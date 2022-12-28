Coastal Carolina QB McCall, in transfer portal, injured in socket





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who entered the transfer portal this month but stayed with the Chanticleers for the Birmingham Bowl, was injured Tuesday night in a 53-29 loss to East Carolina. On what will likely be McCall’s last play in a Coastal Carolina uniform, the quarterback recorded a 9-yard touchdown run. He was hit while tumbling in the end zone and never returned to the game. Chanticleers interim coach Chad Staggs said at his post-game press conference that he did not know the exact nature of the injury, other than saying it was “upper body”. Jarrett Guest replaced McCall in the first half and played most of the second half. McCall’s scoring run gave Coastal Carolina (9-4) a 14-10 lead. By halftime, however, Chanticleers was in a 24-14 hole. For the Pirates (8-5), Holton Ahlers stole the show, throwing a Birmingham Bowl-record five touchdown passes and setting a game-record six scores. Ahlers, selected the game MVP, threw for 300 yards on 26-of-38 passes, rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, and caught a pass for 14 yards for the Pirates. 2 Related McCall, who missed three games late in the season with an injury, played well before the injury. He was 11-of-14 for 75 yards and carried the ball four times for 12 yards. His 25-yard pass to Ivy Turon set up a 1-yard run by Reese White. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month after a standout career with the Chanticleers. He redshirted in his first season on campus in 2019, but burst onto the scene in 2020, starting as a freshman. He was a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. And in addition to his first Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award, he was also named the league’s Freshman of the Year and the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference quarterback. McCall threw for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns with three interceptions as he rushed for 569 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games during the 2020 season. He continued his outstanding play in 2021, throwing for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions, while also rushing for four touchdowns. He again won the league’s best player award and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football. McCall threw for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with two interceptions this season, clinching the league’s best player honor for probably the last time. He has played three seasons but has two more seasons to qualify if he decides to use his extra year granted by the NCAA for COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 season. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

