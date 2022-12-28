Fantasy Hockey: Waiver Wire Week 12 (2022)

Have a great week-between-the-holidays, everyone, and welcome to your Fantasy Hockey Week 12 Waiver Suggestions! I often struggle to decide how best to fill this time, caught between wanting to do everything and nothing in a five day span.

For example, I have big plans to get my four-sport leagues in order, write a series of articles on best practices, rankings, etc., and write my own player profiles for at least 300 MLB players. I also have a strong desire to watch all the movies in the “Die Hard” franchise while sipping mimosas until it’s time for Old Fashioneds.

“Do both!” you can yell at me, but you’re too late because I’m already stretched out for a nap. Too many choices, exhausted myself.

What I will definitely do is offer some fantasy hockey week 12 waiver wire pickups so we can start at least 2023 with an improved squad that will allow us to attack the rest of that sport’s season. I’m filling in for the great Brandon Altomonte, who’s off due to impending paternity expansion duties. If you have any thoughts on how else I should spend my weird in-between vacation weeks (which are kind and legal), drop me a line on Twitter at @thewonkypenguin.

Without further ado, pour yourself an Irish coffee, sit down and grab some of these guys in your leagues.

Week 12 Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire

Forward

Jared McCann (C, LW – SEA) 22% rostered

The first of our Kraken recommendations is the 26-year-old center, who has 22 points in 29 games so far this season. His shooting percentage is an unsustainable 26.2%. Still, he has no trouble finding room for SOG. Alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, he’s a top power play quarterback, providing a plethora of opportunities to fill the stats. He is a +7 and has kicked in 24 hits and five blocked shots while being available everywhere. Ride the heat wave while it’s on it.

Brandon Tanev (LW, RW – SEA) 13% rostered

For a man who has only been classified in 13% of competitions, Tanev certainly fills fantasy categories with panache. (To be official photo should also be in the Headshot Hall of Fame.) With 32 games in 2022, he has topped his games played last season and is arguably more effective. He has 16 points with 50 SOG and a shooting percentage that is still a few ticks below his career average. Serving as an enforcer, he has 81 hits, 32 blocked shots, and 17 PIM while sitting at +15 for the year. His lack of power play time means he won’t be your team’s savior, but he will certainly contribute and is a great fantasy hockey Week 12 waiver wire pickup.

Jordan Staal (C – CAR) 13% roasted

Steel is this week’s “Grab him while he’s hot” choice. He has seven points in his last four games and plays more than 16 minutes per night in a team that likes to score. While his shooting percentage is about six points higher than his career average, he has 78 hits, 14 blocked shots, and 10 PIM that will help fantasy managers in some overlooked areas. Steel is a temporary addition, but it could be a very hot and heavy version of ‘temporary’.

Defenders

Erik Gustafsson (D – WAS) 25% rostered

The 30-year-old has been the main beneficiary of Washington’s injuries, but he’s benefited so far. Gustafsson has been hot lately, picking up seven points in his last four games before the holiday break. He sees 19:22 minutes of ice time per game on the top line for a Capitals team that is midway in scoring but still led by Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of the all-time record, having just passed Gordie Howe to only to sit in the second slot. For those with defense categories, he has 27 hits, 36 blocked shots and 17 PIM on the season and is a +2 overall. Fantasy managers who need blue-line help can take advantage of its opportunities.

K’Andre Miller (D – NYR) 43% Roasted

Miller offers fantasy managers something they need in the middle of the season when looking for injury replacements: ice time. He played in every game last year and has played in every game so far in 2022 with an average time of 22:09 minutes on his skates. He has 16 points in 35 games, but his shot percentage should improve as he continues to collect hits (76), blocked shots (41) and PIM (16) for those in leagues where they are useful. Sometimes in fantasy hockey you just need guys to get close victories that will be night in, night out. Miller is definitely that guy.

Keepers

Craig Anderson (G–BUF) 19% rostered

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (G – BUF) 7% Roasted

The Sabers entered the holiday break on a four-game win streak in which they scored 18 goals while allowing only six. I’ve covered Anderson at length in my articles on goalkeeping hands, so I’m going to mention Luukkonen as a decent addition to the week 12 fantasy hockey waiver. The 23-year-old is gradually improving and sits at 5-3-1 on the year with an ugly 3.56 GAA and a .888 save percentage. However, his ROS projections put both numbers at about 3.00/.901, which is much easier for fantasy managers to swallow. Coming out of the break, Buffalo’s opponents look like excellent options for one of these guys to bail you out and win, and they’re widely available.

Jeremy Swayman (G-BOS) 65% rostered

Man, Boston is blessed with some netminders. I know Swayman is rostered a little higher than we usually list, but if he’s out there grab him. Sure, Ullmark is currently the second most valuable goalie in fantasy hockey, but this 23-year-old is no slouch in the fold. He has a GAA of 2.65 and a save percentage of .898, but both are expected to improve. Aside from all that, though, the simple fact is that having parts of a team as dominant as Boston has been this season can’t hurt you, so Swayman is a sneaky good fantasy hockey Week 12 waiver wire add.

