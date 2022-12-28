WBB Closest Non-Conference Action Friday at Home Against Chicago State





Game 13 | Ball State (9-3) vs. Chicago State (0-16) December 30| Muncie, Ind.| Worthen Arena | 6:30 p.m. ET Opening tip: – Ball State aims to close out non-conference action with a 10-3 record when it hosts Chicago State Friday night at Worthen Arena. A win marks the Cardinals’ best non-conference showing under the 11th year head coach Brady Sallee since the 2017-18 season, when Ball State made programming history after finishing non-conference action, 11-0. – Tonight’s game promotion is “Take A Kid to a Game” day at Worthen Arena presented by The Cardinal Fanstore at The Village. If one paid adult ticket is purchased, two children 13 and under will receive a free ticket along with a commemorative gift pack. The same promotion is good for the Ball State women’s basketball game against Bowling Green, Wednesday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET. Friday night’s game will be highlighted with a half-time performance with Simon Sez. – Ball State returns to the field after the holidays after a 1-1 win at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Cardinals got their second straight win in overtime as Ball State defeated Tarleton State 80–77 on December 19. Ball State played a close game against Richmond in their second game at the Puerto Rico Classic, but lost that battle in the last minute, 73 -75. – Chicago State is looking for its first win of the season after losing 16 straight. The Cardinals and the Cougars have met a total of 13 times, with Ball State winning all of those meetings. The last time these two teams met was on December 1, 2016 at Worthen Arena, where the Cardinals won that game 88-53. – Both Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir led the Cardinals in Puerto Rico in averaging 17.0 points per game. Becki also recorded her third double-double of the season after scoring 17 points against the Richmond Spiders on December 20, while also adding 10 rebounds. Quick Facts: – Red Shirt senior Anna Clephane currently leads the Cardinals and averages 12.1 points per game. Clephane has 922 points for her career and only needs 78 more points to become the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the milestone of 1,000 points. – Sophomore Mary Kiefer has proven to be a great defenseman for the Cardinals. She currently ranks 12th all time in blocked shots with 63 and has 15 total so far this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per game. – Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 31 threes so far this season. Agustsdottir has a total of 249 career three-pointers and ranks fifth all-time. She needs four more to move up to fourth, currently held by former Cardinal John Goff (2001-2004) with 253 3-pointers. Return of the MAC: – Led by 11th year head coach Brady Sallee , the Cardinals have had great success during the MAC action. Sallee enters this conference season with a 113-68 (.624) career MAC record. The Cardinals have beaten their ticket directly to Cleveland in the MAC tournament eight out of nine times under Sallee and have reached the championship game three times. Ball State earned a MAC West Division title in 2014-2015 and has reached postseason play seven times, including reaching the round of 16 at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in Sallee’s freshman year. Next game: After the Cardinals wrap up non-conference action Friday at home against Chicago State, Ball State will open Mid-American Conference play at home on Wednesday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET against Bowling Green. The Cardinals were predicted to finish second in the MAC preseason coaches poll. East West home is best: John E. Worthen Arena has been very good to the Cardinals over the past decade. Ball State holds a record of 164-85 (.653) at Worthen Arena from 2004 to present. Over 11 seasons Brady Sallee built a 98-50 (.658) record at Worthen Arena. His best season at home was in 2017-18 when the Cardinals went 15-3 in Muncie. So far this season, the Cardinals are undefeated 5-0 at home. Ball State vs Chicago State Series: 1977-1978: BallState83Chicago state 34

1987-1988: BallState87State of Chicago 45

1988-1989: Member State70State of Chicago 51

1991-92: BallState79Chicago state 73

1993-94: BallState77State of Chicago 63

1994-95: BallState89Chicago state 55

1995-96: BallState69State of Chicago 49

1996-1997: BallState77State of Chicago 64

1999-00: Member State78Chicago State 54

2000-01: BallState74State of Chicago 44

2002-03: Member State71State of Chicago 48

2003-04: BallState83Chicago state 74

2016-17: BallState88State of Chicago 53

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2022/12/28/womens-basketball-wbb-closest-out-non-conference-action-friday-at-home-against-chicago-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos