ChronSports’ Top 10 of 2022 No. 4: Duke women’s tennis captures ACC crown en route to Final Four appearance

As 2022 draws to a close, The Chronicle’s sports section takes a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day we will discuss a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the year for the Blue Devils.

Coming in at number 5: Duke women’s tennis had a special spring season, complete with an ACC title and Final Four appearance. For the full list, click here.

For the first time since 2012, Duke won the ACC Championship trophy and left Rome, Ga., victorious over Virginia. With banners raised, all roads led past Rome and on to Champaign, Illinois, where the Blue Devils’ high hopes for the NCAA championship were finally dashed in the Final Four.

Duke’s road to his 4-1 victory in the ACC title match began with double sets that left the team with incredible emotion, according to head coach Jamie Ashworth. The double came down to senior Georgia Drummy and sophomore Karolina Berankova, after junior Chloe Beck and freshman Ellie Coleman’s 6-1 loss was followed by an equally close 6-2 win by the duo of graduate student Eliza Omirou and senior Margaryta Bilokin. Trailing 6-5 by Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh, the Drummy-Berankova won their set in a 7-4 tiebreak to take an early lead for the Blue Devils.

The momentum didn’t stop there. Navarro got the only point of the day for the number 1 ranked Cavaliers in singles, but victories by Drummy and Coleman only increased the Blue Devils’ lead to 3–1.

As the day drew to a close, the championship dream depended on yet another tiebreak. Cavalier freshman Elaine Chervinsky forced a third-set tiebreak against Duke freshman Emma Jackson, who lost the first set 6–3 but won the second by the same score. Undeterred at the abyss of victory, Jackson finished the match 7-6 in the third set and won the tiebreak 7-3. With that final run, the Blue Devils ended a decade-long championship drought.

Just as Rome was not built in a day, victory in Rome was months in the making. The day before, the Blue Devils battled No. 3 seeded Miami in a hard-fought 4–3 semi-final victory, with senior Kelly Chens taking a grueling three-set win to push the Blue Devils into the final. In the quarter-finals, they defeated Wake Forest 4–2 after dominant straight-set victories in four singles matches. In the regular season, Duke spoiled then-No. 1 North Carolina undefeated record, weeks after beating then-No. 2 NC status 4-3.

Two weeks after their ACC championship, the Blue Devils opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a decisive 4-0 victory against Quinnipiac, not losing a single set that day. Their second-round 4–1 victory against Old Dominion advanced the team to its fourth straight NCAA Round of 16.

They moved closer to their goal, defeating No. 14 seed Georgia 4-1 and advancing to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win against NC State, but their season ended in the Final Four after a 4-3 loss to No. Oklahoma with 2 seeds. They grew and they got better. And they got better as individuals and became a better team along the way. So we couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put in, Ashworth said after the Dukes Final Four loss. Despite falling just short in the NCAA Tournament, Duke finished his season with the No. 1 ranking in the Carolina region, six athletes in the final ITA rankings, and two ITA All-Americans. With spring just around the corner, the Blue Devils are ready for the next season with great expectations ahead. READ MORE about Duke’s women’s tennis season:

