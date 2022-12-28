Sports
Monday Night Football winners and losers: Chargers beat Colts
Head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers received a belated Christmas gift Monday night. In front of a primetime crowd, the Chargers clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.
The Chargers’ defense carried the Indianapolis Colts in a 20–3 victory in Week 16. Los Angeles held Indianapolis scoreless after halftime, forcing a total of three takeaways.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense had a relatively quiet night, but the offense wasn’t much needed in the playoff win.
Here are the winners and losers of Monday night’s AFC battle:
winners
Chargers defense
Playing most of the game without star safety Derwin James (see below), the Chargers’ defense halted a listless Colts offense.
The Chargers had Colts quarterback Nick Foles under duress all night. Los Angeles front seven got the better of the Colts offensive line and the Chargers secondary made life difficult for the Indy pass catchers.
The Los Angeles defense had a season-high seven sacks and forced three interceptions. The Chargers defense held the Colts offense to just 173 yards.
Six different players registered sacks. The Chargers defense allowed zero touchdowns in a single game for the first time since 2018.
Austin Ekeler hits paydirt again
Ekeler scored two touchdowns in the win, giving him an NFL-best 16 touchdowns from scrimmage this season. Both of Ekeler’s touchdowns came within close range.
The running back Chargers have a nose for the end zone.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen
Allen was again Los Angeles’ most consistent target. He amassed a game-high 11 catches and 104 yards in the win. He was attacked 14 times by Herbert.
It was Allen’s fourth consecutive game with at least six receptions and 80 receiving yards.
Justin Herbert is participating in the playoffs for the first time
Herbert is the first player in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He passed just 235 yards and threw an interception in the win, but earned the first playoff berth of his career.
Chargers momentum
Creating positive momentum is paramount for playoff teams at this time of year. The Chargers are on a three-game winning streak. Los Angeles closes out the season against two teams under .500 (Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos).
losers
Colt’s offensive line
The Colts offensive line was atrocious in the loss, allowing seven sacks. Foles was under constant pressure. The quarterback was hit nine times.
Foals:Continue free fall vs. Chargers on MNF despite quarterback substitution
Nick Foles
Foles became the Colts’ third different starting quarterback of the season in Week 16. Foles, who was the Super Bowl 52 MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles, performed poorly during his first start as Colts QB. He went 17-for-29 and passed for 143 yards and threw three interceptions.
Although Foles is an 11-year veteran, he was put in a difficult position. It was clear he had no chemistry with his wide receivers.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday
Saturday dropped to 1-5 as Colts interim coach. His record does not bode well for promotion after the season. But like Foles, he was placed in a very difficult situation. The Colts are not a very talented football club and their top two players, Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Shaquille Leonard, are both on injured reserve.
Derwin James leaves early
James started the game with a performance worthy of being a winner, but the Chargers’ safety was ejected from the game after a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit to Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter .
James was penalized for the game and disqualified from the game.
He had three tackles and one interception at the time of his exit.
Colt’s third-down efficiency
The Colts offense was terrible on third downs against the Chargers, going 0-for-10.
The Colts entered the night with the NFL’s 26th offense in third place.
Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter@TheTylerDragon.
|
