Full schedule and previous champions for men’s tennis season

The 2023 tennis season has arrived after a short break in the Tour. There are a lot of notable storylines coming into the year as Novak Djokovic returns to Australia after being banned from playing in 2021.
A majority of the world’s best players will join him down under, including Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and more.
There are 67 official tournaments on the 2023 ATP tennis calendar. Read below for a full schedule overview and full list of past champions.
|Tournament
|Dates
|Tournament level
|previous winner
|United Cup
|December 29 – January 8
|Hybrid
|N/A*
|Adelaide International 1
|Jan. 1 – Jan. 8
|250
|N/A*
|Tata Open Maharashtra
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 7
|250
|Joao Sousa
|ABS classic
|Jan. 9 – Jan. 14
|250
|Hugo Humbert
|Adelaide International 2
|Jan. 9 – Jan. 14
|250
|Gael Monfils
|Australian Open
|Jan. 16 – Jan. 29
|grand slam
|Rafael Nadal
|Dallas opened
|February 6 – February 12
|250
|Reilly Opelka
|Cordoba opened
|February 6 – February 12
|250
|Albert Ramos Vinolas
|South of France Open – Montpellier
|February 6 – February 12
|250
|Alexander Bublik
|ABN Amro Open – Rotterdam
|February 13 – February 19
|500
|Happy Auger-Too
|Delray Beach open
|February 13 – February 19
|250
|Cameron Norrie
|Argentina open
|February 13 – February 19
|250
|Kasper Ruud
|Rio opened
|February 20 – February 26
|500
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Qatar Open
|February 20 – February 26
|250
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Opening 13 Provence – Marseille
|February 20 – February 26
|250
|Andrew Roelev
|Dubai tennis championships
|February 27 – March 5
|500
|Andrew Roelev
|Mexican Open – Acapulco
|February 27 – March 5
|500
|Rafael Nadal
|Chile open
|February 27 – March 5
|250
|Pedro Martinez
|BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
|Sea. 8 – Mar. 19
|1000
|Taylor Fritz
|Miami opened
|March 22 – April 2
|1000
|Carlos Alcaraz
|US Men’s Clay Court Championships – Houston
|April 3 – April 9
|250
|Reilly Opelka
|Grand Prix Hassan II – Marrakesh
|April 3 – April 9
|250
|David Goffin
|Millenium Estoril Open
|April 3 – April 9
|250
|Sebastian Baez
|Monte Carlo Masters
|April 9 – April 16
|1000
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Barcelona opened
|April 17 – April 23
|500
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Banja Luka opened
|April 17 – April 23
|250
|N/A*
|BMW Open Munich
|April 17 – April 23
|250
|Holger rune
|Madrid opened
|April 26 – May 7
|1000
|Carlos Alcaraz
|International BNL of Italy – Rome
|May 10 – May 21
|1000
|Novak Djokovic
|Geneva open
|May 21 – May 27
|250
|Kasper Ruud
|Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon
|May 21 – May 27
|250
|Cameron Norrie
|French Open
|May 28 – June 11
|grand slam
|Rafael Nadal
|BOSS Open-Stuttgart
|June 12 – June 18
|250
|Matthew Berrettini
|Libema Open – s’Hertogenbosch
|June 12 – June 18
|250
|Tim Van Rijthoven
|Cinch Championships – London
|June 19 – June 25
|500
|Matthew Berrettini
|Terra Wortmann Open – Hall
|June 19 – June 25
|500
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Majorca Championships
|June 25 – July 1
|250
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Rothesay International-Eastbourne
|June 26 – July 1
|250
|Taylor Fritz
|Wimbledon
|July 3 – July 16
|grand slam
|Novak Djokovic
|Hall of Fame Open – Newport
|July 17 – July 23
|250
|Maxim Cressy
|Swiss Open – Gstaad
|July 17 – July 23
|250
|Kasper Ruud
|Nordea opened
|July 17 – July 23
|250
|Francisco Cerundolo
|European Open Hamburg
|July 24 – July 30
|500
|Lorenzo Mustetti
|Atlanta opened
|July 24 – July 30
|250
|Alex de Minaur
|Croatia Open – Umag
|July 24 – July 30
|250
|Jannick Sinner
|Citi Open–Washington DC
|July 31 – August 6
|500
|Nick Kyrgios
|Mifel Tennis Open – Los Cabos
|July 31 – August 5
|250
|Daniel Medvedev
|Generali Open – Kitzbuhel
|July 31 – August 5
|250
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|National Bank Open – Toronto
|Aug 7 – Aug 13
|1000
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Western & Southern Open – Cincinnati
|August 13 – 20
|1000
|Born Coric
|Winston Salem Open
|Aug 20 – Aug 26
|250
|Adrian Mannarino
|US open
|August 28 – September 10
|grand slam
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Chengdu opened
|Sept. 20 – Sept. 26
|250
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Zhuhai Championships
|Sept. 20 – Sept. 26
|250
|Alex de Minaur
|Make cup
|Sept. 22 – Sept. 24
|N/A
|Team world
|Astana opened
|Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
|250
|Novak Djokovic
|China Open – Beijing
|Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
|500
|Dominic Thiem
|Shanghai masters
|October 4 – October 15
|1000
|Daniel Medvedev
|Japan Open Tennis Championships – Tokyo
|October 16 – October 22
|500
|Taylor Fritz
|European Open – Antwerp
|October 16 – October 22
|250
|Happy Auger-Too
|Erste Bank Open-Vienna
|October 23 – October 29
|500
|Daniel Medvedev
|Swiss Indoors – Basel
|October 23 – October 29
|500
|Happy Auger-Too
|Masters of Paris
|October 30 – Nov. 5
|1000
|Holger rune
|Stockholm opened
|Nov. 5 – Nov. 11
|250
|Holger rune
|Moselle Open – Metz
|Nov. 5 – Nov. 11
|250
|Lorenzo Mustetti
|Next Generation ATP Finals
|Nov. 12 – Nov. 19
|N/A
|Brandon Nakashima
|ATP final
|Nov. 12 – Nov. 19
|1500*
|Novak Djokovic
- The United Cup 2022-2023 is the first edition of the event.
- The 2023 Adelaide International 1 event is in its first year, unlike the Adelaide International 2 event.
- The Banja Luka Open 2023 is the first edition of the event.
- 1500 represents the maximum possible number of points won in the event for an undefeated champion.
