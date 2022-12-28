Sports
Bearcats offer several future recruits, possible transfers
The Bearcats coaching staff has been busy recruiting, including expanding offers to Florida State linebacker Amari GainerTroy wide receiver Tez Johnson and several 2024 recruits.
Gainer spent four years at Florida State and totaled 210 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks before entering the transfer portal. The junior linebacker is expected to commit this Friday.
Johnson racked up a team-best 863 receiving yards on 56 catches during his third season with Troy. It is important for Cincinnati to add a transfer receiver and Johnson would be a good fit.
Other players who recently received an offer from the Bearcats include Texas State sophomore defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr and four 2024 recruits from across the country and state.
In the wake of early signing day, the #Bear cats new look staff led by Scott Satterfield will continue to focus on the portal after adding four transfers in recent days.https://t.co/eTpW3F0JG6 pic.twitter.com/xCwH7Sa5eu
— Cincy on the prowl (@CincyOnTheProwl) December 23, 2022
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats offer several future recruits, possible transfers
In addition to getting an offer from the school in his hometown, born in Cincinnati and 2024 4-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph included the Bearcats in his top-10 with Michigan, Ohio State and others.
Georgia product and 2024 4 star running back David Eziomune also earned a bid from Cincinnati earlier this month. Eziomume has listings from Clemson, Georgia, Louisville and more.
The Bearcats have expressed interest in another prospect from the South 2024 tight end and Max LeBlanc, born in Tennesseewhich is linked to Louisville, Kentucky, NC State and Purdue.
Following the recent hiring of Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati relisted recruit Dane Wleklinskiwhich is a 6’6, 272 pound offensive tackle with offerings from Akron, Eastern Michigan and Toledo.
Despite missing a few targets, the #Bear cats have brought in four potential starters and hope to add Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer, who will commit on December 30.https://t.co/eTpW3F0JG6pic.twitter.com/BrC3uVwP1m
— Cincy on the prowl (@CincyOnTheProwl) December 23, 2022
Cincinnati Football: The Bearcats coaching staff continues to focus on the transfer portal
In the wake of early signing day, the new Bearcats staff led by freshman head coach Scott Satterfield will continue to focus on the portal after adding four transfers in recent days.
Cincinnati on Wednesday announced commitments of 15 recruits to start the early signing period, including four players from the portal, highlighted by senior quarterback Emory Jones.
The former Arizona State starting quarterback joined a pair of Louisville transfers in offensive lineman Luke Kanda and linebacker Dorian Jones, plus Penn transfer center Trevor Radosevich.
Despite missing a few goals, the Bearcats have brought in four potential starters and hope to add one more as Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer will commit on December 30.
|
Sources
2/ https://cincyontheprowl.com/2022/12/27/cincinnati-football-bearcats-offer-several-future-recruits-potential-transfers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bearcats offer several future recruits, possible transfers
- Wrestling Heads to Iowa for Soldier Salute Tournament
- US House Bans TikTok From Official Devices
- GOP commentator calls Santos out for lying about his resume
- Novak Djokovic returns to Australia a year after deportation
- How to enable and manage Apple’s Advanced Data Protection for your iCloud data
- Apple reveals 10 helpful tips and tricks for iPhone
- Bidens travels to US Virgin Islands for brief vacation
- Fantasy football week 17 rankings
- Apple is ‘seriously’ concerned about iPhone 14 Plus sales, looking to reevaluate iPhone 15 lineup
- #19 Wrestling Set for 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships
- Gbajabiamilas Town Hall Meeting Disrupts Table Tennis Championship