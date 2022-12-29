OPINION | EDITORIAL: A lament from baseliners

Rosie Gray of The Spectator likens it to kudzu, the invasive vine that adorns Southern. . . everything.

Mrs. Gray’s “kudzu” du jour is pickleball – that cross between badminton, ping pong and real tennis in white outfits. Pickleball offers players fewer demands and faster paths to success than real tennis. And judging by its status as the fastest growing sport in the United States, it’s apparently a lot of fun. But it has adopted kudzu’s cracking tendencies, and its growth is dominating US public tennis courts everywhere.

Whether pickleball’s meteoric rise in the past five years is a fad or something more sinister, like scorched earth for tennis players, remains to be seen. But as Mrs. Gray points out, whatever it is, pickleball is a microcosm for America.

“The idea that some efforts are better precisely because they are harder has fallen victim to the breakdown of strictness and discipline in American culture. Pickleball is just a symptom.”

Well then.

Professional pickleball is one thing, doncha knows it. Like professional padel, a hybrid sport between tennis and racquetball played on a smaller court enclosed in a glass case. Watching pickleball or padel – certainly available for the determined on ESPN2 or one of its side channels, or if all else fails, on YouTube – then attending a real pro tennis match is like comparing finger painting to Picasso, the three – Point Shooting Competition to a Final Game 7.

Tennis has been called the most beautiful and demanding sport; it does not yield easily. It requires patience, discipline and skill, and the world of 2022 seems to be short of the first two.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, as a way to keep kids entertained, the Internet tells us. (Funny, but the games we were involved in as kids didn’t quite stay like pickleball.) And in a move that could be considered light-hearted or tragically contemporary, pickleball became the official sport of Washington State. this past year.

It is played underhand on a smaller court with a smaller racket and a smaller plastic (and less bouncy) ball. It is much less demanding than tennis. You don’t sprint 20 yards, maybe a dozen times per point, in pickleball.

Pickleball’s popularity has grown and may have choked public access to tennis in the United States. Or so Mrs. Gray worries. Converting existing tennis courts for pickleball use (some permanently converted, some dual-use) is a lot less expensive for municipalities that are suddenly weighed down by a demand for jobs.

In Little Rock, popular public spaces in Kanis and Meriwether parks have been converted to dual use. And in community centers, parks, and churches of Tacoma and Tampa, basketball courts double as pickleball venues.

It is not just a pursuit of public space. Private clubs also meet the demand. The tony Matrix Racquet Club in northwest Arkansas has several courts dedicated exclusively to pickleball and padel.

Pickleball grew in popularity nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. It estimates that there are more than 4.8 million pickleball players – or, God help us, “picklers” – across the country.

Ten years ago, the popularity of tennis seemed to be on the decline, but in recent years its popularity has risen. The 2021 Physical Activity Council report on Participation in Sports, Fitness, and Recreation in the U.S. found a 4.5 percent increase in the number of Americans playing tennis. That is more than 22.6 million. (And by any math, 22.6 million is greater than 4.8 million.)

Much of tennis’s recent growth likely comes from new players being introduced to the sport. The Tennis Industry Association reported a 22.7 increase in tennis racket sales in 2021.

But pickleball, once known almost exclusively for its participation in the senior Olympics, continues to grow and establish a younger demographic baseline. It has been appreciated by the cultural nobility.

Pickleball is now a favorite subject of New York Times writers and editors, and Stephen Colbert even hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament.

So why the fear? If pickleball is fun and people enjoy it, and if it attracts an older crowd who might not otherwise benefit from physical activity, then what’s the harm? (The game is accessible, inclusive, and easy to pick up.) So the answer must be: There is no harm. After all, not everyone can play tennis.

But whether right or wrong, youngsters playing pickleball remind us of the kids who so easily succumb to the virtual reality of their gaming systems when an empty parking lot, a ball, and eight other kids are down the street.

Pickleball seems to represent a halfway meeting. Which, we suppose, is better than total agreement with the bank.

Perhaps we protest too much; maybe us old baseliners should channel our inner Bjorn Borg and chill.

One thing’s for sure, there’s no room on a pickleball court for a two-handed backhand.