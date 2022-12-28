“I was so nervous and scared to play with Sharath Kamal initially” – Sreeja Akula on winning CWG 2022 mixed doubles gold

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has admitted she was nervous and scared to play alongside senior paddler Sharath Kamal ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

In April, Sreeja and Sharath posed together for trophies after winning the 83rd National Table Tennis Championship in the women’s and men’s singles respectively. Although it was Sharath’s 10th title, young Telangana won her first championship.

Four months later, both players were paired to compete in the mixed doubles category of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. At the request of Sreeja’s coach, Somnath Ghosh, Sharath, 40, agreed to team up with the 24-year-old at the marquee- event.

Interestingly enough, Sreeja had just started playing table tennis at the age of eight when Sharath won his first two golds (singles and men’s team events) at CWG in Melbourne in 2006. The two rowers have a 16-year age difference between them.

Speak in one exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at Somnath Ghosh UTT Academy in Hyderabad, Sreeja revealed her nervousness while initially playing with her senior player. The 24-year-old said:

“I’m so young for him and he noticed that I’m not that free and a little scared while playing with him. That nervousness was there initially and he noticed. He wanted to make a friendship so that I would be free and not so nervous while playing.”

Sreeja further mentioned how her coach and mental trainer helped bridge the communication gap between India’s newly paired mixed doubles partners. She explained:

“Even during the Commonwealth Games I had that feeling for a few matches. Maybe I got out in the quarter finals. We both have the same mental trainer Ms. Gayatri Vartak.”

She added: