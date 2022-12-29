Rose Bowl game – by number









12/28/2022 12:07:00 PM Brian Tripp, job content specialist No. 11 Penn State meets No. 8 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2

PASADENA, California. – No. 11 Penn State will play No. 8 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Moving on to “The Granddaddy of Them All”, let’s take a look at some of the key numbers. 1 Penn State meets Utah for the first time in the program’s history. It is the third straight bowl game in which Penn State faces a new opponent. 3 The Rose Bowl is Penn State’s third most attended bowl game. It is one of six bowl games in which the Nittany Lions have appeared at least five times. Penn State’s seven trips to the Fiesta Bowl rank first and six visits to the Citrus/Captial One Bowl rank second. 5 Penn State makes its fifth all-time Rose Bowl appearance. The Nittany Lions previously played in the Rose Bowl in 1923, 1995, 2009 and 2017. Penn State is 1-3 all-time in “The Grandaddy of Them All.” The program completed an undefeated 1994 season with a memorable 38-20 victory over Oregon in the 1995 Rose Bowl. This season’s Rose Bowl game takes place 100 years after Penn State’s first appearance in 1923. 6 Combined total sacks per game averaged by both Penn State and Utah. The Nittany Lions led the Big Ten and were in 9th placee nationally during the regular season with 3.1 sacks per game. Meanwhile, Utah led the Pac-12 and finished 17the among all FBS schools with 2.9 sacks per game. 8 Penn State went plus-eight in turnover differential over its last four regular season games, forcing three turnovers in games against Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan State. 10 Regular season wins for Penn State in 2022. The fourth double-digit win season under head coach James Franklin . 13 Runs of 30 yards or more this season through Penn State’s explosive ground attack. freshman Nicholas Singleton collected three carries of at least 50 yards and fellow freshmen this season Kaytron Allen broke a 59-yard run against Rutgers on November 19e. 15 This year it is the 15the time the Rose Bowl game is played on a Monday. In fact, Penn State’s only 1995 Rose Bowl win against Oregon occurred on a Monday, and three of the program’s five Rose Bowl appearances have been on a Monday. 19 Combined rushing touchdowns this season by freshmen running back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen . Singleton’s 10 rushing touchdowns set a program record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman. 20 Dismissed by Penn State defense in last four regular season games. Linebacker Abdul Carter pace the team with four sacks during that period. Meanwhile, the defense ends Adisa Isaac and Hack Robinson each tallied three sacks in the month of November to close out the regular season. 40 The Rose Bowl marks Penn State’s 40e all-time matchup against a current member of the Pac-12. The Nittany Lions have a 25-14 record against Pac-12 schools, winning 7 of their last 10 games. 52 Penn State makes its 52nd appearance, which ranks 10the all-time among college football programs. 104 Points from turnover this season by Penn State. 109 Penn State and Utah meet in the 109e Rose Bowl game. 125 Scoring margin in Penn State’s four wins in November to close out the regular season, beating opponents 165–40. 194 Rushing yards by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in the 2017 Rose Bowl. Barkley amassed 306 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in the game, culminating in a mesmerizing 79-yard run early in the third quarter to give Penn State the lead . Penn State eventually fell to USC 52-49. At the time, it was the highest scoring Rose Bowl Game ever played with a total of 101 points.

