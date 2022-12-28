Will Muschamp pranks Kirk Herbstreit during Georgia’s previous football Ohio State game





ATLANTA Will Muschamp has fond memories of the only other time Georgia and Ohio State played. That came back during the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game Georgia won 21-14. Muschamp played safety for the Bulldogs and recorded one tackle in the win. ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit played a much bigger role, as he was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a miserable game, completing just 8 of his 24 pass attempts for 110 yards and an interception. It was Herbstreit’s last game as a college quarterback, with his final pass being intercepted in the end zone.

Ohio State’s offense is very different now than it was back then, as quarterback CJ Stroud threw 37 touchdowns this season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Muschamp will have a much harder time finding a way to stop the Ohio State offense than he did while playing for the Bulldogs. They were only allowed to throw the ball at third, Muschamp said. They are different day and night than they were then. It was I-formation; they became troublesome and had twins. Totally different. Ohio State has been dealing with injuries at the running back position as TreVeyon Henderson is out for the game, while Miyan Williams is also dealing with injuries. Williams will try to play for the Buckeyes and was made to look better in practice Monday by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

The Georgia defense is eager to put on a better effort against the Buckeyes than they did in their most recent outing, as the Bulldogs conceded 502 passing yards and 30 points against LSU in the SEC championship game. Georgia and Ohio State play Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Herbstreit will call the game along with Chris Fowler. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

