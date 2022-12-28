Demons fall to Texas A&M after a hot start





Box Score COLLEGE STATION, Texas A hot start Tuesday night at the Reed Arena put the Northwestern State men’s basketball team within reach of its second victory this season against a Power Five opponent. However, the Demons were unable to maintain that momentum in the second half and fell to Texas A&M, 64-52, in their final non-conference game of the regular season. Playing for the first time in seven days, NSU (8-5) broke quickly to build a 15-point lead against the Aggies (7-5) in the first half. Starting with Yes’Monta Black’s 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game, the Demons weren’t trailing in the first half, thanks in large part to a hot shooting performance from outside the arc. NSU hit seven of its 15 three-pointers in the first half and almost averaged nearly nine threes made in a game. Both Isaac Haney and Black connected on three 3s in the first half. Black’s last 3 of the first half gave NSU the biggest lead of the game, a 27-12 lead with 9:04 to play in the half. That’s when the Aggies started to find their legs and finished the half by shooting NSU 2-for-8 to end the half with both baskets coming from Haney 3-pointers. Buoyed by that defensive prowess, Texas A&M cut the lead to five at the break, Northwestern State’s smallest advantage since a 14-10 lead with 14:38 to play. Even with the slow finish, the Demons shot 46.7 percent (7 for 15) from a range of 3 points in the first half. The Aggies were the fastest starting team in the second half, starting with a 9-0 run over the first 3:04 of the second stanza. Again, it was a Demon 3 pointer that suppressed the run DeMarcus Sharp hit a step back 3 to get NSU within one. With both defenses tightening, the Demons were able to tie again on a Black 3 with 13:14 to play, bringing the game to 42. The 3 remained almost the only source of attack from the Demons in the second half. NSU missed all seven of its two-point field goal attempts in the half and hit six of 25 three-point attempts. NSU finished with a season-best 13 made 3s on a school single-game record 40 3-point attempts. Northwestern State’s lone run in the second half that did not come from a 3-pointer was a Jalen Hampton free throw with 3:11 left to play. The Aggies got 13 points in the second half from Tyrece Radford as part of a 121-point, 10-rebound double-double. Radford and Henry Coleman III (24 points) scored a 36-6 advantage for the Aggies in points in the paint. Haney (16), Sharp (15) and Black (15) led Northwestern State in scoring, as Sharp grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. The Demons return to action on Saturday when they receive Texas A&M-Corpus Christ in the Southland Conference opener for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Prather Coliseum.

