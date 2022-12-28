



The opening tip Longwood opens conference play against High Point, with the game also serving as the team’s return from the holidays.

The Lancers have won three consecutive games and four of their past five.

Longwood has scored at least 90 points in five of their six home games this season. The team has been at least 100 in total three times.

Longwood’s couch is among the best in the country. The Lancer averages 31.9 points per game, ranking 16th in the country and the best in the Great South.

In addition, the Lancers have one of the best three-point offenses in the country. The team ranks 39th with a .380 three-point shooting percentage.

Longwood has four players with double-digit averages: Isaiah Wilkins (12.3), Leslie Nkereuwem (10.6), DeShaun Wade (10.6) and Wayne Napper (10.3). Five more on average at least 6.0.

Wilkins was named on the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson Award, given annually to the best mid-major player at the Division I level. Last timeout Longwood won his third consecutive game after a dominant second half against South Carolina State, winning 104–77.

Seven players scored in double figures for Longwood, a season high, and no one had more than 14 points.

A 16–3 run early in the second half turned what had been a seven-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage that shut out the game.

The Lancer defense conceded just one shot, and Longwood’s offense came out at the break and took advantage.

Zak Watson posted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, his first collegiate double-double, and helped Longwood catch 21 offensive boards.

Isaiah Wilkins , Jasper Granlund , DeShaun Wade and Jaylani Darden each had a team-best 14 points, and Nathan Liter Added 13 points while Wayne Napper chipped in 12. By the numbers Longwood’s offense ran into a crack at Willett Hall this season. The Lancers have scored at least 90 points in five of their six home games.

At Willett Hall, the Lancers average 93.5 points per game and have gone 5-1 this season. Under head coach Griff Aldrich Longwood is 47-18 on their home court.

The Lancers shot better than 55 percent at home this season.

Longwood’s bench has been a major strength, with the Lancers ranked 16th in the nation with 31.9 bench points per game.

Bench strength played a role in the team’s victory over South Carolina State. Seven players scored in double figures for Longwood, a season high. No player had more than 14 points.

The Lancers have had at least four players score in double digits in five games and are 4-1 in such games.

The Lancers were also deadly from outside the three-point line this season, with the team ranked 39th in three-point percentage in the nation. Longwood shoots .380 out of three, which is also second in the Great South.

Longwood is third in the Big South with 108 threes made on the season. The team averages 8.3 threes per game.

Four players shoot at least .375 out of three for Longwood (among players who try at least one three per game): Jaylani Darden (.526), DeShaun Wade (.441), Nathan Liter (.426) and Jasper Granlund (.405).

The Lancers average 14.3 assists per game, the highest in the Great South. The team has assisted on more than 50 percent of their motos this season.

Longwood is second in the Great South in revenue margin at +2.7. The Lancers force 14.8 turnover per game while averaging 12.1 themselves.

The Lancers also lead the league with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.2. Citable “Our attack is designed to create a lot of chances for different people. If the ball moves, if you move, you’re probably in a position to shoot. I think that’s what happened tonight. I think the other one was what helped in the transition you scored several guys. We had a lot of transition baskets, especially in the second half.”

Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich about how his team had seven players finish in double digits in the team’s victory over South Carolina State. Series history Longwood has won the last nine games against High Point, although four of them have been by five points or less.

Last season, the two teams played twice in three days, with Longwood winning both.

Isaiah Wilkins scored in double digits in both games. DeShaun Wade and DA Houston had at least 10 points in the second game. #Horsepower

