7 Awesome Virtual Places December ’22

Our new Best Of Virtual Reality series highlights some of the best places in VR.

We made seven initial selections, where possible, based on first-hand visits to virtual reality locations. We’ve recently recognized notable places to be widely released in 2022, including Vertical Robot’s visual powerhouse Red Matter 2 and the playful swinging in What The Bat? You can also find great games in all the lists below:

With our Best Of Virtual Reality series, we wanted to try a slightly different approach to spot the top spots in VR. Here we want to highlight specific destinations and things to do in VR. This is just a start and we plan to recognize more places over time with UploadVR’s Best Of Virtual Reality series updating in 2023 and beyond. In general, we make our selections focused on places that a VR headset owner is likely to visit soon. We also want to recognize notable limited experiences, as well as experiences that give you reasons to go beyond the most basic VR hardware setup for home use. Please note that UploadVR’s demos in VR can sometimes be in pre-release software or hardware, or in controlled demos that may differ from the general experience of paid users, and our schedules may have missed a connection to a particularly strong contender for a specific category as well. We note the date of important updates to our lists and you can email [email protected] with information about places of interest popping up in virtual reality.

For the latest you can check our regular UploadVR Showcase streamsour weekly magazine VR Download live stream discussions or podcastand our daily articles featuring new trailers, interviews, tours, gameplay and details about new virtual worlds.

Best cinema

Big screen

YOU can watch Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and YouTube with others using Bigscreen. The remote desktop app lets you share your desktop and use it in VR while a video player pulls in your own files. You and a friend can also rent a movie to watch together from Bigscreen’s available library. Bigscreen’s theater designs range from rooms in simulated homes, such as the relaxing Residence environment, all the way to our favorite theater experience – the Grand Cinema – with its spacious stadium seats and subtle reflections of light from 2D or 3D content that illuminate your surroundings.

You can find Bigscreen for free at Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro, or Steam. Access your own content, stream with others, or rent movies for around $4 per person.

Best personal view

Virtual desktop

Virtual Desktop provides a virtual display so you can enjoy movies and games from your PC or Mac. For standalone headsets with access to the most capable gaming PCs and Wi-Fi connections, Virtual Desktop can even stream PC VR games like Half-Life: Alyx or Boneworks. Modern Apartment Night is a lovely environment to watch your personal content, with a beautiful skyline visible from the window, but we also like the Personal Theater with its centered seating and giant screen.

You can find Virtual Desktop by Guy Godin at Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro, Pico, usually $19.99, and SteamVR headsets typically $14.99.

Best ping pong or table tennis

Eleven Table Tennis

The physics in Eleven Table Tennis have been carefully tuned. Mini games are available and you can adjust some settings to play alone or online. Ranked matches can lead to intense competition and advanced players can check out 3D printed paddle accessories to keep tracked controllers. The Studio area is brightly lit and a joy to play in, but be sure to check out the Chalet with its large windows and snow-capped mountains visible in the distance.

You can find Eleven Table Tennis at Steam, Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro and Pico, usually $19.99, with support for cross-platform play. There is an active Discord group for the official community with players organizing game sessions and even lessons.

Best golf course

Pebble beach – Golf+

Developers see Golf+ as an addition to the physical sport. In late 2022, the addition of the famous links to the paid add-on Pebble Beach will create a specific destination that many golfers want to try. Golf+ a will start in 2023 multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour with the aim of letting fans play with friends in real time on the same course as the pros. Players should be able to see simulated pro shots fall across their court immediately after they happen in the physical tournament.

You will find Golf+ at Quest 2 and Quest Proand further PC for Rift and Rift S, usually $29.99. Pebble Beach Golf Links is typically an $11.99 add-on and Pinehurst No. 2 is available as separate purchase.

Best mini golf course

Labyrinth – Walkabout Mini Golf

Each of Labyrinth’s 18 holes of Walkabout Mini Golf is taken directly from a scene from the classic 1986 Jim Henson movie. Walkabout Mini Golf’s Labyrinth is like a theme park that begins at the entrance, winding across the Bog of Eternal Stank and ending at the mind blowing stairs. The track at night captures the atmosphere of Jareth’s masquerade ball and there’s also a full-sized maze to get lost in. Labyrinth comes in Walkabout’s infinitely replayable mini golf format, including 18 hidden balls to find during the day and a scavenger hunt at night.

You can find Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf at Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro or Steam, usually $14.99. Each paid add-on course, including Labyrinth and Myst, typically costs $2.99. Play alone or bring in other Walkabout players for free with the guest pass. Score below par during the day to access the night course with more challenging holes.

Best fishing

Yosemite – USA – RealVR Fishing

RealVR Fishing can satisfy those looking for both hard and easy catches with breathtaking watering holes to pull fish from. Locations in the US West region, such as Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, offer incredible sights to take in with sheer cliffs nearby, birds flying overhead, and bears near the water. Japan-based fishing holes have recently been added with locations such as Mount Fuji and Matsumoto Castle. The developers support YouTube for music or videos in the world, so grab a chair and find someone cool to spend time listening to music in your favorite fishing reel.

You can find RealVR Fishing at Quest, Quest 2 and Quest Pro, usually $19.99. The developers say that in 2023, some locations in the western US and fishing spots in Japan and their additional fish species will be made accessible to all RealVR Fishing players.

Dear magic

Waltz of the Magician: Natural Magic

There’s magic in the air in Waltz of the Wizard with your gestures and voice commands ready to conjure up surprising spells. Get a feel for this playground with controllers in hand, then try the whole game with hand tracking on supported headsets. Recognized gestures, such as a slingshot drawn between your fingers, can be an absolute joy to use. All in all, Waltz of the Wizard is the best piece of software for feeling what it’s like to have magic at your fingertips.

You can find Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic for Quest, Quest 2 and Quest Prousually for $19.99, and it’s on Steam too.