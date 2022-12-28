Sports
ChronSports’ Top 10 of 2022 No. 4: Duke women’s tennis captures ACC crown en route to Final Four appearance
As 2022 draws to a close, The Chronicle’s sports section takes a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day we will discuss a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the year for the Blue Devils.
Coming in at number 5: Duke women’s tennis had a special spring season, complete with an ACC title and Final Four appearance. For the full list, click here.
For the first time since 2012, Duke won the ACC Championship trophy and left Rome, Ga., victorious over Virginia. With banners raised, all roads led past Rome and on to Champaign, Illinois, where the Blue Devils’ high hopes for the NCAA championship were finally dashed in the Final Four.
Duke’s road to his 4-1 victory in the ACC title match began with double sets that left the team with incredible emotion, according to head coach Jamie Ashworth. The double came down to senior Georgia Drummy and sophomore Karolina Berankova, after junior Chloe Beck and freshman Ellie Coleman’s 6-1 loss was followed by an equally close 6-2 win by the duo of graduate student Eliza Omirou and senior Margaryta Bilokin. Trailing 6-5 by Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh, the Drummy-Berankova won their set in a 7-4 tiebreak to take an early lead for the Blue Devils.
The momentum didn’t stop there. Navarro got the only point of the day for the number 1 ranked Cavaliers in singles, but victories by Drummy and Coleman only increased the Blue Devils’ lead to 3–1.
As the day drew to a close, the championship dream depended on yet another tiebreak. Cavalier freshman Elaine Chervinsky forced a third-set tiebreak against Duke freshman Emma Jackson, who lost the first set 6–3 but won the second by the same score. Undeterred at the abyss of victory, Jackson finished the match 7-6 in the third set and won the tiebreak 7-3. With that final run, the Blue Devils ended a decade-long championship drought.
Just as Rome was not built in a day, victory in Rome was months in the making. The day before, the Blue Devils battled No. 3 seeded Miami in a hard-fought 4–3 semi-final victory, with senior Kelly Chens taking a grueling three-set win to push the Blue Devils into the final. In the quarter-finals, they defeated Wake Forest 4–2 after dominant straight-set victories in four singles matches. In the regular season, Duke spoiled then-No. 1 North Carolina undefeated record, weeks after beating then-No. 2 NC status 4-3.
Two weeks after their ACC championship, the Blue Devils opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a decisive 4-0 victory against Quinnipiac, not losing a single set that day. Their second-round 4–1 victory against Old Dominion advanced the team to its fourth straight NCAA Round of 16.
They moved closer to their goal, defeating No. 14 seed Georgia 4-1 and advancing to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win against NC State, but their season ended in the Final Four after a 4-3 loss to No. Oklahoma with 2 seeds.
They grew and they got better. And they got better as individuals and became a better team along the way. So we couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put in, Ashworth said after the Dukes Final Four loss.
Despite falling just short in the NCAA Tournament, Duke finished his season with the No. 1 ranking in the Carolina region, six athletes in the final ITA rankings, and two ITA All-Americans. With spring just around the corner, the Blue Devils are ready for the next season with great expectations ahead.
READ MORE about Duke’s women’s tennis season:
WON IN ROME: Duke women’s tennis beats Virginia to claim ACC title
‘We couldn’t be prouder’: Duke women’s tennis falls to Oklahoma in marathon Final Four matchup
‘A great ride’: Magic runs out for Duke women’s tennis in Final Four loss to Oklahoma
Duke women’s tennis ends North Carolina’s pursuit of perfection in regular season finale
Duke women’s tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth was named ACC Coach of the Year
Get The Chronicle delivered straight to your inbox
Sign up for our weekly newsletter. Cancel at any time.
| University news editor
Audrey Wang is a second-year student at Trinity and a college news editor for the 118th volume of The Chronicle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dukechronicle.com/article/2022/12/duke-womens-tennis-athletics-top-stories-of-the-year-acc-ncaa-tournament
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ChronSports’ Top 10 of 2022 No. 4: Duke women’s tennis captures ACC crown en route to Final Four appearance
- Heeraben, the mother of Indian Prime Minister Modi, hospitalized
- Multiple deaths reported after car crashes with fallen tree in US 26
- The earth trembled twice at midnight in Nepal and tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand – PressWire18
- Trkiye announces huge natural gas reserves in the Black Sea
- Stock Markets Sell As 2022 Fatigue, Tesla Drama Hits Investors By Investing.com
- Russian Foreign Minister: Ukraine must leave the occupied territories
- What the TCU defensive coordinator said about Michigan football
- A year with environmental milestones
- Explanation | Why is Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty-creator under the FTC scanner?
- China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus containedExBulletin
- The reason why Jokowi chose Muhammad Ali to be KSAL: he has good leadership