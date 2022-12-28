Nick Kyrgios pulls out of inaugural United Cup





Nick Kyrgios stunned his teammates by pulling out of the United Cup on Wednesday ahead of the tournament, shortly after Rafael Nadal said the Australian had all the guns to win a Grand Slam. The high-spirited star pulled out ahead of the new mixed-teams event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, denying fans a scheduled clash between him and the Spanish great. Instead, Alex de Minaur takes on Nadal in a round-robin singles match. Australia’s co-captain Sam Stosur said they only learned of Kyrgios’ withdrawal minutes before a scheduled team press conference. We literally just found out, she said. We are moving forward now and doing our best on the day. The Sydney Morning Herald cited the Kyrgios camp as suffering an ankle injury during an exhibition tournament in Dubai last week. He practiced in Sydney on Tuesday before deciding not to take part in the United Cup, she added. Kyrgio’s potential has often been betrayed by his behavior on the pitch, but he had a great season this year, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic. He was also agonizingly beaten in five sets in the quarterfinals of the US Open by Russia’s Karen Khachanov. Before Kyrgios pulled out of the United Cup, Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles, said the Australian could easily continue. Next month is the Australian Open his first chance of the year, a tournament where the Spaniard is the defending champion. I know he doesn’t like playing Roland Garros, that’s the only tournament he doesn’t seem to like playing that much, Nadal said in Sydney. The rest of the tournaments he played finals at Wimbledon, in New York he was close to the quarterfinals I think, with a very positive chance. He can win every tournament he plays. He has all the talent, the weapons to beat any player. Of course he can. Kyrgios told reporters earlier this week that he was training well, enjoying it and feeling good mentally. That’s all that really matters. The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 16.

