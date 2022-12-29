Catch them young

By The Editor

Sports policy, drawn up by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of

Meghalaya was introduced in 2019 with the aim of strengthening the sports ecosystem and engaging the youth of the state. Great efforts have been made to provide training with the best facilities at its disposal so that local youth and athletes can improve their skills and rise to the challenge of competing not only at the national level but also internationally. Basic infrastructures in sports number 318 are being developed in different parts of the state and will be equipped with the latest tools and accessories that will be updated over time. The government has started a talent identification program for athletes across the state, especially in remote villages where numbers are quite encouraging based on past experience. The program aims to identify and identify young boys and girls in the 10-18 age group with talents and potential. The next step is to provide training by qualified and dedicated personnel. During the first phase of the program, 4,600 children were tested for their athletic skills according to international standards and the result was very encouraging. Sports Achievers Cash Award Scheme has been launched and about Rs 3.14 crores has been rightly earned by about 3,000 athletes.

On Friday, December 16, in a grand ceremony in Tura, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma

opened the long cherished PA Sangma Football Stadium at the PA Sangma Sports Stadium

Complex. Upgrading this stadium was not an easy task for the state government

successfully completed and also applauded by the public. The stadium is indeed one

technological marvel with a significant capacity of 9,500 seats and it is part of an even

beautiful sports complex. The football stadium and two indoor stadiums together occupy an area of ​​more than 17,000 square meters. Indoor stadiums with a gym, swimming pool, table tennis hall, squash hall and badminton hall are expected to be ready for inauguration in December 2023. The stadium was the site of major historical events in the past as it witnessed Tura Football League and Subroto Cup since its establishment in 2006.

On the opening day, an exhibition football game was played between Meghalaya State

Team and North East United Football Club followed by a grand cultural program featuring local bands and artists. The event concluded with a stunning drone display and bright fireworks. Meanwhile, the government is also undertaking extensive improvement and additional major infrastructures in other key centers of the state such as Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Stadium at Polo Grounds, Shillong, Wahiajer Stadium in West Jaintia Hills district and Indoor Stadium in Jongksha, in East Khasi Hills district. . It is also very good to remember that the recent North East Olympic Games (NEOG) held in the state were a great success with participants from all eight NE states expressing their joy and satisfaction for leaving.