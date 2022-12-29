Table tennis player Sharath Kamal evergreen and hitting medals

After playing 13 games in the final four days of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), Sharath Kamal’s body, which had been holding up just fine until then, quickly shut down. Lying in the back of the bus that took the paddler to the closing ceremony for flag bearer duties, the 40-year-old did just that.

I fell asleep completely. Someone had to wake me up and lift me up too, says Sharath, his back was completely gone. I think my body just gave up and said, I can’t help you move anymore.

Putting your body and mind through that torture… sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

In Birmingham, Sharath, 40, won many all but one match in three events during that frantic final phase. It earned him a men’s doubles silver with G Sathiyan (that final’s only defeat in that span), a mixed doubles gold with Sreeja Akula and the singles gold, his first since 2006 Melbourne. Add the men’s team gold from earlier that week and make it four medals from the 2022 CWG for the Indian table tennis pioneer.

On the penultimate day, Sharath, together with Sathiyan, started with a defeat in the men’s doubles gold match against England’s Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall. Just over three hours later, he won his singles semi-final against Drinkhall 4–2. At 8pm local time, Sharath came out again with Sreeja, 24, who won one of the most unexpected gold medals by beating Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 3-1. By the time the medal ceremony and other assignments were over, it was nearly 10 p.m.

I had to rush to recover, Sharath recalls. The next morning I noticed that my body wasn’t responding the way it should. But I knew it was just one game. I had to go and get it done.

He duly did, a clinical 4-1 victory over Pitchford in the singles final for a CWG singles gold after 16 years to cap off a memorable Games.

Physically and mentally it all fell into place in 2022. In 2014 (CWG) I had actually lost it due to fatigue. Here I was mentally fresh until the last day.

Sharath attributes that to the focus on recovery and painstaking preparation that began nine months before the July and August Games. He had mapped out jam-packed workouts from 6-6:45am, TT from 7:30am-9:30am, fitness from 11am-12:30pm, anticipating what would eventually happen in those few weeks. In Birmingham, recovery became paramount, taking 30 minutes after dinner daily for a contrast bath in the pool, apart from stretching and going to physio early in the morning to get the body energized”.

There is also mental fatigue. How do you recover from that? asks Sharath. Physical recovery is also the process for mental recovery.

It made Sharath carry that confidence and stay in the zone as his fights came fierce and fast. Even if he literally did not have time, as when six games lasted for a few days.

There were times when I would finish a game, leave the racket there, run to the call area, walk back for another game, leave the racket and go back, says Sharath.

I remember their captain Aruna Quadri came up to me after the team’s semi-final against Nigeria and said, ‘Why are you so relaxed, man?’ I said: I know I’ve done my job in terms of preparations, this is just the end result. That was my area. That’s where the confidence was.

That belief also came from winning a 10th national singles title and bronze at the WTT Contender in Doha earlier this year. Those were indicators that gave me the feel-good factor. In July we had the European WTT series where I purposely didn’t want to peak because at my age I can’t peak twice in two months. But after those two tournaments I felt like I was playing well, feeling good, in the right place.

While the mixed doubles win with Sreeja making headlines, it was his singles triumph that had more significance, following a three game gap.

I became famous for that singles win in 2006. Also this time a lot of people saw me play because of our mixed doubles win. It was the best thing that happened to table tennis. Then, of course, came recognition, says Sharath, referring to the Khel Ratna award.

The number of medals was also crucial: four of the five medals from the Indian TT contingents in Birmingham, with Sharathon being the back of the eight-medal CWG of 2018, and the administrative mess at the time, with players in the run-up to the court because of selection issues.

It was pretty tough for all of us. The focus was not on table tennis, he says. I wasn’t sure if we could match what we did in 2018, but at least in this CWG I was able to get that (number of medals) there. If we hadn’t done that, table tennis, especially with all the stuff that was already happening, would have gotten into more trouble.