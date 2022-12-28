Full schedule and previous champions for men’s tennis season





Credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty. In the photo: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Updated: December 27, 2022, 10:22 PM EST The 2023 tennis season has arrived after a short break in the Tour. There are a lot of notable storylines coming into the year as Novak Djokovic returns to Australia after being banned from playing in 2021. A majority of the world’s best players will join him down under, including Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and more. There are 67 official tournaments on the 2023 ATP tennis calendar. Read below for a full schedule overview and full list of past champions. Tournament Dates Tournament level previous winner United Cup December 29 – January 8 Hybrid N/A* Adelaide International 1 Jan. 1 – Jan. 8 250 N/A* Tata Open Maharashtra Jan. 2 – Jan. 7 250 Joao Sousa ABS classic Jan. 9 – Jan. 14 250 Hugo Humbert Adelaide International 2 Jan. 9 – Jan. 14 250 Gael Monfils Australian Open Jan. 16 – Jan. 29 grand slam Rafael Nadal Dallas opened February 6 – February 12 250 Reilly Opelka Cordoba opened February 6 – February 12 250 Albert Ramos Vinolas South of France Open – Montpellier February 6 – February 12 250 Alexander Bublik ABN Amro Open – Rotterdam February 13 – February 19 500 Happy Auger-Too Delray Beach open February 13 – February 19 250 Cameron Norrie Argentina open February 13 – February 19 250 Kasper Ruud Rio opened February 20 – February 26 500 Carlos Alcaraz Qatar Open February 20 – February 26 250 Roberto Bautista Agut Opening 13 Provence – Marseille February 20 – February 26 250 Andrew Roelev Dubai tennis championships February 27 – March 5 500 Andrew Roelev Mexican Open – Acapulco February 27 – March 5 500 Rafael Nadal Chile open February 27 – March 5 250 Pedro Martinez BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells Sea. 8 – Mar. 19 1000 Taylor Fritz Miami opened March 22 – April 2 1000 Carlos Alcaraz US Men’s Clay Court Championships – Houston April 3 – April 9 250 Reilly Opelka Grand Prix Hassan II – Marrakesh April 3 – April 9 250 David Goffin Millenium Estoril Open April 3 – April 9 250 Sebastian Baez Monte Carlo Masters April 9 – April 16 1000 Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona opened April 17 – April 23 500 Carlos Alcaraz Banja Luka opened April 17 – April 23 250 N/A* BMW Open Munich April 17 – April 23 250 Holger rune Madrid opened April 26 – May 7 1000 Carlos Alcaraz International BNL of Italy – Rome May 10 – May 21 1000 Novak Djokovic Geneva open May 21 – May 27 250 Kasper Ruud Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon May 21 – May 27 250 Cameron Norrie French Open May 28 – June 11 grand slam Rafael Nadal BOSS Open-Stuttgart June 12 – June 18 250 Matthew Berrettini Libema Open – s’Hertogenbosch June 12 – June 18 250 Tim Van Rijthoven Cinch Championships – London June 19 – June 25 500 Matthew Berrettini Terra Wortmann Open – Hall June 19 – June 25 500 Hubert Hurkacz Majorca Championships June 25 – July 1 250 Stefanos Tsitsipas Rothesay International-Eastbourne June 26 – July 1 250 Taylor Fritz Wimbledon July 3 – July 16 grand slam Novak Djokovic Hall of Fame Open – Newport July 17 – July 23 250 Maxim Cressy Swiss Open – Gstaad July 17 – July 23 250 Kasper Ruud Nordea opened July 17 – July 23 250 Francisco Cerundolo European Open Hamburg July 24 – July 30 500 Lorenzo Mustetti Atlanta opened July 24 – July 30 250 Alex de Minaur Croatia Open – Umag July 24 – July 30 250 Jannick Sinner Citi Open–Washington DC July 31 – August 6 500 Nick Kyrgios Mifel Tennis Open – Los Cabos July 31 – August 5 250 Daniel Medvedev Generali Open – Kitzbuhel July 31 – August 5 250 Roberto Bautista Agut National Bank Open – Toronto Aug 7 – Aug 13 1000 Pablo Carreno Busta Western & Southern Open – Cincinnati August 13 – 20 1000 Born Coric Winston Salem Open Aug 20 – Aug 26 250 Adrian Mannarino US open August 28 – September 10 grand slam Carlos Alcaraz Chengdu opened Sept. 20 – Sept. 26 250 Pablo Carreno Busta Zhuhai Championships Sept. 20 – Sept. 26 250 Alex de Minaur Make cup Sept. 22 – Sept. 24 N/A Team world Astana opened Sept. 27 – Oct. 3 250 Novak Djokovic China Open – Beijing Sept. 28 – Oct. 4 500 Dominic Thiem Shanghai masters October 4 – October 15 1000 Daniel Medvedev Japan Open Tennis Championships – Tokyo October 16 – October 22 500 Taylor Fritz European Open – Antwerp October 16 – October 22 250 Happy Auger-Too Erste Bank Open-Vienna October 23 – October 29 500 Daniel Medvedev Swiss Indoors – Basel October 23 – October 29 500 Happy Auger-Too Masters of Paris October 30 – Nov. 5 1000 Holger rune Stockholm opened Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 250 Holger rune Moselle Open – Metz Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 250 Lorenzo Mustetti Next Generation ATP Finals Nov. 12 – Nov. 19 N/A Brandon Nakashima ATP final Nov. 12 – Nov. 19 1500* Novak Djokovic The United Cup 2022-2023 is the first edition of the event.

The 2023 Adelaide International 1 event is in its first year, unlike the Adelaide International 2 event.

The Banja Luka Open 2023 is the first edition of the event.

