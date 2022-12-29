Tech Nips Spartans in OT, 3-2





Grand Rapids, Michigan – No. 11 Michigan State ended 2022 on a sour note, whistled for two penalties in the last four minutes of an overtime game and fell 3-2 to No. 17/16 Michigan Tech in its third place game of the Great Lakes Invitational. The Spartans (12-9-1 overall) had a hard-earned 1-0 and 2-1 lead in the game and led 2-1 with 2:05 in regulation after a goal in the first period of Jesse Tucker and a second period strike of Daniel Russell . A tripping call put the Huskies in the power play for the final two minutes of regulation, leading to a 6-for-4 strike by Brett Thorne to tie the game with 74 seconds left on the clock. An overtime penalty after 44 seconds into the extra session led to a game-winner 4-on-3 goal for MTU captain Arvid Caderoth, his first goal of the year. In addition to the last two goals scored on the power play for MTU (12-6-3), Michigan Tech’s first score of the game in the second period was a delayed penalty against MSU and with an extra skater on the ice. . Senior Logan Ganie scored that goal to put the Huskies on the board 3:22 into the second period. Dylan St Cyr made 35 saves for Michigan State, while Blake Pietila made 31 for the Huskies, who finished in third place. Until the last two minutes of regulation, the two teams had each taken one penalty kick. Michigan State returns to the Big Ten next weekend (January 6-7) when it travels to Ohio State. STATISTICS OF NOTE Jesse Tucker opened the scoring for the Spartans, converting a long pass from Victor Hurtig . It is the fifth goal of the season for the sophomore, his career best. It was Hurtig’s third assist of the season.

Dylan St Cyr made 35 saves, his first 30+ save attempt in four games. MSU had limited its last three opponents to 27 shots or less. First period: Michigan State got on the board first, with just under five minutes left in the period. A long exhaust pass from Hurtig, who picked up the puck deep in the left circle, then found Tucker in the neutral zone. Tucker went around the D to get to Pietila alone. He went backhand and tucked the puck under the goalie’s leg pad near the right post for his fifth goal of the season, and a 1–0 Spartan lead going into the break. Second period: Early in the second, the home side equalized on a delayed Spartan penalty which saw Pietila head into the penalty area, deflect a blast from Logan Ganie from the top of the front right circle and then get a bouncing ball from St Cyr’s blocker and into the back of the net. MSU went back on top at 2:25 p.m., when another impressive exhaust passed this time Karsen Dorwart went into his own zone at the right half-wall Daniel Russell . Russell stickhandled around the D, went backhand and lifted it past Pietila for his team-best seventh goal of the season. Third Period: The game came down to the last two minutes. MSU was called for elbows with 2:05 left to play, putting the Spartan PK to work Cole Krigier in the box. The Huskies benched Pietila in favor of a 6-to-4 advantage. With 1:13 left, MSU got a deflection into his own side to disrupt the power play, but the puck bounced straight to Brett Thorne, and he ripped it past the Spartan goalie for the tying goal, sending the game into overtime. . Tech had a 14-12 lead in shots in the period. Overtime: MSU had the first big chance of the extra session when Russell crashed into the net, but Pietila made a save on the pavement. After 44 seconds, Miroslav Mucha was called for tripping, putting a fourth skater on the ice for the Huskies for the power play. The Spartans then got caught up in a bad substitution, leading to a two-to-none breakaway for MTU. goal of the season. Read the full article

