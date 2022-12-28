Women’s basketball opens conference play with Auburn

OXFORD, Mrs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball will host the Auburn Tigers at SJB Pavilion to open SEC conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network +.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC)

Head coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin 5th Season at Ole Miss (65-68) 10th Season in Career (159-131)

Maroon (10-2, 0-0 SEC)

Head Coach: Johnnie Harris 2nd Season at Auburn (20-20) 2nd Season in Career (20-20)

IN THE AIR

Television/Online: SECN+

Game by game: Jake Hromada

Analyst: Leslie Roy

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

station: 105.1FM

Game by game: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

VERSUS AUBURN

Thursday’s rally marks the 65th time the rebels have taken on the Tigers. The two teams have been battling back and forth since 1978, with Auburn holding onto the overall lead 37-27 against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss took the win in the last two games against Auburn. Last season, the Rebels traveled to The Plains and got their first win at Auburn in the past seven seasons.

The Rebels have a 14-12 lead as the Tigers come to Oxford. A win on Thursday would give Ole Miss a three-game winning streak against Auburn.

FIRST MEETING

12/08/78 – UM, 107-62, in Maroon

LAST MEETING

02/24/22 – UM, 72-52, in Maroon

EXPLORE THE TIGER

Auburn enters the 10-2 matchup of the season after beating North Florida, 77-49, for the final non-conference game of the season. Heading into head coach Johnnie Harris’ sophomore season for Auburn, the Tigers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak en route to conference play.

Auburn is second in the SEC in blocks per game (6.5), steals per game (11.7), three-point percentage (38.2), and forced turnovers per game (22.42).

Their sharpshooter, Honesty Scott-Grayson, is second in the conference in three-point percentage (25-51, .490). Scott-Grayson leads Auburn off the field, completing 67 of 140 baskets at a .479 average. The guard led Auburn in scoring in the past seven games.

TEAM NOTES

LAST TIME OFF

Ole Miss won big on the road in Philly against Temple, 75-55, to finish the non-conference season 11-2.

Tyia Singleton (16), Madison Scott (16), Angel Baker (14), and Marquesha Davis (10) all cases numbers in the double-digit category.

Scott and Baker didn’t stop there with both players grabbing 10 rebounds to secure double-doubles. Baker got her first double-double of the season, while Scott is on a hot three-game streak with double-doubles.

Overall, Ole Miss shot 50.0 percent from the field and made 19 assists, the second highest of the season. The dishes were led by Bakker and Mya Taylor both of which released five each. The defense held Temple to a shooting percentage of 35.0.

At the half against the Owls, Ole Miss had the highest field goal percentage in the first half of the season at 63.3 percent.

MY OH MY MADI

Madison Scott is currently on a hot streak with three games in a row securing double-doubles. Scott put up big numbers against Jacksonville (19 points, 17 rebounds), McNeese (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Temple (16 points, 10 rebounds).

The last time a Rebel had three consecutive double-doubles was before Ole Miss Shakira Austin vs Lamar, LA Tech and Jackson State in 2021.

The junior led the Ole Miss offense on all three nights, grabbing double digits for the seventh time this season and a total of six double-doubles this year.

Against Jacksonville and McNeese, Scott enjoyed a milestone period as she not only set new season highs in points (19) and steals (3) but also set career best numbers in rebounds (17), assists (5) , field goals (8), and free throws (8). Against McNeese, Scott secured her 500th career rebound.

Overall, Scott has led Ole Miss in rebounds (10x), points (4x) and assists (2x) this year. Of the Rebels’ 13 games, Scott had more than 5 rebounds in 11 of those.

MISSISSIPPI TO PHILLY

Ole Miss took on Temple in their final non-conference game of the season, with six Rebels setting new season highs.

Angel Baker (5) and Engage Collins (2) both tie for their highest number of assists on the season.

Marquesha Davis tied her season high by throwing off two three-pointers for Ole Miss.

Rita Igbokwe (3) and Mya Taylor (5) had a standout night at the free throw line.

Tyia Singleton came out well for Ole Miss, achieving her season-high in blocks (3) while also setting new season highs in field goals (7) and points (16).

SINGLE SHOWDOWN

Tyia Singleton didn’t hold back in her final non-conference game of the season, as she shot for double digits for the fourth time this season.

Singleton shot 50 percent from the field (7-14) as he grabbed three blocks, two steals and four rebounds.

OFF THE BOARD

Ole Miss is currently ranked 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds, with 211 offensive boards so far this season and an average of 16.2 from the glass.

Madison Scott leads the Rebels in rebounds, averaging 9.3 boards per game. Scott has secured double-digit rebounds in four of the last five games for Ole Miss.

#WEDEFEND

Ole Miss draws national attention in her defensive efforts. The Rebel defense currently ranks 12th in the nation in scoring defense, with teams on just 52.8 points. The Rebels also rank 19th in defensive field goal percentage, averaging 34.5 percent for the opposing team.

Ole Miss is 11-0 if he holds his opponent to 60 points and under.

AROUND THE COWGIRLS UP

Three Rebels shot in double digits in Ole Miss’s last non-conference home game this season Madison Scott (18), Engage Collins (14), and Marquesha Davis (14) all get double digits. 10 of the 11 Rebels gained points on the board for Ole Miss.

The Rebels had a bonus on the line as they added 26 points from free throws. Ole Miss converted 19 points of turnover.

In the second quarter, the Ole Miss defense held McNeese to a dominant shooting percentage of 7.1, allowing the Cowgirls just four runs.

UNBEATED IN THE NON-CON HOME

By defeating the Cowgirls on Saturday, Ole Miss picked up his 14th straight win at home against a non-conference opponent, stretching back to last season and marking a perfect home record for the 2022-23 season.

It is the first time the Rebels have won 14 home games in a row under McPhee-McCuin, and the first time Ole Miss has done so since the 2017-18 season.

Overall in the Coach Yo era, Ole Miss has a 32-8 home record against non-conference teams.

PROGRESS

Wednesday against Jacksonville, Madison Scott and Tyia Singleton both achieved double-doubles to give Ole Miss the 66-52 victory over the Dolphins.

Scott and Singleton led the offense in equal measure, both combined for more than half of Ole Miss’s points.

Scott posted a new season high in points (19) and a career high in rebounds (17) for her fourth double-double this season. Singleton also improved on her career-high in rebounds (15) along with 12 points to give her a second double-double this year.

The last time Ole Miss had two players win double-doubles in one game was against Mississippi State on January 16, 2022, where Shakira Austin (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Donetta Johnson (12 points, 10 rebounds) both grabbed double-doubles.

CHILDREN’S DAY, BEST DAY

The annual Kids Day is Ole Miss women’s basketball’s favorite day of the year as it involves high intensity and high pitched screaming.

The iconic Kids Day crowd did not disappoint, setting a new total attendance record for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program of 8,958.

Ole Miss has a perfect 19-0 record against opponents when the kids arrive at the SJB pavilion.

SHARPENER TURNED

Engage Collins scored in double digits in four of the last six games.

Against Jacksonville State, Collins went 4-of-5 from outside the arc and dropped 17 points against the Gamecocks, grabbing her 500th career point.

Collins went back-to-back games and completed five three-pointers against Alabama A&M and No. 23 Oklahoma. Collins went on a hot streak past the arc against Alabama A&M, shooting 5-of-8 out of three. Collins put up 22 points against the Bulldogs – a new season high for the junior.

In Norman against No. 23 Oklahoma, Collins went 5-of-12 from outside the arc and tallied 16 points against the Sooners.

In all, Collins has landed 27 shots from behind the bow this season.

BAKER IN HER POCKET

Angel Baker went three consecutive games and scored at least 18 points. Baker has scored eight goals so far this season in double digits.

Baker posted an Ole Miss career high against Southern Miss with 25 points (11-16 FG).

Baker was the first 20-point scorer for the Rebels since she recorded 23 points against South Dakota in last season’s NCAA Tournament game.

TURNOVER UP

Ole Miss has forced a cumulative 237 turnovers against his opponents this season. Of those 237, the Rebels have earned 275 points on turnover so far this season, averaging 21.2 points on turnover per game.

NEXT ONE

The rebels move to Starkville on January 1 to take on state rival Mississippi State. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip and airs on SEC Network.