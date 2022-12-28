Sports
Schedule announced for the English Tour of Bangladesh
Reigning T20 World Cup and Cricket World Cup champions England will travel to Bangladesh in March 2023 for a white-ball tour.
Bangladesh will welcome England in March 2023 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The last time England traveled to the Asian country was in 2016, where they won 2-1 in the ODI series.
The T20I series will be the first bilateral collaboration between the two teams. Previously, England and Bangladesh have only faced each other once in T20Is in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The tour will begin on March 1, 2023 with the ODI series and conclude on March 14. Before the start of the tour, England will play two warm-up matches, the program of which will be announced later.
Clare Connor, interim CEO of the ECB, said of the tour: “It is exciting for England’s white-ball side to return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere being created in Dhaka and Chattogram for this highly anticipated tour will be fantastic.
There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh and we expect a tough challenge against a side that has an excellent record at home.
Scheme:
1st ODI: March 1, Dhaka
2nd ODI: March 3, Dhaka
3rd ODI: 6 March, Chattogram
1st T20I: March 9, Chattogram
2nd T20I: March 12, Dhaka
3rd T20I: March 14, Dhaka

