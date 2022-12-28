



10 observations from Iowa Football’s Music City Bowl practice on Tuesday Soccer Hoops for Men Wrestling Hoops for Women NASHVILLE After a month marked by a lot of activity on the transfer portal and a busy early signing day, Iowa football is in Tennessee preparing for Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Kentucky (11 a.m., ABC). Most of Iowa’s December practices were held in Iowa City. Now they are finalizing the game plan for Hawkeyes at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville. More:Leistikow: Questions about Iowa’s football roster for Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky Iowa held a 20-minute open viewing period for the media Tuesday morning, the first of two (the second will be held on Wednesday). It showed a glimpse of how the team prepares for the Wildcats a few days before kickoff. Here are a few observations: Exchanges between quarterback and center were a focus early on. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz called handoff plays for the quarterbacks to run both under center and out of the gun. Joe Labas was paired with starting center Logan Jones, Carson May was paired with backup Mike Myslinski, and the surprise No. 3 quarterback: tight end Sam LaPorta, paired with Tyler Elsbury. Wide receiver Diante Vines also took some snaps below center.

The viewing period was concluded with ball protection exercises. Offensive players went through a circuit to keep the ball safe from strips, while defenders worked to create turnovers within their respective position groups.

