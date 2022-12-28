Phoenix opens CAA Play in Drexel on Thursday

ELON, N.C The Elon University men’s basketball team opens the Colonial Athletic Association game on Thursday, December 29, as the Phoenix travels to Philadelphia to face Drexel. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Thursday’s game will be streamed live on FloHoops via a paid subscription.

Listen to the game on Learfield’s Elon Sports Network in the Varsity Network app.

Longtime voice of the Phoenix, Taylor Durham, will be in talks with the pregame show starting at 3:30 p.m.

Links for the broadcast and live stats can be found on the Elon men’s basketball schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

Other in-game updates are provided on Twitter by following @ElonMBasketball.

Elon and Drexel meet for the 18e time on Thursday with the Dragons leading by a slim 9-8 over the Phoenix in a battle between mythical creatures. The game is also a match between the two teams that met in the 2020-21 CAA Championship Final.

Elon will face Drexel in a league opener for the third time since joining the CAA in 2014/15 (2015, 2017). The Phoenix is ​​2-0 in those matchups.

The Dragons have won three straight in the series and seven of the past eight games, including a 71-60 victory over Elon in the final encounter.

The Phoenix’s final win of the series came on February 15, 2020, with Elon coming away with a 75-70 win at Schar Center. Marcus Sheffield led the Phoenix with 24 points while Hunter McIntosh 18 points added.

Elon fell to No. 18/21 Indiana, 96-72, in their final game before the holiday break and the third game of their current five-game road trip.

freshman Max MacKinnon had a game-high 19 points for the Phoenix while also leading the team with six rebounds. Sean Halloran had 15 points and six assists Zac Ervin contributed with 12 points from the bank.

Elon had his second-best shooting performance of the season against the Hoosiers, hitting 47.2 percent of his shots. The maroon and gold also shot well from three-point range, reaching 10-of-24 with 41.7 percent.

MACKINNON NAMED CAA CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

For his efforts against the Hoosiers, Mackinnon was named CAA Co-Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday, December 26.

Mackinnon’s 19 points were the most for an Elon freshman against a ranked opponent since then Hunter Forest had 18 ranked #5 North Carolina in 2019. It is also the second highest point total scored by a freshman against the Hoosiers this season. Gradey Dick of Kansas had 20 against Indiana on December 17.

Mackinnon shared weekly honors with Northeastern’s Jared Turner. He also became the first Elon freshman to earn CAA Rookie of the Week honors since then Darius Burford in 2021.

Elon is 3-5 all-time in his CAA league openers with two of those wins against Drexel. The Phoenix’s other opening win came against Northeastern last season.

The Phoenix averages 68.9 points per game and is second in the CAA in fastbreak points at 11.0 per game.

Halloran leads the Phoenix in scoring with 13.3 points per game and in assists with 64. His 4.9 assist average is the highest for the program since Luke Eddy averaged 4.5 assists per game during the 2015–16 season and would be the second best single. season average at the Division I level of the program.

Halloran is second in the CAA in steals with 2.2 per game. That average would be the best single-season performance in school history in the Division I era, surpassing Scottie Rice’s 2.0 SPG average in 2002–03. The Orlando, Fla. native has stolen 10 times in his past three games.

Mackinnon is second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game, while leading the Phoenix in 5.1 rebounds per game. The Brisbane, Australia native has scored more than 18 points in four of his past six appearances and averages 15.7 points per game during that stretch.

Sam Sherry averages 12.0 points per game and shoots nearly 61 percent from the floor (42-of-69) since entering the starting lineup nine games ago. The native of Mechanicsburg, Pa., has scored at least seven points in his past seven games.

Ervin ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game and leads the team with 31 triples on the season.

Taking into account real road races, Elon’s current five-game road trip is the longest on the schedule since he made it through four races in December 2017. The Phoenix began that journey at Piedmont Triad rival UNCG before traveling to Boston College, Canisius and Indiana State.

55 percent of Elon’s points scored this year come from members who did not appear in a game for the Phoenix last season (494 of 896).

The Dragons are 6-6 on the season, including a 4-2 ledger at home this season. Drexel last played against Delaware State on December 17 and pulled off an 85–52 win.

Drexel was selected to finish seventh overall in the 2022-23 CAA Preseason Poll after posting a 15-14 record last season and a score of 10-8 in the CAA.

Junior Amari Williams leads the Dragons in scoring with 14.5 points per game, rebounds (8.4), assists (24), blocked shots (21) and steals (21). The reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year was a third-team All-CAA selection last season and was named to the All-CAA Preseason Second Team this season.

Fifth-year guard Coletrane Washington is second on the team with 12.8 points per game and has brought down a team-high 29 treys from outside the arc.

Drexel head coach Zach Spiker is in his seventh season at the helm of the Dragons basketball program.

Billy Taylor was named the 19e head coach of the Phoenix on April 15, 2022. Taylor came to the Phoenix after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa.

Before joining the Hawkeyes, Taylor was head coach at Lehigh University for five years, followed by six seasons as head coach at Ball State University and three seasons at Belmont Abbey College.

In his time in Iowa, the Hawkeyes were one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranking fifth nationally in scoring average in both 2021 (83.7) and 2022 (83.2). The program also led the country in both seasons in revenue-to-sales ratio.

Taylor was a two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year (2003, 2004) and led Lehigh to both the regular season and tournament titles in 2004, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament that season. He also led Ball State to the 2009 MAC West Division crown.

Elon welcomes seven letter winners from last year’s team, including five upperclassmen. Notable returners for the maroon and gold include a graduate student Torrence Watson and senior Zac Ervin . Both players are the leading returning scorers for Elon with 9.2 and 7.1 points per game respectively.

The Phoenix also welcomes back redshirt Jerald Gillens Butler , who is hoping to get back into shape after being named an All-Colonial Athletic Association honorable mention last year. The Orlando, Fla. native played in just 10 games last year after missing most of the previous season due to injury.

A few graduate transfers will have an immediate impact on the Phoenix this season. Sean Halloran comes to the Phoenix after an outstanding four-year career with Belmont Abbey. The Orlando, Fla. native finished as the all-time career assist leader with the Crusaders, as he helped the program to back-to-back Conference Carolinas Tournament Championships and three straight NCAA Tournaments. He finished his career averaging 14.4 points per game as a senior and finished his career with 1,422 points.

Another transfer of graduates, John Bowen III , brings size to the Phoenix frontline at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds. The Bladenboro, NC native last played with UNCW in 2019-20, appearing in 28 of 32 games. Prior to UNCW, Bowen III was a teammate of Halloran’s at Belmont Abbey and averaged 8.9 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game in 2018–19 while starting 27 of 28 games.

A few freshmen will also try to impress for the maroon and gold in 2022-23. Max MacKinnon is a 6-foot-5 swingman from Brisbane, Australia, where he won back-to-back gold medals with the U20 Australian National Team. He was also named All-Star 5 at the Australian National Championship.

Another freshman, LA Pratt , is a 6-foot-5 guard from Columbus, Ohio who was a three-time All-4A Team member and three-time conference champion at Lincoln Park High School. He scored over 1,000 points in high school and helped guide the program to two WPIAL Championship appearances and two State Semifinal appearances.

Elon will cap off his five-game road trip with a trip to Delaware on Saturday, December 31 for a New Year’s Eve game with the Blue Hens. That match starts at 2:00 PM

