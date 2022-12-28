Sports
What the TCU defensive coordinator said about Michigan football
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. While most media personalities and college football fans love Michigan’s football defense against the TCU offense in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, perhaps the key of a game is the Wolverine offense against the Horned Frog defense.
While the corn and blues don’t have what many would consider an explosive offense, the Wolverines still hold the No. 27 unit in the country in terms of yards per game, 12 places behind TCU at No. 15. TCU’s Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie compares what he’s seen on film from Michigan to a team he’s seen twice this year: Kansas State.
Yes that are they. Then there are some aspects that are very similar to a K-State and some guys like that, because of what Kansas State did to us. We unfortunately fell short of them in the Big 12 Championship game, said Gillespie. But from the big staff packs and running the ball and really controlling the clock and moving the sticks and things like that, there’s a lot of similarity from that aspect.
It’s going to be quite a bit different from what we get to see week in, week out. But I also feel like there are some differences that we’ll bring to the table as well. I think it’s going to be a great match.
Comparatively speaking, Kansas State is the No. 42 team in total offense, though like Michigan, it is relatively balanced in terms of run-pass yardage.
Both teams have had nearly a month to prepare for each other, and since Gillespie’s unit has a 3-3-5 stack, you might wonder if that isn’t the best way to start an attack in Michigan. approach that is based on running the football with a power block. regulation. Big 12 defenses are generally set up to defend passing attacks, as the conference is more likely to attack through the air than on the ground. That gets Gillespie thinking about how he’s going to defend the corn and the blue, wondering how much he needs to change things up or keep things the same.
We’re about to get to the point now, if you have a month to sit there and prepare, you have to be very careful about what you do because you start trying to defend too much, Gillespie said. And so we tried to be very methodical in installing this game plan. You have to be careful as coaches and also as players, because the more you watch and take in, the more you want to bet, the more you try to defend.
I just got to the point, is in this industry where I’ve contacted several people for a minute that I’ve never had in this position, and at this point in the season, at this level and so have contacted several people who have. I was just trying to gain some wisdom, and what have they learned from being in the same place. One of the common denominators of all was: the bigger the game, the smaller the plan.
“And so I think you have to be very careful about what we do to get into this, because you can get yourself into trouble trying to defend everything, and what we want to do is dance with who got us there, and what happened to us there, try not to sit there and reinvent the wheel now.
“But at the same time, Michigan is different from what we’ve seen week in and week out throughout the season. We’ll end up having some things that we probably haven’t done over the course of the season. And right now it looks good on paper, looks good on the marker board, looks good in practice, things like that. You’re going to have to go out and put it on the field and see how it goes against Michigan.
The other great thing that’s happened over the course of the season is, man, we’ve got an incredible staff that we’ve had to adapt, quick sideline adjustments. And our boys are great students of the game. And I think the main thing they did that allowed us to get some of those comeback wins, they made those adjustments and then went out on the field, and they executed it and executed it very quickly. So, you know, feel pretty sure that’s going to happen again.
The best rushing attack TCU has seen all year was Texas, and the Horned Frogs held the Longhorns to 28 yards on 22 carries. Gillespie says if he were Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore, he’d look at that game as the one trying to understand how TCU could defend Michigan’s vaunted run game.
If I’m Michigan’s forward, on the offensive side of the ball, that’s definitely one of the games I’m going to study quite a bit, Gillespie said. And of course from a defensive standpoint, from a team standpoint, it was a big win for us. From a defensive standpoint, trying to stop Bijan (Robinson) and everyone else they have I think they would go back and really study that and try to figure out some of the things that we’ve done to do those things and so can you put yourself in perspective a bit. But Michigan is still Michigan from a different point of view, and so we’re going to have to do a few things that we know we certainly didn’t do there, didn’t do.
That might be bait, as no coach will share how he’s going to play against the next team on the schedule. Still, Gillespie is confident in what his game plan is for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, especially given that his team has been battling late with the game at stake.
Well, I think we’re about to find out. We have a lot of confidence in it, Gillespie said. The question has of course been asked before. This is a slightly different staff package than what we’ve seen over the course of the season. But we also feel like we have some things within our defense that we can get into.
But again, like I said, I think it has to start at the front. If we can sit there and at some point, and in some parts of the game, control the line of scrimmage and do those things, then we’re going to have to win in the early downs and hopefully put them in some predictable situations.
