Four Shockers Preseason All-AAC, Rodden POTY
WICHITA, Kan.Wichita State pitcher Cameron byefielder Chuck Ingramdesignated batter Payton Tolle and second basemanBrock Rodden were all named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced Wednesday. Rodden was also selected as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year.
The four selections are the most of any team in the conference. The Shockers were picked to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll.
Dag, Ingram and Rodden were each named to the 2022 American Postseason All-Conference teams. It is the first preseason all-conference honor for all four players.
Bye emerged as one of the best arms in the conference a season ago, despite opening the campaign from the bullpen. The junior right-hander finished 5-2 with a 3.76 ERA over the course of 17 games and 10 starts, pitching in more than half of Wichita State’s wins. He did not allow an earned run in his first 24.2 innings of the season, conceding just one in his first 40.2 frames, for a 0.24 ERA that led the nation into the second week of April.
The Euless, Texas native stopped some of the league’s best offenses in AAC play, batting East Carolina in eight dominant innings, striking out eight and allowing only one earned run over 7.1 frames vs. Houston. He also gave up just a single unearned run over six innings in a win against Creighton. All told, Bye finished the year with 62 strikeouts in 67.0 innings, allowing only 57 hits and 32 walks.
Ingram exploded in 2022 with a dynamic season, slashing .310/.362/.582 with 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. He drove 53 points within the team, despite starting well in 29 of his 55 starts. The junior slugger added patience to his plate approach, more than quadrupling his walk count between 2021 and 2022, and smashed left-handed pitching with a .443 batting average.
The Kansas City native had some of the most impressive performances of the 2022 season for the Shockers, including a five-hit game against New Mexico, a six-RBI day in Memphis and a four-hit, four RBI performance in South America . Florida. He finished the year with 19 multi-hit games and led the Shockers with 14 multi-RBI games. Ingram also solidified the midfield defensively, committing only two errors.
Tollehit .317 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBI in addition to his work in Wichita State’s weekend rotation. The first of those three home runs was one of the most important swings of the season, a two-run home run in the seventh inning against Texas A&M that helped the Shockers win the Frisco Classic. Tolle was named Frisco Classic MVP, having already tied up a tying run, three-run double in the sixth inning against Iowa two days earlier and got off to a good start on the mound the next day against Washington State.
The Yukon, Oklahoma native put together consecutive four-hit games against Tulane and Oklahoma late in the season, racking up seven combined runs. Tolle was at his best against Sooner State’s opposition, recording two multi-hit games against Oral Roberts and a two-hit performance at Oklahoma State. He ended the campaign with hits in seven of his last eight games.
Rodden led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653) in his first season in the Black and Yellow. The switch-hitter finished the season atop the American Athletic Conference with 141 total bases, also ranking in the top five in hits, runs scored and home runs. His 21 multi-hit games paced the Shockers squad, including nine three-hit games. The native of Oktaha, Oklahoma, showed remarkable plate discipline, walking 39 batters and striking out 37 batters.
Rodden was recently named a Third Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, adding to his growing list of 2022 season honors (ABCA Second Team All-Central Region, American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year, First Team All-American Athletic Conference) He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft, but did not sign, opting to return for his junior season.
The Shockers open the season on February 17 at Long Beach State, with the home opener at Eck Stadium scheduled for March 3 vs. Oakland. For ticket information call 978-3267 or click HERE.
Preseason Coaches PollFirst place votes in brackets
East Carolina (7) — 49
Houston — 39
UCF–38
Tulane — 26
Wichita State — 24
South Florida (1) — 21
Cincinnati — 19
Memphis-8
Preseason Player of the Year
Brock RoddenJr., 2B, Wichita State
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Carter Spivey, Sr., East Carolina*
Preseason All-Conference Team
P – Ben Vespi, Jr., UCF
P – Carter Spivey, Sr., East Carolina*
P – Dylan Carmouche, Jr., Tulane
P- Cameron byeJr., Wichita State
RP – Kyle Kramer, R-Sr., UCF
C – Anthony Tulimer, R-Jr., Houston
1B – Ryan Nicholson, R-Jr., Cincinnati
2B – Brock RoddenJr., Wichita State*
SS – Ian McMillan, R-Sr., Houston*
3B – Zach Arnold, R-Jr., Houston
OR – Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, So., East Carolina*
OR – Drew Brutcher, Jr., South Florida
FROM – Chuck IngramJr., Wichita State
DH – Payton TolleSo, Wichita State
* indicates unanimous selection
