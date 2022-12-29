Why San Antonio has embraced the burgeoning sport of pickleball

Activity in the newly renovated courtyard of the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA on a recent Monday night tells the story of the fastest growing sport in the US and illustrates San Antonio’s love of all things social.

On one side, two large tennis courts were occupied by just four players, rackets in hand, aimed at fast-moving fluffy yellow tennis balls.

On the other side, 10 smaller lanes were crowded with over 50 people talking, laughing and waving little square paddles at yellow whiffle balls.

Some players on the busy courts played relaxed, hitting balls over a waist-high net below friendly chatter. Other courts were the scene of intense battles where the ball moved quickly back and forth between the opponents’ paddles without touching the ground.

The ages of the players on these smaller courses varied; the youngest were teenagers dressed in high school sportswear supporting MacArthur or Madison high schools, while the oldest players were in their seventies or eighties.

Despite their differences, these people all had one thing in common: they were there to play pickleball, that of the land fastest growing sport.

This thriving, easy-to-learn pastime is a hybrid of tennis, table tennis and badminton and has already gained a large local following.

It’s San Antonio’s community-oriented nature that’s driving pickleball’s popularity in the 210s, said 75-year-old Ed Beyster, San Antonio pickleball’s recognized father.

Once a formal representative of Pickleball in the US, the national governing body for the sport in the US, Beyster said the fast pace of competitions and smaller court size allow more people to cycle through games compared to tennis. But the popularity of the sport goes further than that.

“The essence of pickleball is really the camaraderie,” Beyster said. “It’s a very social sport.”

New pickleball courts opened in November at the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA attracted veteran players and newcomers alike. Credit: Bria Woods/San Antonio Report

Pickle what?

Pickleball was founded in 1965 by former U.S. Representative Joel Pritchard, a Republican from Washington State, and his business associates Bill Bell and Barney McCallum.

According to American Pickleball, the story goes that Pritchard and Bell returned from a day of golf to Pritchard’s house, only to find their families with nothing to do. They wanted to create a game “that the whole family could play together.”

Pritchard’s property included an old badminton court, but the men had no badminton rackets or birdies. Instead, they improvised a game using table tennis bats and a perforated plastic ball. The following weekend, the men invited McCallum to play their new game, adjusting the height of the net and creating rules along the way.

Pickleball was born, though the source of the game’s odd name is still debated. Some say the sport was named after Pritchard’s family dog, Pickles. Others say Pickles came later, and the name pickleball came from a reference to the thrown together leftover non-starters in the pickle boat of crew races.

The sport didn’t find a foothold in San Antonio until the new millennium, Beyster said, bringing the game to San Antonio in 2008 after discovering it while visiting Arkansas.

Back home in Windcrest, the former tennis player bought a tennis facility behind his house and turned a court into the city’s first pickleball hub. He called the small club the Beyster Windcrest Tennis and Pickleball Center.

Demand started to grow from that one court.

“Within the first month, we were just overcrowded,” he said. “So we put in two more lanes, and then it got full and we put in four more lanes.”

Soon, other local gyms and sports clubs began asking Beyster for help creating and opening their own pickleball courts at the request of their members, he said. The sport really took off locally with the opening of Chicken N Pickle in 2020. The Northwest San Antonio location is part of a pickleball facility/restaurant/bar chain headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyster sold its Windcrest jobs in 2020, but the facility remains one active pickleball spot.

“I think especially during COVID, people wanted to get out and get more active, and they certainly succeeded [pickleball] growing even more in the past few years,” Beyster said.

A growing community

San Antonio resident Ken Kurburski, 65, has been playing pickleball for about two years, starting at the Chicken N Pickle during the height of the pandemic.

“Bit by the pickleball bug,” the former tennis player said he’s lost 30 pounds, lowered his blood pressure, and got his type II diabetes back under control, all thanks to pickleball.

To him, the best part of pickleball is the social aspect; Kurburski said he has made good friends through the sport. He attended the recent grand opening of the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA’s 10 courts.

It’s an especially great activity for seniors, said Ernesto Sanchez, the pickleball specialist at the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, because it gets them moving, it’s easy to learn and it can help them stay socially active. Sanchez, 70, said he enjoys playing with his daughter Kate, 25, and son Ben, 22, on an almost daily basis.

Mario Wright serves during a game of pickleball at the Morgans Wonderland Sports complex in 2021. Credit: Nick Wagner/San Antonio Report

Sanchez said he was overwhelmed by the turnout for the grand opening of the YMCA courts, which attracted more than 100 people who wanted to play or watch the game.

“What I like about pickleball is that it’s a community. It’s about people getting to know each other and their families,” Sanchez said. He pulled out his phone to show how many pickleball-related contacts he’s added over the years, easily over 20. “We check in with each other and it’s just a very supportive network.”

At a time when there is so much division in the world, pickleball brings people together, said avid pickleball player and San Antonio resident Angelica Ramos, 48. Ramos said she even goes on “pickleball vacation” every year to play with new friends in different places around the world.

“It’s for people of all ages and it can be as competitive as you want it to be,” said Ramos. “When I first started pickleball, it was a lot of people my age playing, but now it’s for everyone.”