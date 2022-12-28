Sports
7 of the best bowling experiences in Abu Dhabi
Roadway buddies (those things that stop gutter balls) up, yes or no? Look, we won’t judge. The most important thing about any recreational activity that doesn’t have a stage is that everyone has fun. And nothing is more fun than being spanked by a five-year-old who starts running halfway down the alley, swinging the ball with two hands and watching them work their way to a perfect game. Game on.
Bowling town
Getting the ball rolling on this round of bowling is this cheeky little 12 lane ten pin funtropolis in Al Ain Mall. Don’t feel like staying in your job? You can also sink balls on the billiard tables on site, play ping pong with table tennis facilities or press X to continue with the in-house Playstation.
Al Ain Mal, Dhs 15 per player per game on weekdays, Dhs 21 per player per game on weekends. Phone: (03) 751 0006, @bowlingcity.uae
Central
Central is without a doubt one of the most exciting new additions to the Yas Bay waterfront. Why? It’s a triple threat: great American fast food, on-site bowling a very short distance from the licensed bar, and there’s a collection of modern and retro arcade games, including a full-sized air hockey table. You can check out our review here, but it’s a solid gold win for hot
Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM Mon to Thu, 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM Fri to Sun. @central_uae
Khalifa International Bowling Center
Zayed Sports City is fully kitted out with indoor sports entertainment, but one of our favorite active highlights is hitting the ice rink – an exceptional way to cool off from just Dhs55 – and there are even lessons available if, like us, you’re still always a bit of Bambi on stilts. You can also strike with Cosmic Bowling (every Wednesday 7pm) at the compound’s 40-lane Khalifa International Bowling Center. Because in space no one can hear your gutter ball.
Zayed Sports City, Dhs 20 per person per game or Dhs 140 per court per hour. Phone: (02) 403 4200, zsc.ae
Strike Out Bowling
This bijou four-lane, family-friendly, fully licensed strike shack can be found in Abu Dhabi Country Club, and the karaoke bar is adjacent – so even if you don’t drop any pins, you can still drop the mic during a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we do it.
Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs 21 per player per game – or court hire from Dhs 105 per hour. Phone: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae
Extreme zone
The Galleria Al Maryah Island offers 42,000 square feet of recreational adventure. There’s the unnerving thrill of electronic entertainment; all the button-popping fun of the video game arcade; and intense virtual reality (VR) experiences. Do you prefer to do your activities somewhat analogously? You can pick up sticky splits and prove your kingpin credentials at their 12-lane bowling alley. And maybe we’re taking it to the ‘Xtreme’ here, but you can also double jump with your bestie at the trampoline park, beat the top of the climbing wall, or take on the timed obstacle course of the Tag Arena to brag on the leaderboard.
The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight, bowling priced from Dhs 25 per player per game on weekdays and Dhs 35 per player per game on weekends. Phone: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae
zeal
This 35,000 square foot entertainment zone in Dalma Mall includes a bowling zone (from Dhs 30 per game), but if you feel like sticking around for some postframe gaming, you can also partake in virtual reality experiences, racing and roller coaster simulators, pool tables, arcades, and a networked PC gaming room with 25 high-end computers. There is also a shisha lounge and restaurant on site.
Dalma Mall, 10am to 11pm, Dhs30. Phone: (02) 672 4922, @zealentertainmentcentre
Currently under renovation
erth
Etizan, the colossal fitness complex at the Hotel Erth (formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel) is legitimately stacked with an Olympic array of sporting activities, including a 3,500 sq. ft. gym, tennis courts, multiple football pitches (including a fully FIFA-certified 11 – a-side court), a boxing studio, a martial arts room, an eight-lane swimming pool for indoor tournaments, facilities for gymnastics, aerobics, squash, track and field, volleyball, basketball, shooting and *deep breath* Jiu Jitsu. You know what else they have? Well, probably this is a bowling round. It is currently undergoing a startling minor refurbishment along with a few other camping facilities. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s done.
Erth, Khor Al Maqta, gym day passes from Dhs151. Phone: (02) 497 5229, Etizan.ae
