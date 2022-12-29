Sports
Women’s Basketball Begins CAA Play at UNCW
GAME INFO:Thursday December 29, 2022 -7:00 PM
Place:Trask Coliseum – WIlmington, NC
Social media
@DrexelWBB | @DrexelDragons
Opening tip
The Drexel University women’s basketball team begins play from the Colonial Athletic Association and travels to UNCW on Thursday, December 29. Trask Coliseum tip in Wilmington, NC is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Final Game – Women’s Basketball closes non-conference slate with victory against Delaware State
The Dragons used a dominant second half and a balanced offensive offense defensively as Drexel closed out non-conference play on December 21 with a 62–44 win against the Delaware State Hornets.
BY THE FIGURES
- Keisha Washington had her ninth 20+ point game of the season and led all scorers with 21.
- Grace O’Neill posted 13 points and had a team with seven boards,
- Chloe Hodges recorded a career-high scoring day with nine points. Tori Hyduke scored seven with a personal best five assists.
- Erin Sweeney scored a career-high six in the game and pulled in five rebounds.
- Hetta Satman blocked four shots to mark her eighth consecutive game with a disqualification.
Couch Bravo
The 22 points scored by the Drexel bench against Delaware State was the most in a game this season by the Dragons reserves. Among the efforts were career highs of Chloe Hodges (9) and Erin Sweeney (6). The bank did more than just score Tori Hyduke donated a personal best five assists and Sweeney scored five rebounds.
Promising returns
Hodges continues to perform well for DU as she returns from a lost season to injury last year. In the last three games, Drexel wins all, averaging 5.7 points per game while playing 15.0 minutes per game. In total, she has played in nine of eleven games this year and scores an average of 2.7 points per game.
Block party
Hetta Satman hosted her own personal block party against DSU and recorded all four of Drexel’s rejections. It was her third game this season with three or more strikes and her eighth game in a row with a block. That streak ties Jackie Schluth in 2015-16 for the second longest consecutive game block streak for a Dragon in the past 10 years. Tessa Brugger posted a longer piece with a nine-gamer last season. Saatman leads the CAA with 21 blocks and is second with 1.9 blocks per game.
No conference experience
With the win against Delaware State, Drexel finished with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. It is the seventh straight season the Dragons have topped .500 outside of CAA play.
City 6 is leading the way
With her 21 points against Delaware State, Keisha Washington leads NCAAD1 in scoring with 28.7 points per game, one point per game ahead of her closest competitor, Maddie Siegrist of Villanova. Siegrist posts 28.0 per game heading into Thursday.
Getting Noticed (Part I)
Washington was recognized twice for her efforts against Dartmouth (December 13) and Penn State (December 18). She was named the USBWA National Player of the Week and the CAA Player of the Week. Overall, she averaged 37.0 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. It is the second time in her career that she has been named USBWA National Player of the Week, with the other coming on February 4, 2020. It is the second time this season and the eighth time Washington has been named Player of the Week overall. Week through the conference.
Getting Noticed (Part II)
Washington was also spotted on the national stage by ESPN when she received votes from the panel that rated the top 25 players in college basketball.
Finish the job
The Dragons won their 55th consecutive win as they led at halftime as it defeated Delaware State. Drexel hasn’t lost a game it led at halftime in over three years, since a 53-49 upset at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons led 24-0 after 20 minutes in 2021-22.
Start on the right foot
Drexel is 9-2 in CAA openers dating the 2011-2012 season, including two in a row. Overall, DU is 15-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association opening game and 24-16 in the D1 conference openers combined between time in the CAA, America East, and ECC.
Welcome to the club
With the win against Delaware State, Amy Mallon became the Dragons’ fourth coach in the Division I era to win 50 or more games, joining Denise Dillon (329), Lil Haas (144) and Kevin Murphy (55). Mallon is the fastest to the milestone in terms of both years and games, needing just three seasons and 68 games to accomplish the feat. Dillon was in her fourth season while Haas and Murphy needed five.
NET profit
With a score of 54, Penn State was Drexel’s highest-ranked opponent based on the NCAA NET ratings since defeating No. 29 James Madison on February 2, 2020. It also helped the Dragons move up 13 spots to 112 the day after the game to jump. DU currently sits at 113 after playing on December 25.
Reconnaissance report
UNCW is 3-8 on the season coming off a 42-38 loss in its non-conference against Norfolk State. The Seahawks were voted 12th of 13 teams in the CAA preseason poll.
Leading UNCW on offense is Carrie Gross with 13.5 points per game. Jayde Gamble earns 9.5 per game. (It should be noted that Mary McMillan scores 12.2 per game, but has not played since Nov. 27.) Lexi Jackson and Micah Hoggatt offer a 1-2 rebound option at 6.7 and 6.3 per game, respectively. Gamble leads the team with 24 assists.
The Seahawks did a good job on the glass this year, especially on the defensive side, holding opponents to 32.9 boards per game, the best mark in the CAA. They are also fourth in the conference with a recovering margin of +3.2.
Scoring the ball has been a concern for UNCW, which ranks last in the conference with 55.7 points per game. One reason was a lack of success at range, as the Seahawks only connect from three-point range on 25.6 percent of their attempts.
Veteran head coach Tina Martin is in her first full season with UNCW after taking over on an interim basis last year. She is 3-16 with the Seahawks, but is 411-254 in 23 years as a collegiate mentor and most of her time comes from 1996-2017 at the University of Delaware. She led the Blue Hens to 12 seasons of 20 or more wins and the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2013.
Rent to own
Like any opponent, Drexel has controlled the series against UNCW, winning 22 in a row and a .795 win percentage in their general meetings. The last win for the Seahawks was in the CAA Quarterfinals on March 11, 2011. It hasn’t always been easy, especially in recent years down the road, as two of the last four games at Trask Coliseum went into overtime. That includes last season’s tilt on January 9, 2022, when Drexel needed an offensive rebound Tessa Brugger and a baseline jumper passed Kate Connolly as time went on to force overtime.
Series of all time
Thursday marks the 40th all-time meeting between the Dragons and Seahawks. Drexel has a 31-8 series lead.
Last time against UNCW
Hannah Nihill scored 19 points and led four players in double digits as the DU won its 14th consecutive game on February 4, 2022, 72-39 against UNCW.
40-40 club
With her highest career point total against Penn State, Keisha Washington recorded only the fifth game of 40 or more in program history. She became only the second player for the Dragons to ever go out for 40 when she scored that total in a double overtime game at William & Mary last year. Gabriela Marginean is the only other player to ever achieve the feat for Drexel, doing it three times, including a school-best 47 in a 5OT thriller against Northeastern in 2007.
Lucky Number 30 (Part I)
Penn State also marked Washington’s sixth 30-point game of the season, the third time in the last 20 years that a Drexel player has achieved five such games in a season. Marginean did it twice with six in 2008-09 and five in 2009-10. Washington now has 11 games with 30 points in his career, one short of Marginean’s program record of 12.
Lucky Number 30 (Part II)
With her six games of 30 or more points this season, Washington now has as many of those games as the rest of the CAA combined. Only Riley Casey of William & Mary has two.
Countdown
Washington also continued her climb up Drexel’s career scoring list, becoming just the third player in program history to score 1,821 points. Next on the list is one of the all-time greatests in Drexel women’s basketball history, Michelle Maslowski, who scored 1,900 points between 1998 and 2002. Washington has a realistic chance of becoming just the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, while she is 179 points away with 18 regular season games remaining.
Next one
Drexel returns to Philadelphia for his first game of the new year, hosting Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://drexeldragons.com/news/2022/12/28/womens-basketball-begins-caa-play-at-uncw.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s Basketball Begins CAA Play at UNCW
- Why San Antonio has embraced the burgeoning sport of pickleball
- US records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have likely had it
- Tech Nips Spartans in OT, 3-2
- US bomb cyclone brought severe weather to UK as yellow warning issued | british news
- Climate crisis: The ‘new normal’ of extreme weather, experts say
- Table tennis player Sharath Kamal evergreen and hitting medals
- Rose Bowl game – by number
- We can’t let this happen to us
- OPINION | EDITORIAL: A lament from baseliners
- The Met Office says 2022 will be Britain’s warmest year on record. england weather
- Women’s basketball opens conference play with Auburn