East Carolina tabbed as 2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Favorite





IRVING, Texas After being both regular season and tournament champions in the American Athletic Conference a season ago, East Carolina topped the 2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday afternoon. The three-time defending AAC regular season champion Pirates has been voted first five times in a row in the preseason poll and six times overall since joining the league. ECU received 49 points and seven votes for first place, while Houston placed second with 39 points and UCF third with 38. South Florida received the only other first place. Reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey was named 2023 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and joined the likes of Evan Kruczynski (2017), Jake Kuchmaner (2020) and Carson Whisenhunt (2022). Both Spivey and Jacob Jenkins Cowart received unanimous selection to the All-AAC Preseason Team, while Spivey was also recently named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team. Spivey compiled a scintillating 8-0 record and 2.83 earned run average in 2022 with 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves. He ranked eighth nationally in appearances (35), 47th in wins, and 54th in ERA, while passing the AAC in points earned, wins, runs earned (20), and doubles allowed (6) . Spivey also placed second in appearances and fourth in opposing batting average (.245). Spivey was a key part of the Pirates’ postseason run, which culminated in ECU hosting a Super Regional for the first time in the program’s history. Spivey went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in the NCAA Greenville Regional and added seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched. as an opponent’s .214 batting average. He pitched five innings in the regional championship game against Coastal Carolina and struckout five batters without a walk in the Pirates’ 13–4 win. For his efforts during the 2022 season, Spivey amassed a slew of accolades, including recognition at the Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team, ABCA All-Atlantic Region Team, All-AAC First Team, and NCAA Greenville All-Regional Team. He was also named a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. Jenkins-Cowart had a decent debut season in Purple and Gold, batting .330 while having a team-best 65 RBI to go along with 44 runs scored, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks, six stolen bases and a . 549 slugging percentage. He also ranked in the top five all-time for ECU freshmen in single-season games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, batting average, RBI, home runs, total bases (128), and stolen bases. Jenkins-Cowart kicked things up a gear in the postseason, leading the team to the conference tournament title and being named AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player. During the Greenville Regional and Greenville Super Regional, he batted .360 with four runs scored and 13 RBI to be selected to the NCAA Greenville All-Regional Team. Jenkins-Cowart ended the year with a spot on the D1Baseball Freshman All-America Team. East Carolina, which was No. 20 in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Fabulous 50 Poll, opens the 2023 campaign February 17-19 with three games against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium. 2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. East Carolina (7) 49 points 2. Houston 39 points

3.UCF 38 points

4. Tulane 26 points

5. Wichita State 24 points

6. South Florida (1) 21 points

7. Cincinnati 19 points

8.Memphis 9 Points 2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year Brock Rodden, Junior, 2B, Wichita State Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Carter Spivey Senior, RHP, East Carolina * Preseason All-Conference Team P. Ben Vespi, Junior, UCF

P Carter Spivey senior, East Carolina * P Dylan Carmouche, Junior, Tulane

P. Cameron Day, Junior, Wichita State

R. P. Kyle Kramer, Redshirt Senior, UCF

C Anthony Tulimero, Redshirt Junior, Houston

1B Ryan Nicholson, Redshirt Junior, Cincinnati

2B Brock Rodden, Junior, Wichita State *

SS Ian McMillan, senior Redshirt, Houston*

3B Zach Arnold, Redshirt Junior, Houston

FROM Jacob Jenkins Cowart sophomore, East Carolina * FROM Drew Brutcher, Junior, South Florida

FROM Chuck Ingram, Junior, Wichita State

D.H. Payton Tolle, Sophomore, Wichita State * Unanimous selection

