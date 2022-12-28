ATP and WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament | ProTennis





The new joint venture of ATP and WTA will tour three Australian cities on Thursday, with a lot of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the United Cup for mixed teams could also help shake off some of the holiday season’s calm ahead of the Australian Open which kicks off in Melbourne on January 16. The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through January 4. After that, the three city champions and the second best-performing nation from the group stage will meet at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena starting January 6. through 8 to determine the overall winner. The tournament offers $15 million in prize money and up to 500 ATP and 500 WTA ranking points. Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian team with an apparent ankle injury suffered during an exhibition tournament in Dubai last week. The Wimbledon finalist was expected to lead the Australian team, facing Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night, but pulled out before Wednesday’s scheduled media conference. Kyrgios would also play Rafael Nadal in the most highly anticipated match of the event, when Australia meets Spain next week. Update Team Australia: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury, the organizers of the United Cup tweeted. Kyrgio’s Australian teammates only learned 10 minutes before the media conference that he would no longer be with them. Team captain Samantha Stosur said she had not spoken to Kyrgios about his decision and would not comment on whether he would be fit for the Australian Open. I’m not going to speak for Nick’s summer, we should leave that to him, Stosur said. With Kyrgios out, world No. 24 Alex de Minaur will move into the No. 1 male position for Australia and play Norrie and Nadal, with No. 107 Jason Kubler, the fifth-seeded Aussie male, promoted to the No. 2 spot. Top-placed Greece is led by world champion No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Maria Sakkari. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz will lead second-ranked Poland, with third-ranked United States with world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, world No. 11, Madison Keys and No. 19 Frances. Tiafoe. Nadal will team up with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, while Italy will have world No. 16 Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan. Each host city has two groups of three nations, competing in a round-robin format. Each match has two men’s and two women’s singles and one mixed doubles played over two days. In addition to other games on Thursday’s opening day, the United States will play against the Czech Republic in a Day Group C meeting, also in Sydney. In Brisbane it’s Italy vs. Brazil in Group E Day Match and Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan at night in group B. In Perth, Greece will play against Bulgaria in Group A and France against Argentina later in an evening Group F match. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm subscription to the list. Error! An error occurred while processing your request.

