex Olmedo and beating Rod Laver in the Davis Cup interzone final against Australia the same year.

India had participated in the interzone final of the Davis Cup three years earlier and then regularly reached this stage which was one step away from the Challenge Round which constituted the final in those days.

India made it to the interzone final of the Davis Cup in 1962, 1963, 1965 and took it a step further in 1966 by entering the Challenge Round where they lost 1–4 to Australia.

Krishnan was the architect of all these cherished moments and he was good enough to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1960 and 1961. This was when he was offered a lucrative contract by Jack Kramer who wanted him to join his professional circuit. But that would have meant Krishnan would have to forego playing at Wimbledon and the Davis Cup, two competitions dear to Indian players, and he declined the offer.

In 1962, Krishnan was seeded fourth at Wimbledon, just behind the three Australians, Laver, Neale Fraser and Roy Emerson, but suffered an ankle injury during his third round match and was forced to withdraw.

Krishnan was never a serious challenger at Wimbledon after that, although he guided India to the interzone final of the Davis Cup one last time in 1968. The 60s emerged as the leading players.

Mukherjea reached the last 16 at Wimbledon four times, while Lal had one golden moment at Wimbledon in 1969. In the second round, he led Laver by two sets to love and 3-3 in the third before the great Australian turned the tables. for a five-set win.

In the early 1970s, even as Lal and Mukherjea were approaching the end of their careers, Amritraj brothers Anand and Vijay came to the scene. They carried the Indian challenge bravely through the 1970s and 1980s, initially with support from Jasjit Singh and Sashi Menon and then Ramesh Krishnan, who became a leading player in his own right in the 1980s.

The brothers led India to the Davis Cup final in 1974, but returned to South Africa, as India had no sporting ties with that country due to their apartheid policies.

Vijay entered the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1973 and 1981 and the same round at the US Open in 1973 and 1974. Ramesh reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1986 in addition to entering the same round at the US Open in 1981 and 1987.

India played regularly in the prestigious Davis Cup World Group and in 1987 took a landslide victory over Australia Down Under to reach the final where they fell to the formidable Sweden. Vijay and Anand were still there, but by now Ramesh was the protagonist.

By the late 1980s, Vijay and Anand had called it a day, but now a wonderfully gifted youngster appeared in Leander Paes. In 1990 he emulated the performance of the Krishnans who had both won the junior Wimbledon title and he and Ramesh formed a successful combination in the Davis Cup, culminating in a shock victory over France in Frejus to put India in the semi-finals in 1993 came from the Davis Cup. However, Ramesh retired at the end of the year and, practically speaking, the long golden era in Indian tennis was all but over.

Paes continued to shine especially in the Davis Cup, where he achieved surprise victories over players who were above him. He and Mahesh Bhupathi formed one of the leading doubles pairings in the game, good enough to win several Grand Slam singles titles.

But in the new millennium, with Paes focusing on his doubles career, there was no dominant singles player, meaning India was in and out of the World Group. For a moment, Somdev Devvarman showed promise, but he could not carry the team’s fortune on his shoulders.

Since 2010, when India was part of the World Group for the last time after a big victory over Brazil in Chennai, when the team turned a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 win, it has been strictly downhill for the Indian tennis. What is most disappointing is that the leading players over the last decade have indicated that they could do better, but they have failed badly.

For example, Yuki Bhambri reached an ATP ranking of 83 but is now ranked 635. Ramkumar Ramanathan once at 111 is now 299. Prajesh Gunneswaran at best 75 is now 239. Sumit Nagal once at 122 is now 359. Saketh Myneni whose best was 137 now ranks 390.

With no outstanding young talent around the corner, it can be said that there are no better times for Indian tennis in the near future.