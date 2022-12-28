SummitMBB Weekly Notebook: Vol. 7

SIOUX FALLS, SD —Men’s basketball action in the Summit League resumes this Thursday after Winter Storm Elliott wreaked minor havoc in the game’s opening week. St. Thomas and North Dakota State were the only teams to participate in both games before the Christmas break, with the other eight teams all playing once.

The Tommies won both games, beating both North Dakota and North Dakota State on their home court, while Kansas City, Oral Roberts, Omaha and Western Illinois also won their openers at home.

All those winning teams except Omaha will be on their way for this week’s schedule, which features four games on both Thursday and Saturday, as the Fighting Hakws play host to the Bison in a Friday night in-state clash in Grand Forks.

DENVER PIONEERS (9-4; 0-1 SL) | @DU_MensHoops

Next one: Kansas City (12/29; 7 p.m. MT); Oral Roberts (12/31; 1pm MT)

Previous games: Colorado Christian (W, 85-74); at Omaha* (L, 83-66); in the state of Oregon (L, 57-52)

The Pioneers dropped four of five heading into the Christmas break, but came close to a Power-5 win on Wednesday before Oregon State closed the game with an 8-2 run to win by five… In the League opener DU fell to Omaha en route in a game Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins each scored 15 points…Preseason All-League selection Tevin Smith returned to action against the Mavericks after missing the previous six games…He made a way back in and came off the bench to score five points in 15 minutes… Smith was the team’s leading scorer at 14.5 ppg at the time of his injury… Bruner now holds that claim at 15.3 ppg and has reached double digits in eight consecutive … Mullins averages 12.1 ppg, which is second among League rookies … The Pioneers host Kansas City and Oral Roberts after the break.

KANSAS CITY ROSE (5-9, 1-0 SL) | @KCRoosMBB

Next one: in Denver (12/29; 7 p.m. MT); in Omaha (12/31; 1 p.m. CT)

Previous games: at Green Bay (L, 70-64); South Dakota* (W, 62-45); SDSU* (PPD)

De Roos put down the clamps on a visit to South Dakota to beat the Coyotes 62-45 in their Summit League opener… The 45 points were allowed a season low by de Roos, who had the top-scoring defense of the League, with 65.9 ppg returns.. RayQuawndis Mitchell contributed nearly half of Kansas City’s points, finishing with 28 in the game… It was the fourth time this season he had scored 27 or more points scored in a game, which is the most among League players…His 17.5 ppg clip is second in the League…David Allen Mukeba hit a game-high eight rebounds and ranks second among League- players in that category (8.3 rpg)… KC’s tilt with South Dakota State was postponed due to Winter Storm Elliott and return to League play after the break with games in Denver and Omaha.

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTHAWKS (6-8; 0-1 SL) | @UNDMBasketball

Next one: State of North Dakota (12/30; 7 p.m. CT); South Dakota (1/5; 7:00 PM CT); SDSU (1/7; 1 p.m. CT)

Previous games: North Central (W, 99-48); in St Thomas (L, 75-62); Western Illinois (PPD)

The Fighting Hawks opened league play with a 75-62 loss in St. Thomas before their Western Illinois tilt was postponed by Winter Storm Elliott…Freshman BJ Omot again led UND in scoring with 14 points…He has it reached double digits already 11 times this season… Classmate Treysen Eaglestaff made his first career start against the Tommies and finished with six points and three rebounds… Elijah Brooks is another UND rookie lately getting starting looks and an average of 11.7 ppg has suffered three games in the starting lineup since going back…UND opens a three-game homestand against in-state rival North Dakota State on Friday, December 30.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON (3-11; 0-2 SL) | @NDSUMBB

Next one: in North Dakota (12/30; 7 p.m. CT); SDSU (1/5; 7 p.m. CT); South Dakota (1/7; 13.00 CT)

Previous games: in Western Illinois* (L, 79-60); in St. Thomas* (L, 73-63)

The Bison dropped back-to-back road games last week to open League play, falling into Western Illinois and St. Thomas…-2 (16 seasons)…Junior Grant Nelson became just the second Summit League- player (Mike Daum, South Dakota State did it twice) in the last 25 years who scored at least 35 points and brought down 16 rebounds in a league game…Nelson recorded that performance against the Leathernecks and added 15 points and nine rebounds in the setback for the Tommies… Jacari White added 15 off the bench for the Bison and has averaged 10.5 ppg over his last four games.

OMAHA MAVERICKS (5-8; 1-0 SL) | @OmahaMBB

Next one: Oral Roberts* (12/29; 7 p.m. CT); Kansas City* (12/31; 1 p.m. CT)

Previous games: Denver* (W, 83-66); in the state of Iowa (CCD)

The Mavericks opened the League game with a convincing 83-66 victory over Denver after beating the Pioneers by 17 in the second half…Sophomore JJ White tied his career high with 18 points and provided a career-high eight assists, while freshman Luke Jungers also recorded a career high of 20 points off the bench after going 5-for-8 from 3-point range… White has averaged 12.8 ppg and 5.0 apg over his last four games. ..Frankie Fidler added 16 points and also finished with a career-high seven assists…Omaha finished with a season-high 21 assists on 31 field goals made…The Mavericks final non-league game at Iowa State scheduled for Wednesday was canceled… They stay at home after the break for tilt against Oral Roberts and Kansas City.

ORAL ROBERTS GOLDEN EAGLES (10-3; 1-0 SL) | @ORUMBB

Next one: in Omaha* (12/29; 7 p.m. CT); in Denver* (12/31; 1:00 PM MT)

Previous games: State of Missouri (W, 80-77); SDSU* (W, 79-40)

The Golden Eagles opened the League game with a 79-40 victory over South Dakota State – the program’s biggest over the Jackrabbits in all-time 30 games… ORU’s lowest number of points allowed last season was 62 for John Brown (November 11) … The win marked the seventh straight for the Golden Eagles, whose 9-3 start in non-conference play was the best in program history … Transfer to Arkansas Connor Vanover scored a season-high 21 points to accelerate the Golden Eagles into victory as DeShang Weaver added 14 in just 15 minutes off the bench… Kareem Thompson had a solid all-around game vs. the Jacks and finished with seven points, a career-high seven assists and eight rebounds… Oral Roberts’ game with South Dakota was postponed by Winter Storm Elliott and the Golden Eagles will be back in action after the break with games in Omaha and Denver.

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES (11-4; 2-0 SL) | @TommieMBBall

Next one: in South Dakota* (12/29; 7 p.m. CT); at SDSU* (12/31; 2:00 PM CT)

Previous games: North Dakota* (W, 75-62); State of North Dakota* (W, 73-63)

The Tommies began league play with back-to-back double-digit wins and have already surpassed their 10-win win total from the program’s inaugural season at the Division I level a season ago…Graduated students Parker Bjorklund (career-high 29) and Riley Miller (24) combined for 53 points in a 13-point win over UND…Miller made five triples against the Fighting Hawks and added 13 points in the 10-point win over the Bison…He is third of the division I players with 52 triples this season… Bjorklund led the way with 19 points against the Bison and has averaged 21.3 ppg over the past three games since returning from injury… The Tommies will beat the Rushmore State swinging after the break with games in South Dakota and SDSU next.

SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES (5-8; 0-1SL) | @SDCoyotesMBB

Next one: St. Thomas* (12/29; 7 p.m. CT); Western Illinois* (12/31; 1 p.m. CT)

Previous games: Carolina Coast (L, 87-86); at Kansas City (L, 62-45); at Oral Roberts (PPD)

The Coyotes dropped a 62-45 decision to Kansas City in their League opener and a tilt at Oral Roberts was held off by Winter Storm Elliott… It was the second time USD has been held below 50 points in a season this season game… Tasos Kamateros (11) and AJ Plitzuweit (10) both reached double digits and it was the first time this season that Kamateros led the Coyotes in scoring, despite being one of four USD players to average double digits (10.4 ppg)…Paul Bruns chipped in nine points in what was just his fourth start of the season as USD played for the first time this season without leading scorer Kruz Perrott-Hunt (11.3 ppg).. The Coyotes will be back in action looking for a four-game slip after the break with home games against St. Thomas and Western Illinois.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS (5-8; 0-1 SL) | @GoJacksMBB

Next one:Western Illinois* (12/29; 7 p.m. CT); St. Thomas* (12/31; 2 p.m. CT)

Previous games: Mount Marty (W, 85-56); in Oral Roberts* (L, 79-40); in Kansas City* (PPD)

The Jackrabbits scored a season-low 40 points as they dropped their League opener to Oral Roberts… It was the first time SDSU had been held in the 1940s since falling to Gonzaga 66-46 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament of 2017 and the 39-point setback was the Jacks’ biggest since 2006… SDSU leading scorer Zeke Mayo (13.6 ppg) had broken a streak of eight consecutive double-digit scoring games after finishing with six against the Golden Eagles … Alex Arians and William Kyle III each led the way for SDSU by eight points … The reigning Summit League tournament and regular season champions return home after the break to play Western Illinois and St. Thomas .

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHER NECK (8-4; 1-0 SL) | @WIU_MensHoops

Next one: at SDSU* (12/29; 7:00 PM CT); in South Dakota* (12/31; 1 p.m. CT)

Previous games: Eureka (W, 79-50); State of North Dakota* (W, 79-60); North Dakota* (PPD)

The Leathernecks won their sixth consecutive game and pulled away late to record a 79-60 victory over North Dakota State in their League opener…Senior Trenton Massner was great again for WIU, finishing with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double and adding a game-high seven assists…Winona State transfer Alec Rosner contributed 19 points in the win over the Bison…Each member of the Massner-Rosner duo has so far averaging 16.0 ppg this season, a clip that has them tied for third among League players…Jesiah West scored two points in the season-opening win over Illinois State, but the JUCO transfer scored at least eight points in WIU’s next 11 games, including 14 in just 20 minutes against the Bison… He averages 11.8 ppg and ranks second in the League with 21 blocks… WIU will head out for games in SDSU and South Dakota after the break .

