Topgolf opens location in Pompano Beach





Broward County gets its first Topgolf location as part of a major renovation near the former Isle Casino in Pompano Beach. The popular driving range and entertainment company has locations all over the country and offers a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature coves, a restaurant, bar, and entertainment and event space on the 60,000-square-foot site, according to city documents. In addition to the Topgolf, the 222-acre site south of Atlantic Boulevard and west of Interstate 95 will also include a new 5,000-square-foot Publix and more than 15,000 square feet of retail space. [ RELATED: A Vegas touch: Isle Casino Pompano Park to be rebranded as Harrahs this fall ] At Topgolf, customers can hit microchipped balls in the three-story hall and a video tracking system tells them when they scored and the distance of their shots. The site will be built on a vacant lot at the former Isle Casino, recently renamed Harrahs Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a Dallas-based company that opened in 2000, has more than 70 locations across the country, including two South Florida locations in Miami Gardens and Doral. A new Topgolf location has been set for Pompano Beach. (City of Pompano Beach) Attempts by the South Florida Sun Sentinel to reach a Topgolf representative were unsuccessful. West Palm Beach has a similar but different driving and entertainment venue with Drive Shack. In Delray Beach, PopStroke is finalizing plans to open a three-acre miniature golf course designed by Tiger Woods. PopStroke, which operates three other Florida courts, will be located at 1314 N. Federal Highway, just over a mile north of Atlantic Avenue. The development, which is expected to open in 2023, will feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods. It also offers a 4,600-square-foot restaurant and an outdoor playground with ping pong, foosball, cornhole, and children’s climbing structures. The revamped Harrahs Pompano Beach will also feature a 15,000-square-foot casino expansion, a 58,000-square-foot, four-story parking garage connected to the casino that will add more than 1,500 parking spaces, and a 12,500-square-foot gaming deck. to add. feet outside gaming.

