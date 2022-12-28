They will put Singapore on the world map in 2022, Lifestyle News

As the world opened up this year, Singapore and Singaporeans emerged from the pandemic in winning ways, in a showcase of physical excellence and the triumph of the human spirit.

From champion athletes to everyday heroes, these individuals embody passion, perseverance and dedication, putting the spotlight on our Little Red Dot.

Read on and be amazed at amazing Singaporeans who made their mark on the world stage in 2022.

Feng Tianwei

Who Which: Feng is the GOAT of table tennis. Her overall medal tally makes her the most decorated table tennis player ever at the Commonwealth Games, and Singapore’s most awarded Olympian.

And to cap off her amazing year, she became the first Singaporean and table tennis player to receive the David Dixon Award, given to the most outstanding athlete at the Commonwealth Games.

Waseh ups: She is currently working at Sport Singapore on the development of sports pathways for children and young people, especially in the field of table tennis. She is also pursuing a master’s degree in sports industry management from Peking University.

Priveen Suraj Santhakumar

PHOTO: Facebook/Private Suraj Santakumar” data-entity-type=”file” data-entity-uuid=”bc4af6ca-cf2f-4e39-ab2e-0f1e5d5b8404″ src=”http://www.asiaone.com/sites/default /files/inline-images/20221228_priveen%20suraj_fb.jpeg”/>

Who Which: This 34-year-old saw the plight of Ukrainians on TV and decided to do something about it. He flew to neighboring Poland to help humanitarian groups feed and transport refugees displaced by the war. This was his first humanitarian mission.

Waseh ups: Priveen became one of the first nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award this year.

“Sometimes we need a wake-up call by experiencing situations outside our comfort zone,” says Priveen in an interview with the newspaper.

“I hope my experience allays people’s fears and encourages them to get directly involved.”

Mohammed Taqi Aljaafari Jahari

Who Which: When a referee made the “square” hand gesture at this year’s World Cup, know that a Singaporean helped make the right decision on the pitch. The 36-year-old was the only Southeast Asian and one of 24 match officials to operate Qatar’s video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Waseh ups: Taqi is no stranger to the big stage. He was one of the VAR officials at the men’s soccer final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo between Brazil and Spain. He has also served in the AFC Champions League, AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

What a journey it has been for Taqi since he started a ref course at the age of 16!

Loh Kean Yew

Who Which: The third badminton world champion won bronze medals this year at the Commonwealth Games (mixed team) and at the Asia Team Championships (men’s team), and ended 2022 with a nomination for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Male Player of the Year award. The sensational shuttler is the first Singaporean to be shortlisted.

Waseh ups: Our 2022 Singaporean Sportsman of the Year also qualified for this year’s World Tour final, making him the first Singaporean man to compete in the tournament with the current Top 8 players in the world.

Lakshmi Mohanbabu

Who Which: She is the first local artist to have two sculptures in the space. Inspired by unity, diversity and complexity in humanity, the two cubes, titled “The Cube of Interaction” and “Structure and Reflectance” respectively, were launched to the International Space Station in February.

Wahseh ups: The two artworks will descend to Earth this month for a worldwide tour. Then they will go to the moon in 2025 and will be a permanent part of the Moon Gallery.

Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki

Who Which: She is the first Singaporean woman to swim across the English Channel, doing it in 12 hours and 57 minutes in cold temperatures of 19C.

And the achievement wasn’t for the record books, but for a good cause to raise money for the Splash Foundation, a non-profit organization in Hong Kong that provides free swimming lessons and water safety skills to low-income communities.

Waseh ups: Do you want to be like them? To prepare for the 34 km swim, she trained in the winter, taking hour-long ice baths and clocking in about 30 km to 35 km every other week.

“I want to show people that if you put your mind to it, prepare for it and are patient, you can do it,” Li Ling said in an interview with Channel News Asia.

Amanda Lee

Who Which: Wow, talk about fitspo goals! This Singaporean bodybuilder won the National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide British Bodybuilding Championships in July, earning an IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card. This means she will be able to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Waseh ups: Next stop, Olympia 2023, one of the world’s biggest bodybuilding competitions. Amanda is also the co-founder of Vaultage, a line of activewear designed exclusively in Singapore.

Alice Shi, Rachael Leong and Tara Nur Ibrahim

Who to the: These three equestrian athletes from the Singapore Turf Club Riding Center (STCRC) were selected to represent Singapore at the Princess’s Cup 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The trio competed in both the team and individual categories of the loan horse competition (up to 110cm). Alice placed 2nd in the individual category.

Waseh ups: This was the trio’s debut at the tournament. They also rode borrowed horses, which tests the rider’s skill, as they have no bond whatsoever with their mount.

“In the end I came second, but the medal belongs to the whole team, because without their support nothing would have been possible. I hope we made both STCRC and Singapore proud!” says Alice.

ALSO READ: ‘It was easy’: a 6-year-old’s journey to become the youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp

This one article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.