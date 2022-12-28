California children’s hockey teams arrive for the tournament without luggage and equipment

There were 22 people on our group flight and not a single piece of luggage came off the plane.” Photo by Lynn Saxberg/Postmedia / jpg

Article content Two young California hockey teams arrived in Ottawa on Monday to compete in the Bell Capital Cup, which begins Wednesday, only to find that their luggage, including the equipment they need to play, didn’t make it.

Article content There were 22 people on our group flight and not a single piece of luggage came off the plane, said hockey mom Kathryn Fujihara, who arrived at Ottawa International Airport with her son and the rest of the Orange County Hockey Club group on an Air Canada. flight on Monday night. She returned to the airport on Tuesday with another team parent, Jamie Anol, in hopes of tracking down the missing bags.

Article content The California mothers have the airports Aarrivals area, check the dozens of bags waiting to be claimed and pace between the Air Canada service desk and the Oversize Baggage area. As of noon Tuesday afternoon, only three bags of hockey sticks had been recovered, including one belonging to another Orange County family who had not yet reached Ottawa because their connecting flight was canceled.

Article content So their sticks are here, but they’re stuck in Toronto because their flight was canceled, Fujihara said with some annoyance. But their sticks are here? How did their sticks fare? She also wondered how a flight could take off without the passengers’ luggage. (Air Canada employees) say it happens often, but I’ve been traveling for a long time and I don’t understand how you can have a flight without luggage, she said. It boggles my mind. While the parents weren’t too concerned about replacing the clothes and toiletries in their luggage, the hockey equipment would be a financial challenge. We can go to Walmart and buy clothes, but hockey gear is expensive, Fujihara said, praising her son’s foresight to carry his skates in his carry-on. He was one of the few players to do so.

Article content Widely regarded as one of the world’s premier U10 and U13 (formerly atom and peewee) hockey tournaments, the Bell Capital Cup is a celebration of the game that attracts teams from Canada, the United States and beyond. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s edition begins Wednesday and runs through December 31, with competitions scheduled at arenas across Ottawa, including Bells Sensplex, Richcraft Sensplex and Canadian Tire Center. About 150 teams from all over North America have been registered this year, a number lower than the usual 250 or so, said the tournament’s general manager, Mark Sluban, who attributed the slump to the pandemic. COVID put a damper on the passing of the baton between coaches, he said, explaining that outgoing coaches often extol the virtues of the tournament to their incoming counterparts. That didn’t happen this year, so it messed things up, especially internationally.

Article content About a third of the teams come from outside the National Capital Region, he added, including teams from Maine, New Jersey and upstate New York.The California teams, who travel the furthest, have been raising money for weeks to attend their first Canadian tournament. Many players have their parents and grandparents with them. Activities planned for the 22nd edition of the tournament include Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony, a featured Ottawa Senators game and pin trading sessions, another disappointment as the California player pins are in their lost luggage. Sluban said this year is expected to be a rebuilding year for the tournament, which normally generates millions in economic impact for the city. This year we were just trying to host the tournament, have a good time and rebuild the hype, he said. The tournament games will be streamed, with Bell Sensplex and Richcraft Sensplex games available on hockeyTV.com. Find Canadian Tire Center games here. The opening ceremony will take place at the Bell Sensplex on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. [email protected] Air traffic in Canada may never return to normal Stranded travelers make the most of Christmas after winter storm cancels travel plans

