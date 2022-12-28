Todd Drummond signs up to play football at the University of South Dakota

A few days after we arrived in Vail, our family had a milestone celebration with Todd. It was National Signing Day for college football, which meant it was time for my youngest to sign his letter of intent with the college he will call home from January.

And that college is… University of South Dakota!

We’re so excited for Todd. He had a busy summer of recruiting trips and visits to various colleges, and South Dakota happened to be the very last stop on the journey. He and I were tired of traveling and ready to go home, and I remember a very specific prayer that after the last stop Todd would have clarity about his future decision.

The visit turned out great! He loved the campus, loved the coaching staff, loved the athletic facilities…

When we left to drive home from South Dakota after that trip, it was crystal clear that Todd had found the right place. He couldn’t stop raving about the school and the football program, and I smiled all the way home. He connected by phone the next day, and in the months that followed, he always felt solid about his decision. An answered prayer indeed!

Since National Signing Day was last Wednesday, Todd had to do the signing ceremony in Vail during our family vacation! This turned out to be perfect as we all had to be together — and Todd’s best friend John, who was traveling with us, got to be there too. Todd and John have been playing football together since they were little boys, so it was such a special moment.

And another fun thing we have to celebrate: The group of guys Todd interacted with during the visit last summer all ended up committing and signing their letters of intent on the same day! Todd is so excited that his first friends at the University of South Dakota will be his teammates.

As a soccer mom who has watched every game since this kid was a little boy, who spent years ringing cowbells and screaming and cheering for Todd, I couldn’t be happier that he can continue playing soccer—and that he is so happy with the soccer house that he found. I couldn’t ask for anything more.

On a side note, Ladd and I will be taking Todd to college in about ten days (an eight-hour drive from the ranch). The lump in my throat is starting to get bigger and I notice the tears welling up in my eyes a little easier each day. Yes, I’m about to enter the empty nest stage, but I’m not really thinking about that. What I’m thinking about is how I’m coping with Todd not being in our house every day. (Oops… I’m crying as I write this. Stop that, Ree!) I love the kid so much, and man oh man, will I feel its absence!

But I am so happy for him. But I’m so sad for myself. But I am very happy for him. But broken for me.

We raise them to leave us — welcome to parenthood!

