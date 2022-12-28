Sports
Country Lead Scorer Leads WMU Hockey Past Michigan Tech in GLI Semifinals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI Western Michigan scored six goals in the second period and got a hat-trick from Jason Polin to run away with an 8-1 victory over Michigan Tech in Tuesday’s Great Lakes Invitational Semifinals at Van Andel Arena.
With the win, WMU improves to 7-3-1 all-time in the GLI and will meet the winner of Michigan State and Ferris State in the championship round of the tournament’s 56th installment on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Despite the tournament being 500 miles south of MTU’s Houghton campus, the Huskies’ robust cheering section outnumbered WMU’s, at least from a volume perspective.
The Broncos silenced some of those voices by taking control of the game early, including a great scoring opportunity from Polin, who picked up a cross-ice pass from Ryan McAllister and then punched a couple of defenders before hitting a shot off the post.
Seconds later, McAllister used another pin-point pass to create another golden opportunity for Polin, who shot into the slot and fired a single shot past MTU goalkeeper Blake Pietila to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead with 13: 11 left. in the first period.
MTU nearly took the score to 1 at the start of the second period, when Tyrone Bronte skated in on a breakaway and appeared to be staring at an open net on the forehand, only for WMU goalkeeper Cameron Rowe to make a sweeping save to do with his right leg pad. .
After the break there was a big emphasis on not losing a step and just coming back to play our game, and I thought we did that really well, and it worked for us, Polin said.
WMU used a 2-on-1 rush to take a 2-0 lead with 15:46 left in the second period, when Chad Hillebrand sent a centering pass to Cole Gallant, who hit one shot under the crossbar past a helpless Pietila shot. .
It took WMU less than three minutes to make it a three-goal game, as Polin drifted the puck near MTU’s blue line after a Huskie miscommunication, then walked in all alone and fired a shot into the top corner shot with 13:29 left. the second period.
Poli’s second goal put him at 15 for the season and tied him with Denver’s Carter Mazur and Jack Randl for the national lead.
WMU made it a 4–0 game 23 seconds later, as the Broncos’ second line struck again, with Gallant speeding to the front of the net, where he received a magnificent pass from Hillebrand and sent a one-timer past Pietila.
Midway through the second period, the Broncos continued to pile up the scoring opportunities, with defenseman Jacob Bauer scoring his second career goal on a nice cover and shot into the top corner from in front of the net, leading to a goaltender change.
Backup goaltender Max Vayrynen didn’t fare much better, however, as the Broncos struck 21 seconds later on Poli’s third of the night, placing him alone at the top of college hockey’s scoring list.
Linemate Max Sasson made a tape-to-tape pass across the ice to set up Polin’s one-timer and give him his fourth hat-trick of the season.
Less than a minute after Polin scored his 16th goal of the year, WMU sophomore and 2020 Toronto Maple Leafs seventh-round sophomore Wyatt Schingoethe scored his first collegiate goal with a top-shelf snipe from the left throwing circle to gain the advantage of the Broncos to 7-0.
WMU took a touchdown-sized lead in the second break to make it an 8-0 game with 13:29 left in the third period, when Grand Haven native Dylan Wendt fired a shot over Vayrynen’s blocker from the point shot.
I had a lot of family aunts, uncles, grandparents, brothers, all those kinds of things, so it was definitely a good feeling to do that in front of everyone, and it’s a good time for everyone when they can come and see me and then they can see and just spend time with them.
MTU finally got on the board with 9:34 left in the third period, when freshman Kash Rasmussen crammed a puck past Rowe after a scrum in front of the Broncos net.
Despite his shutout bid ending, Rowe played one of his better games of the season, making 24 saves and slamming the door on two MTU breakaways while the game was still a draw. The Wisconsin transfer also provided a textbook sliding save to thwart a 2-to-1 opportunity early in the third period.
Polin and Gallant led WMU with three points each, while McAllister, Luke Grainger, Chad Hillebrand, Daniel Hilsendager and Max Sasson each added two assists, with McAllister’s helpers giving him an NCAA-best 25 for the year. The freshman forward also leads the country in points with 35 and is part of an ultra-productive line alongside Polin and Sasson.
I think they’re both incredible players, Polin said of McAllister and Sasson. I think all three of us put a different emphasis on the game, and from the start of training camp I think we just learned and we keep getting better.
Ranked No. 16 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 17 in the US College Hockey Online poll, MTU (11-6-3) entered the game as the higher-ranked team and the last team to win a GLI lifted the championship in 2019, but the Huskies will have to settle for a third/fourth-place finish against the losers of Michigan State and Ferris State.
The puck drop for that consolation game is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Van Andel.
Meanwhile, WMU (11-9-1) will aim for its fourth GLI championship in six appearances, not counting last year’s invitation, which did not use a tournament format.
The Broncos came in 0-3-1 on Tuesday in the month of December, dropping to 18th in the USCHO rankings and 19th in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, but their ability to create and convert scoring opportunities , they were more like the team that was on the cusp of the top 10 in mid-November.
We were in control of our own destiny, every shift and every game, and we have the choice to play hard, play right and skate; it’s always a choice, said WMU assistant Jason Herter, who replaced head coach Pat Ferschweiler during his stint with Team USA at the World Junior Championships. After our last four games, I think we made bad choices in a lot of different situations, so we told the boys, “Come back refreshed and work on your choices and your habits.”
We still have some things to work on, but the way we scored tonight is the way we practiced this week.
