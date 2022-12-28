Fantasy Football: 5 steps to propel your team to a fantasy championship 3.0 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Determine your lineup: Decide which players you plan to start and add anyone who can help your lineup.

Add players your opponent would like: Check who your opponent might want off the remote cable and try to pick them up ahead of time.

View the injury report: Check if anyone unexpectedly turns up injured during the week and include their backup just to be on the safe side.

1. Determine your starting line-up with any contingencies

Like every week, it’s important to find out which players will be in your starting lineup.

Note any contingencies you know you need with players who are currently injured or recently coming back from injury.

For example, Jalen hurts has a slim chance of playing in Week 17, so it’s fine to keep him and another quarterback to start in case Hurts misses another week.

Anyone on your squad who is not in your starting lineup or part of a contingency plan may be replaceable.

It’s worth noting that weather played a big part in lineup decisions last week, but it doesn’t look like it will play a big part this week.

While your strategy of who to keep on your bench and who to add to your team may change from a typical week, your process for determining your starters should remain the same. Simply put, start the players who are expected to give you the most points.

2. Add players who can improve your lineup

Look at the players on the waiver to see if anyone can upgrade your fantasy team.

Streaming team defenses is a common strategy, and many defenses not normally listed on rosters have particularly good matchups during fantasy football playoffs.

The Chargers from Los Angeles , New York giants and Jaguars from Jacksonville have arguably the best defense matchups this week, and all three are generally available.

Quarterback is another feature that fantasy managers could look for a streamer with Jalen hurts , Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson all to do with injuries in recent weeks.

This week’s exemption thread includes multiple quarterbacks available in a variety of leagues with particularly good matchups.

The remote cable also includes the best options in return, wide receiver and tight end. There weren’t many injuries last week and no big players on the bench, so the thread of distance isn’t as strong as it is in most weeks.

3. Check the selection of your opponents

At the start of the week, see who your opponent has and look for weaknesses they want to address.

They may be one of the teams with a weakness in quarterback or defense and may be looking for a streamer.

They can also have a weakness in running, wide receiver, or tight end and still find a way to the Fantasy Championship.

4. Cut out players you and your opponent don’t need

Eliminate any player that is not part of your starting lineup or contingency plan and cannot assist your opponent.

You can cut off anyone you don’t want to use anymore, but the last thing you want is to cut off a player for your opponent to pick them up and turn them against you.

For example, if you have Josh Allen and your opponent has Patrick Mahomes it is not necessary for either of you to have any more quarterbacks on your roster.

However, if you have Allen and your opponent has Jalen hurts then it probably makes sense to keep your backup quarterback so your opponent can’t get it.

Most fantasy managers keep handcuffs all season long, especially when running back. If there is no sign that the starting return runner is injured, it is no longer necessary to hold that handcuff.

5. Add players your opponent would like, as well as handcuffs

If you’ve made it through the fantasy championship round, there’s probably only one or two positions where you might need a contingency that can leave you with a lot of empty spots on the bench.