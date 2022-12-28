Where else could Alabama Football enter the transfer portal?





After landing Maryland transfer tight end CJ Dippre, where else could Alabama football add veteran talent? Many Alabama football fans would like to see coach Nick Saban enter the portal for a quarterback, but we think the QBs already on the roster are more than enough. The Crimson Tide also seems set to the offensive skill positions. You can never have too much speed in your reception area, but it’s certainly not a blatant need. Alabama could still try to add some experience to its offensive line. As it stands, the Tide will be young at guard and very young at the tackle spot facing JC Latham. If Bama doesn’t reel in a gantry offensive lineman, the tackle depth chart may contain one junior, one redshirt freshman, and three true freshmen. Many of the highly sought-after offensive linemen schools have already chosen in the portal. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius (Oregon), Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson (Michigan) and UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers (FSU) all got a lot of hype when entering the portal. The highest ranked uncommitted offensive lineman currently in the gantry is Gunner Britton, an experienced tackle from Western Kentucky. As the college football season for teams across the country gradually officially comes to a close, more players will begin to enter the portal. Defensively, Alabama football is probably in the front seven. It can be difficult to find defensive transfer guards and linebackers willing to contribute in the SEC, and Alabama probably won’t find better players than the players it already has. However, The Crimson Tide could certainly look to add depth and experience in the secondary. Bama will be quite young at the back, and some key NFL Draft decisions could quickly make the unit even younger. Should Eli Ricks choose to pursue professional options, Alabama football will have some question marks over the cornerback spot facing Kool-Aid McKinstry. Terrion Arnold did well in his chances as a freshman in 2022, but Arnold may be more of a safety than a corner kicker. Earl Little Jr. is very talented, but he missed a lot of time in his first season due to an injury. Alabama would be unwise to count on actual freshman corners filling starting roles, even when players like Desmond Ricks and Jahlil Hurley are. The highest rated corner in the portal is Virginia transfer Fentrell Cypress II. Cypress II had 39 tackles and 14 pass breakups in his junior season and was named second-team All-ACC. Alabama football will likely add a few more players through the transfer portal, but Coach Saban won’t rush anything. Expect Bama to play the portal slowly, awaiting decisions from his own players before deciding where it could use some help.

