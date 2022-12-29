Women’s basketball returns to Hos Jacksonville State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team returns to McKenzie Arena for the first time in a month to host Jacksonville State in their final non-conference game of the season.

The Mocs are 8-6 overall with their first winning record in non-league play since the 2017-18 season. UTC went 5-5 in the 2020-21.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Mocs v Jacksonville State

Date: December 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn. | The McKenzie Arena

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Chris Goforth on play-by-play and Todd Agne on color analysis. Larry Ward provides play-by-play on WFLI and the Varsity app.

Live stats are available online at GoMocs.com

RECORDS

Chattanooga: 8-6

State of Jacksonville: 6-4

SERIES HISTORY

Chattanooga leads the series 9-2. Jacksonville State defeated the Mocs in Jacksonville 60-56.

CHATTANOOGA vs. JACKSONVILLE STATE

This will be the 12th meeting between Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.UTC leads the series 9-2. The Mocs won the first two games in 1977, and Jacksonville State got their first win in 1978 and their second last year. UTC owns a 6-0 record against the Gamecocks at home.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

The Mocs fell 61-51 in Jacksonville State en route to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule. Chattanooga got off to a fast start, with the game’s first two buckets including a layup of Brooke Hammer from Cornelis’ Abbey tip. UTC held on to lead by four runs twice and lead 11-9 with 4:20 to go in the first before the Gamecocks took the lead with an 8-0 run. The Mocs kept it close in the first half and tied it 21-21 on a layup of Brooke Hammer half way through the second. JSU would regain control to go into the break with a 35-27 lead. Chattanooga was 9-of-20 (45%) in the first half and finished the game 18-of-47 (38.3%) and 14-of-18 from the free throw line. Cornelius and Hampel combined to score 17 points in the first half. Cornelius finished the game with her fourth double-double of the year with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hampel shot 60 percent (6-10) from the field for 12 points and Addie Grace Porter, with UTC’s only 3-pointer of the game, had 10 points and a career-best seven rebounds. While UTC had 23 turnovers, JSU only scored 11 points on the errors, while Chattanooga had five points on 12 Gamecocks errors. The Mocs didn’t have as many outside chances, but outscored Jacksonville State 32-28 in the paint. Chattanooga defeated JSU 41-35, but gave up 13 points on 10 Gamecocks offensive rebounds.

LAST TIME OFF

Mocs fight to the end in loss at Marshall

This was the first meeting between the two programs since Marshall left SoCon 25 years ago.

The Chattanooga Mocs returned to Huntington, W.Va., for the first time in 25 years, fighting to the end in a 60-56 loss to Marshall Wednesday afternoon at the Cam Henderson center. Chattanooga took the game’s first and only lead early in the fourth, starting the final frame with six consecutive points. Sigrun Olafsdottirs third 3-pointer of the game put the Mocs up 50-48 with 8:50 to play. However, Marshall responded with six runs of his own and held back the Mocs’ determined offensive effort the rest of the way. Raven Thompson drove from the outside with 20 seconds left to play and hit a layup to bring Chattanooga within a point at 57-56. UTC put the Herd on the line twice in the final seconds, with Marshall scoring three of four free throws, but the Mocs couldn’t find a bucket in response. Thompson tied for her career best with a game-high 23 points and hauled in six rebounds. She was 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Her three-pointer in the third period brought Chattanooga within four points midway through the quarter. Cornelis Abbey scored eight of her 12 points in the second half and recorded 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Olafsdottir had season highs with 14 points, five assists and three 3-pointers. She was 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Marshall started the game with a 10-0 run before the Mocs answered with eight straight runs. De Kudde ended the period with a 20-14 lead and added another point to its advantage in the second to lead 35-28 going into the break. Thompson powered up the Mocs scoring in the second quarter, bringing UTC within three points twice in the period, but the Herd used an 8-0 run to extend his lead, 30-19, with 4:39 to go. play in half. However, Chattanooga put up a 9-2 score in the next 3:49 to make it a 32-28 game with 35 seconds left before halftime. The Dagger was a three-pointer from Marshall in the closing seconds of the frame to give the Herd a 35-28 lead at the half. The Mocs continued to fight their way back into the game in the third. After falling behind 37-28 moments into the quarter, an acrobatic play by Cornelius against Olafsdottir sparked a 10-3 run by UTC to cut the Herd’s lead to 40-38 with 5:40 in the period. Olafsdottir’s shot missed and the rebound went over. Cornelius made the save, went out of bounds into the corner and found Olafsdottir in bounds. She placed the shot and provoked a foul. Her ‘and 1’ made it 37-31 at 9:04. Marshall responded with a three-pointer, but UTC scored the next seven, cutting the lead to two points on a Cornelius layup. Another Cornelius jumper cut the lead back to two late in the period, but Marshall took a 48–44 lead in the final quarter. The Mocs fall back to 8-6 heading into the holiday break. The game ended a six-game road trip for the Mocs that began with a win at Georgia State. UTC went 3-3 in the stretch. Marshall improves to 7-5 per year, closing out non-conference play.

CORNELIUS EARNS SECOND STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOD

Graduate student athlete Cornelis Abbey was named Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. She is a masters candidate studying for her MBA and has a 4.0 GPA. Last week, Cornelius recorded her third double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds at Marshall. She was 6-of-11 off the field and dished out a pair of assists.

MILESTONE REACHED FOR CORNELIUS ABBEY

To graduate Cornelis Abbey , in its fifth season, became the 30th member of the Mocs 1,000-Point Club. She reached the North Alabama milestone and is 27th with 1,026 points. She needs 15 rebounds to become the ninth player to reach 800 career boards.

THREE TIMES IS RIGHT

To graduate Cornelis Abbey became only the third person in Chattanooga women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points, record 700 rebounds and 100 blocked shots. The other two are Alex Anderson, 2004-08 (1,732/1,010/221) and current graduate assistant Jasmine Joyner, 2013-17 (1,319/982/436).

WAZEERUD-DIN INVENTORY BY DIVISION I MILESTONE