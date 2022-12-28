Spartans Open Mountain West Play At Home Wednesday Vs UNLV





After posting one of the best non-conference records in the past 20 years, the San Jose State men’s basketball team opens Mountain West play Wednesday night as the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels come to the Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State enters Wednesday night’s game with a 9-4 record after beating Cal Poly, 65-43, on December 20. –Omari Moore led the team with 15 points and three assists, while Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. came off the bench and scored 10 points. Ibrahim Diallo and Robert Vaihola each took eight boards to lead the Spartans to victory. Trainer @CoachMiles was excited to have Mountain West play after the team’s victory over Cal Poly last week.#AllSpartans | #RunToTheFight pic.twitter.com/LDsAuO4t3H San Jose State Men’s Basketball (@SanJoseStateMBB) December 28, 2022

ABOUT UNLV: The Runnin’ Rebels enter Wednesday night’s game with an overall record of 11-1, the best non-conference percentage record in 32 years at the school. The team won their first 10 games of the season, including a 60-52 upset of then No. 21 Dayton in November. UNLV’s only loss was against another Bay Area school, as San Francisco won 75-73 on December 17. Head coach Kevin Kruger is in his second season at the helm of the program with a 29-15 record.

Series records – 6-45 (UNLV won the last 10) The two schools faced each other for the first time in 1983.

Last SJSU win – 76-74, Feb. 11, 2017, Las Vegas – Terrell Brown made a contested jumper with 13.1 seconds left for Spartan’s win and season series win over UNLV. Jaycee Hillsman led the team with 16 points, one of four Spartans in double digits, including Brandon Clarke who had 13 points and five blocks.

Last meeting – L, 70-62, January 22, 2022, Las Vegas – Trey Anderson led SJSU with 19 points and nine rebounds while –Omari Moore added 17 points and seven rebounds to the loss at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV led from the first bucket, which happened 30 seconds into the game. NET RANKING (as of 25/12): The Spartans are in the top-150 of the NET rankings, checking in at 127 after games played on Dec. 25. After the win in Santa Clara, the Spartans jumped from 191 to 132, with a win in Quadrant 2 over the Broncos. The team has two wins in Quadrant 3 (Ball State & Northern Colorado) and five wins in Quadrant 4. MOST NON-CONFERENCE WINS SINCE 2010-2011: With nine non-conference wins this season, the Spartans won the most since the 2010-10 season, when SJSU won 10 non-conference games. The last team to win nine non-conference games was the 1999-2000 team that finished the season 15-15. MOUNTAIN WEST OPENERS: Since joining the Mountain West for the 2013-14 season, San José State has an 0-9 record in conference openers. The Spartans have opened the MW season on the road five times, facing Utah State in five of the nine games. Last year’s MW opener was postponed to January 11, as the first three games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

January 1, 2014 H Nevada L, 62-50

Dec. 31, 2014 A Utah State L, 61-33

Dec. 30, 2015 H Utah State L, 80-71

Dec. 28, 2016A Nevada L, 80-55

Dec. 27, 2017 A Utah State L, 86-72

January 2, 2019 H Fresno State L, 73-56

Dec. 4, 2019 H No. 25 Utah State L, 71-59

December 21, 2020 A State of Utah L,107-62

11 Jan. 2022 A Fresno State L, 79-59 CONFERENCE OPENERS: More notes on conference openers for the Spartans – The last time SJSU won its first conference game of the season was in the 2012–13 season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. The Spartans started the WAC season 2-0 with wins at Texas State, 72-55 (12/29/12) and at UTSA, 80-67 (12/31/12).

The last home opening game won was during the 2009–10 season. The Spartans won the home opener and first WAC game of the season with a 78-75 victory over Idaho on January 4, 2010.

Memorable home opener – 4 overtime loss to Boise State when both schools were members of the WAC. The Broncos won 102–101 on January 6, 2011. The Spartans came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half and hit hard perimeter shots to move into the first, third and fourth overtime. The game tied with a 1985 victory over Cal State Fullerton for the longest men’s basketball game at San José State. Justin Graham played all 60 minutes and had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. CAREER RANKING: –Omari Moore ranks among San José’s career leaders in three categories. He moved to fifth all-time in assists on 319, passing Marmet Williams during the Cal Poly game. Moore is seventh in blocked shots on 74 and needs just one move to sixth with Darnell Williams. Moore ranks eighth all-time in steals with 106, needing three to tie with Chris McNealy in seventh. Moore is also approaching 1,000 career points and aims to become the 16th Spartans in school history to score 1,000 points in San Jose State. The last Spartan to score more than 1,000 career points was Ryan Welage who finished with 1,258 points from 2015-18, ranking sixth all-time at SJSU. NEXT ONE: The Spartans head out for the next two Mountain West games, closing out 2022 with a game this Saturday afternoon at Colorado State. The tip is set at 2pm MT/1pm PT. The team then travels to Boise State for a game on Tuesday, January 3 at 7PM MT/6PM PT. Both games can be heard on KRB, 860 AM and seen on the Mountain West Network.

