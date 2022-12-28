Sports
Todd Drummond signs up to play football at the University of South Dakota
A few days after we arrived in Vail, our family had a milestone celebration with Todd. It was National Signing Day for college football, which meant it was time for my youngest to sign his letter of intent with the college he will call home from January.
And that college is… University of South Dakota!
We’re so excited for Todd. He had a busy summer of recruiting trips and visits to various colleges, and South Dakota happened to be the very last stop on the journey. He and I were tired of traveling and ready to go home, and I remember a very specific prayer that after the last stop Todd would have clarity about his future decision.
The visit turned out great! He loved the campus, loved the coaching staff, loved the athletic facilities…
When we left to drive home from South Dakota after that trip, it was crystal clear that Todd had found the right place. He couldn’t stop raving about the school and the football program, and I smiled all the way home. He connected by phone the next day, and in the months that followed, he always felt solid about his decision. An answered prayer indeed!
Since National Signing Day was last Wednesday, Todd had to do the signing ceremony in Vail during our family vacation! This turned out to be perfect as we all had to be together — and Todd’s best friend John, who was traveling with us, got to be there too. Todd and John have been playing football together since they were little boys, so it was such a special moment.
And another fun thing we have to celebrate: The group of guys Todd interacted with during the visit last summer all ended up committing and signing their letters of intent on the same day! Todd is so excited that his first friends at the University of South Dakota will be his teammates.
As a soccer mom who has watched every game since this kid was a little boy, who spent years ringing cowbells and screaming and cheering for Todd, I couldn’t be happier that he can continue playing soccer—and that he is so happy with the soccer house that he found. I couldn’t ask for anything more.
On a side note, Ladd and I will be taking Todd to college in about ten days (an eight-hour drive from the ranch). The lump in my throat is starting to get bigger and I notice the tears welling up in my eyes a little easier each day. Yes, I’m about to enter the empty nest stage, but I’m not really thinking about that. What I’m thinking about is how I’m coping with Todd not being in our house every day. (Oops… I’m crying as I write this. Stop that, Ree!) I love the kid so much, and man oh man, will I feel its absence!
But I am so happy for him. But I’m so sad for myself. But I am very happy for him. But broken for me.
We raise them to leave us — welcome to parenthood!
I’m a desperate housewife, I live in the country and I’m obsessed with butter, Basset Hounds and Ethel Merman. Welcome to my border!
This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/ree-drummond-life/a42348740/todd-drummond-signs-letter-of-intent-college-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Todd Drummond signs up to play football at the University of South Dakota
- ‘Totally melted’: Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
- Four Shockers Preseason All-AAC, Rodden POTY
- PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 announced
- They will put Singapore on the world map in 2022, Lifestyle News
- NLRP3 inflammasome Signaling on Arrhythmias in Diabetes
- COVID-19 may reactivate chronic fatigue symptoms, study says
- Bearcats offer several future recruits, possible transfers
- Wrestling Heads to Iowa for Soldier Salute Tournament
- US House Bans TikTok From Official Devices
- GOP commentator calls Santos out for lying about his resume
- Novak Djokovic returns to Australia a year after deportation