No. 18 Wrestling Treks to Ken Kraft Midlands Championships 2022





PISCATAWAY, NJ No. Wrestling 18 Rutgers (6-1) returns to the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships December 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Fifteen affiliated Scarlet Knights and one non-tied student-athlete will compete in the two-day tournament as RU enter the fraught field for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Wrestling kicks off at 10:30am ET on Thursday, with the quarterfinals at 8pm. Friday’s semi-finals start at 12:00 PM, followed by the final at 7:05 PM. All sessions will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, with live stats from TrackWrestling. Forty-four programs will have competitors this year, including eight Big Ten programs from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights are one of 12 ranked teams in the NWCA Coaches Poll scheduled to wrestle, along with No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Michigan, No. No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 14 Northern Iowa, No. 15 Northwestern, No. 17 Nebraska, No. 19 Lehigh, No. 19 South Dakota State, and No. 21 Pittsburgh. Brackets for the Midlands Championships will be released later today. Thursday December 29

10:30 in the morning First Session (10 Mats) (Championship Rounds 1 & 2, Wrestlebacks)

8:00 pm Second session (10 mats) (quarterfinal, wrestling) Friday December 30

Afternoon Third session (8 mats) (semi-final, consolation, match for 7th place)

7:05 PM Fourth session (4 mats) (1st, 3rd, 5th place matches) 125: NR/18 Dylan Shawver (9-3) EN 18/NO Dean Peterson (9-3)

133: 9/14 Joe Heilman (11-1) AND Devon Britton (8-4)

141: 14/HM Sammy Alvarez (6-1) AND Joseph Oliveri (5-0)*

149: 26/HM Tony White (8-3)

157: NR/HM Andrew Clark (11-3) AND Al De Santis (8-3) AND Dylan Weaver (5-4)

165: Connor O’Neill (9-8) AND Luke Gayer (8-4)

174: 31/HM Jackson Turley (2-2)

184: 12/14 Brian Soldano (9-1)

197: NO ENTRY

HWT: 23/24 Boone McDermott (9-0) AND John O’Donnell (5-1)

Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling

* Competitive non-aligned In a game that came down to criteria, Rutgers defeated Princeton, 17-16, on December 11 at Jadwin Gymnasium. Trailing by seven team points after six bouts, the Scarlet Knights took victories in three of their last four matchups to end the double tie 16-16. Thanks to a 47-43 lead in total match points, RU captured the dual and retained the B1G-IVY Trophy. Rutgers finished second on the 55th installment of the championships on December 31 at Hoffman Estates. Nick Suriano (125) became the first ever individual champion for the Scarlet Knights at the tournament, while Scott DelVecchio (133), John VanBrill (157) and Richie Lewis (165) took third and Nicholas Gravina (184) finished sixth to win RU. help secure the best team result in the program’s history. With 109.5 team points, Rutgers finished behind only No. 6 Iowa, who claimed the team title with 156.5 points. No. 21 Central Michigan placed third with 108 points. Rutgers will wrestle in the final two non-conference duals for the Big Ten Conference schedule, on Friday, January 6 at Bloomsburg and Sunday, January 8 at Rider.

