Cricket Australia is believed to be close to finalizing a new mega-broadcast rights deal, which will leave Australia’s favorite summer sport with existing rights holders Foxtel, News Corp and Channel 7.

The SMH reports the new 7-year deal is expected to be about worth it $1.4 billion in cash and against, or about $210 million per year.

If the figure is correct, it would represent a slight increase from the $197 million agreed in 2018. But it would be considered a significant gain for Cricket Australia following declining ratings and with the next broadcast deal expected to include a significant reduction in Big Bash games played each season.

Should Foxtel and Channel 7 to renew his deal with Cricket Australia will be a major blow to Paramount (Channel 10) again failed to secure a Tier 1 sport despite being the largest financial bidder.

Last month, News Corp has regularly used its publishers to mock the Paramount+/Channel 10 bid.

It’s a tactic that has had the dual purpose of demoralizing 10 and reminding Cricket Australia that turning News Corp into an enemy would be a risky move.

TV black box understands that Cricket Australia was ultimately unwilling to move most of its sports product to the largely untested and problematic streaming platform Paramount+.

Cricket Australia feared such a move and could see the once dominant Big Bash, Twenty20 and One day international leagues relegated as third-tier sports that attract similar audiences A-League and NBL basketball.

Isa Guha with Brett Lee at the Gabba in Brisbane (Image – Fox Cricket)

Cricket Australia is expected to replace the Foxtel Group who currently has a paid subscriber base of 4.4 million customers, including a dedicated sports-loving fan base of 1.259 million Kayo subscribers and a network of screens in pubs and clubs across the country.

TV black box understands that a major stumbling block during the negotiation process was CA’s desire to retain the digital rights to the match for use on its own Cricket Australia website and social media platforms.

Broadcasters are believed to be extremely unhappy at the prospect of paying a higher price for the sport and then having to compete with Cricket Australia’s digital platforms for the limited available sports advertising dollar.

Channel 7 is expected to secure free-to-air simulcast rights to all test matches and select Big Bash matches under the new deal. The new agreement is expected to allow Seven to stream live cricket coverage on its advertiser-backed, free streaming platform 7Plus For the first time.

Seven Cricket (Image – Channel 7)

Channel 7 is currently involved in a Federal Court lawsuit against Cricket Australia over a belief that the sports body failed to properly plan and promote the Big Bash competition.

Any new agency work contract agreement between the two agencies will contain additional safeguards to avoid such problems.

Negotiations for the new cricket broadcasting deal have been taking place over the past month with the process described by a major party as “shit” and “very disorganized”.

Cricket Australia had tried to draw Channel 9 in the bidding process, but TV Blackbox understands that these talks fell through Fox Sports reluctant to partner with Nine due to the rival’s ownership Stan sports Product.

A formal announcement of the new deal is now not expected with Cricket Australia’s boss until the new year Nick Hockley to tell SEN test cricket radio coverage on Tuesday morning: