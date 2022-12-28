“I was so nervous and scared to play with Sharath Kamal initially” – Sreeja Akula on winning CWG 2022 mixed doubles gold
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has admitted she was nervous and scared to play alongside senior paddler Sharath Kamal ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).
In April, Sreeja and Sharath posed together for trophies after winning the 83rd National Table Tennis Championship in the women’s and men’s singles respectively. Although it was Sharath’s 10th title, young Telangana won her first championship.
Four months later, both players were paired to compete in the mixed doubles category of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. At the request of Sreeja’s coach, Somnath Ghosh, Sharath, 40, agreed to team up with the 24-year-old at the marquee- event.
Interestingly enough, Sreeja had just started playing table tennis at the age of eight when Sharath won his first two golds (singles and men’s team events) at CWG in Melbourne in 2006. The two rowers have a 16-year age difference between them.
Speak in one exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at Somnath Ghosh UTT Academy in Hyderabad, Sreeja revealed her nervousness while initially playing with her senior player. The 24-year-old said:
“I’m so young for him and he noticed that I’m not that free and a little scared while playing with him. That nervousness was there initially and he noticed. He wanted to make a friendship so that I would be free and not so nervous while playing.”
Sreeja further mentioned how her coach and mental trainer helped bridge the communication gap between India’s newly paired mixed doubles partners. She explained:
“Even during the Commonwealth Games I had that feeling for a few matches. Maybe I got out in the quarter finals. We both have the same mental trainer Ms. Gayatri Vartak.”
She added:
“Through her and through my coach, we always kept in touch. Like any difficulty I had to share with Sharath Bhaiya, I always shared it with my mental trainer or my coach and they told him. So it was like a four way communication between us.
Sreeja said she wasn’t quite sure about attacking and left the work to her partner to finish. She eventually developed a fearless brand of game style under the guidance of the experienced paddler. Sreeja explained:
“He (Sharath Kamal) was here in Hyderabad for two days for the Commonwealth Games. We had to train for two to three sessions which made us understand our game well. I learned to play fearlessly. Initially I was like I will just throw the ball in and Sharath Bhaiya will take care of it.
“I never took a risk or opened the game from my side. He made me understand how to play my game and think about nothing else. Just play like you do in your singles match”.
She added:
“Technically he would also advise me that you can do this service or you can receive at the moment. He also used all these aspects to advise me.”
There is no confirmation whether Sreeja and Sharath will be linked again in major events.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos