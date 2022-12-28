19 Wrestling Set for 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania’s 19th-ranked wrestling team will conclude the 2022 portion of its schedule at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. The two-day event will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The field will consist of more than 40 Division I teams from around the country. In addition to the men’s teams, there will be a women’s team for the first time in Midlands history, featuring nine teams from across the country. The two-day event will be streamed live on the B1G+. Brackets can be found here. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29 10:30am First Session (10 Mats) (Championship Rounds 1 & 2, Wrestlebacks)

20:00 Second Session (10 Mats) (Quarter Finals, Wrestlebacks) FRIDAY DECEMBER 30 12:00 p.m. Third Session (8 Mats) (Semifinals, Consolation, 7th Place, Women’s Division Begins)

7:05 PM Fourth Session (4 Mats) (1st, 3rd, 5th place men’s and women’s divisions) The awards ceremony ends at 9:00 PM Midlands Hall of Fame Inductions take place prior to the final session

Quaker Note Meal * For the second season in a row, head coachRoger Queenhas namedCarmen Ferrante, Doug Zapp and Ben Goldin as captains for the #TheMovement.

* Eight Quakers continue to receive national recognition. Ryan Miller (125), Michael Colocco (133), Carmen Ferrante (141), Anthony Artalona (149), Doug Zapp (157), Nick Incontrera (174), Maxim Hale , Cole Urbas (197), and Ben Goldin (285) all earned national rankings.

* Penn is coming off a 29-3 victory over Army at The Palestra. The Quakers jumped out to a 23-0 lead with seven straight wins. Late takedowns were the theme of the dual with #20 Ryan Miller #13 Anthony Artalona and Luke Revano all securing takedowns in the last minute to secure the win. Artalona and Revano’s takedowns came in the final 20 seconds. #23 Nick Incontrera and Artalona both extended their double win streaks to three encounters as they defeated their ranked opponents. #31 Cole Urbas and #28 Ben Goldin got their first double wins of the season in shutout wins.

* Penn will be well represented in the EIWA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as Clint Mater C’97 W’97 and Dr. Rick Springman EAS’02 Gr’09 will be inducted into the EIWA Hall of Fame. Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now and can be purchasedhere. PROJECTED LINEUP*

125 #19 Ryan Miller ,

133 – #13michael coliocco, Evan Mougalian , Nico Nardone 141 – #30Carmen Ferrante, Jackson Polo , Kyle Hauserman 149 – #10 Doug Zapp ,Vincent Manella 157 – #13 Anthony Artalona , Cole Spencer 165 – Luke Revano , Adam Thompson 174 – No. 18 Nick Incontrera , Mike Kitler 184 Maxim Hale , John Stout 197 – #29 Cole Urbas 285 – #24 Ben Goldin *The rankings listed are the highest ranked individuals from the following list of rankings: Amateur Wrestling News, Flo-wrestling, Intermat, Wrestlstat, The Open Mat and Wrestling Insider Newsmag. #The movement

#FightOnPenn

