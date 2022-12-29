Women’s Basketball Begins CAA Play at UNCW

GAME INFO:Thursday December 29, 2022 -7:00 PM

Place:Trask Coliseum – WIlmington, NC

Opening tip

The Drexel University women’s basketball team begins play from the Colonial Athletic Association and travels to UNCW on Thursday, December 29. Trask Coliseum tip in Wilmington, NC is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Final Game – Women’s Basketball closes non-conference slate with victory against Delaware State

The Dragons used a dominant second half and a balanced offensive offense defensively as Drexel closed out non-conference play on December 21 with a 62–44 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

BY THE FIGURES

Keisha Washington had her ninth 20+ point game of the season and led all scorers with 21.

had her ninth 20+ point game of the season and led all scorers with 21. Grace O’Neill posted 13 points and had a team with seven boards,

posted 13 points and had a team with seven boards, Chloe Hodges recorded a career-high scoring day with nine points. Tori Hyduke scored seven with a personal best five assists.

recorded a career-high scoring day with nine points. scored seven with a personal best five assists. Erin Sweeney scored a career-high six in the game and pulled in five rebounds.

scored a career-high six in the game and pulled in five rebounds. Hetta Satman blocked four shots to mark her eighth consecutive game with a disqualification.

Couch Bravo

The 22 points scored by the Drexel bench against Delaware State was the most in a game this season by the Dragons reserves. Among the efforts were career highs of Chloe Hodges (9) and Erin Sweeney (6). The bank did more than just score Tori Hyduke donated a personal best five assists and Sweeney scored five rebounds.

Promising returns

Hodges continues to perform well for DU as she returns from a lost season to injury last year. In the last three games, Drexel wins all, averaging 5.7 points per game while playing 15.0 minutes per game. In total, she has played in nine of eleven games this year and scores an average of 2.7 points per game.

Block party

Hetta Satman hosted her own personal block party against DSU and recorded all four of Drexel’s rejections. It was her third game this season with three or more strikes and her eighth game in a row with a block. That streak ties Jackie Schluth in 2015-16 for the second longest consecutive game block streak for a Dragon in the past 10 years. Tessa Brugger posted a longer piece with a nine-gamer last season. Saatman leads the CAA with 21 blocks and is second with 1.9 blocks per game.

No conference experience

With the win against Delaware State, Drexel finished with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. It is the seventh straight season the Dragons have topped .500 outside of CAA play.

City 6 is leading the way

With her 21 points against Delaware State, Keisha Washington leads NCAAD1 in scoring with 28.7 points per game, one point per game ahead of her closest competitor, Maddie Siegrist of Villanova. Siegrist posts 28.0 per game heading into Thursday.

Getting Noticed (Part I)

Washington was recognized twice for her efforts against Dartmouth (December 13) and Penn State (December 18). She was named the USBWA National Player of the Week and the CAA Player of the Week. Overall, she averaged 37.0 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. It is the second time in her career that she has been named USBWA National Player of the Week, with the other coming on February 4, 2020. It is the second time this season and the eighth time Washington has been named Player of the Week overall. Week through the conference.

Getting Noticed (Part II)

Washington was also spotted on the national stage by ESPN when she received votes from the panel that rated the top 25 players in college basketball.

Finish the job

The Dragons won their 55th consecutive win as they led at halftime as it defeated Delaware State. Drexel hasn’t lost a game it led at halftime in over three years, since a 53-49 upset at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons led 24-0 after 20 minutes in 2021-22.

Start on the right foot

Drexel is 9-2 in CAA openers dating the 2011-2012 season, including two in a row. Overall, DU is 15-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association opening game and 24-16 in the D1 conference openers combined between time in the CAA, America East, and ECC.

Welcome to the club

With the win against Delaware State, Amy Mallon became the Dragons’ fourth coach in the Division I era to win 50 or more games, joining Denise Dillon (329), Lil Haas (144) and Kevin Murphy (55). Mallon is the fastest to the milestone in terms of both years and games, needing just three seasons and 68 games to accomplish the feat. Dillon was in her fourth season while Haas and Murphy needed five.

NET profit

With a score of 54, Penn State was Drexel’s highest-ranked opponent based on the NCAA NET ratings since defeating No. 29 James Madison on February 2, 2020. It also helped the Dragons move up 13 spots to 112 the day after the game to jump. DU currently sits at 113 after playing on December 25.

Reconnaissance report

UNCW is 3-8 on the season coming off a 42-38 loss in its non-conference against Norfolk State. The Seahawks were voted 12th of 13 teams in the CAA preseason poll.

Leading UNCW on offense is Carrie Gross with 13.5 points per game. Jayde Gamble earns 9.5 per game. (It should be noted that Mary McMillan scores 12.2 per game, but has not played since Nov. 27.) Lexi Jackson and Micah Hoggatt offer a 1-2 rebound option at 6.7 and 6.3 per game, respectively. Gamble leads the team with 24 assists.

The Seahawks did a good job on the glass this year, especially on the defensive side, holding opponents to 32.9 boards per game, the best mark in the CAA. They are also fourth in the conference with a recovering margin of +3.2.

Scoring the ball has been a concern for UNCW, which ranks last in the conference with 55.7 points per game. One reason was a lack of success at range, as the Seahawks only connect from three-point range on 25.6 percent of their attempts.

Veteran head coach Tina Martin is in her first full season with UNCW after taking over on an interim basis last year. She is 3-16 with the Seahawks, but is 411-254 in 23 years as a collegiate mentor and most of her time comes from 1996-2017 at the University of Delaware. She led the Blue Hens to 12 seasons of 20 or more wins and the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2013.

Rent to own

Like any opponent, Drexel has controlled the series against UNCW, winning 22 in a row and a .795 win percentage in their general meetings. The last win for the Seahawks was in the CAA Quarterfinals on March 11, 2011. It hasn’t always been easy, especially in recent years down the road, as two of the last four games at Trask Coliseum went into overtime. That includes last season’s tilt on January 9, 2022, when Drexel needed an offensive rebound Tessa Brugger and a baseline jumper passed Kate Connolly as time went on to force overtime.

Series of all time

Thursday marks the 40th all-time meeting between the Dragons and Seahawks. Drexel has a 31-8 series lead.

Last time against UNCW

Hannah Nihill scored 19 points and led four players in double digits as the DU won its 14th consecutive game on February 4, 2022, 72-39 against UNCW.

40-40 club

With her highest career point total against Penn State, Keisha Washington recorded only the fifth game of 40 or more in program history. She became only the second player for the Dragons to ever go out for 40 when she scored that total in a double overtime game at William & Mary last year. Gabriela Marginean is the only other player to ever achieve the feat for Drexel, doing it three times, including a school-best 47 in a 5OT thriller against Northeastern in 2007.

Lucky Number 30 (Part I)

Penn State also marked Washington’s sixth 30-point game of the season, the third time in the last 20 years that a Drexel player has achieved five such games in a season. Marginean did it twice with six in 2008-09 and five in 2009-10. Washington now has 11 games with 30 points in his career, one short of Marginean’s program record of 12.

Lucky Number 30 (Part II)

With her six games of 30 or more points this season, Washington now has as many of those games as the rest of the CAA combined. Only Riley Casey of William & Mary has two.

Countdown

Washington also continued her climb up Drexel’s career scoring list, becoming just the third player in program history to score 1,821 points. Next on the list is one of the all-time greatests in Drexel women’s basketball history, Michelle Maslowski, who scored 1,900 points between 1998 and 2002. Washington has a realistic chance of becoming just the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, while she is 179 points away with 18 regular season games remaining.

Next one

Drexel returns to Philadelphia for his first game of the new year, hosting Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.