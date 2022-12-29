6 women’s college basketball games to watch this week

Conference play is officially underway with SEC and Big 12 matchups beginning. In the final week of 2022, there’s plenty of drama to keep up with, from rivalry matches to perfect records being put to the test.

Here are six matchups to watch this week:

1. No. 8 UConn at No. 21 Creight on Wednesday, December 28

When : 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday
SNY (subscription required)

: SNY (subscription required) Storyline to follow: Great Eastern battle

While St. Johns is the only undefeated team in the Big East, No. 8 UConn and No. 21 Creighton remain the conference heavyweights, and they will face off tonight.

Since their first game in 2014, the Bluejays have yet to beat UConn, as Creighton fell in all five encounters. The Huskies (9-2) are undefeated in conference play, while Creighton (8-3) lost to St. Johns earlier this month. Over the past ten seasons, UConn has been 169-1 in conference matchups.

The Huskies will have to do without Azzi Fudd as UConn’s season-leading goal scorer suffered a knee injury on December 4. They will also miss Aubrey Griffin who tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays; Griffin has stepped up in Fudd’s absence, including a career-high 29 point, 11-11 performance.

2. No. 9 LSU at No. 24 Arkansas Thursday, December 29

When: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday

ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN2 | ESPN+ (subscription required) Storyline to follow: LSU’s undefeated record is at stake

A must-see matchup between No. 9 LSU and No. 24 Arkansas headlines day one of SEC gameplay. The undefeated Tigers (12-0) take on their first challenge of the season against their first-ranked opponent, facing only their second Power 5 team.

Arkansas has faced three ranked opponents in 15 games. Though Razorbacks (13-2) come off a 0-2 effort at the San Diego Invitational falling to No. 17 Oregon and South Florida.

Angel Reese, who leads the Tigers in points (24.6), rebounds (14.6) and steals (2.2), will be a player to watch after running a 20/20 game in her previous appearance won. Meanwhile, Samara Spencer leads the Razorbacks in points (16.3), assists (4.7) and steals (1.8).

3. No. 18Arizona vs. Arizona State Thursday, December 29

When: 8 p.m. ET, Thursday

Stream: Pac-12 Networks

Storyline to follow: Rivalry within the state

A rivalry battle begins Pac-12 play for No. 18 Arizona and Arizona State. The Wildcats (10-1) ride a three-game winning streak after a 77-50 blowout against Kansas. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils (7-4) snapped a three-game losing streak before their 11-day hiatus.

Arizona State leads the all-time series 32-12 since the first meeting in 2000. The Wildcats have won five of their 12 wins in the last four years alone. The two last met last season in Arizona, where the Wildcats won 62-58.

That game matched Jade Loville in ASU maroon and gold, now Loville is the Wildcats second leading scorer (12.8 ppg) after being transferred just over 100 miles south to Arizona. Shaina Pellington leads the Wildcats’ boxing score with 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. Tyi Skinner passes the Sun Devils with 20.6 points per game, 15th in the nation.

4. No. 10 UCLA at No. 17 Oregon Friday, December 30

When: 9 p.m. ET, Friday

Pac 12 networks

Pac 12 networks Storyline to follow: ranked Pac-12 battle

Both No. 10 UCLA and No. 17 Oregon kicked off conference play by defeating their respective rivals, USC and Oregon State. Now they will compete as two of the five ranked Pac-12 teams.

Oregon (10-2) finished the San Diego Invitational by defeating Arkansas, but fell to No. 3 Ohio State 84-67. The Bruins (12-1) enter the game on a five-game winning streak after losing to No. 1 South Carolina.

These two programs are pretty even in the history books with UCLA topping the Ducks 22-21 since 2001. It’s going to be a battle of the guards in this one as Charisma Osborne (18.1 ppg) leads the Bruins while Grace VanSlooten (16, 3 ppg) fronts Oregon.

5. No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Michigan Saturday, December 31

When: 1 pm ET, Friday

Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Storyline to follow: Big Ten Rivalry

Perhaps the most hostile and legendary rivalry in the Big Ten headlines New Year’s Eve as No. 14 travels to No. 3 in Ohio State.

Barring a loss at Northwestern, the Buckeyes will go into the game undefeated. Michigan recorded its first loss of the season a few weeks ago in a 71-68 loss to Toledo.

Ohio State has moved up to third in the nation behind a balanced scoring offense and fourth in the nation with six double-digit averages, three above 15 points per game (Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova). The Wolverines also have a powerful offense backed up by Emily Kiser (18.4 ppg) and Laila Phelia (17 ppg).

In The Game, Michigan Football defeated an undefeated Buckeyes team. Maybe we can see that trend continue or Ohio State prove its top-5 ranking.

6. No. 4 Indiana vs. Nebraska Sunday, January 1

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

ESPN

ESPN Storyline to follow: Possibly perfectly on the line

Ring in the New Year with No. 4 Indiana taking on Nebraska on ESPN. Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers would go into the game undefeated with a win in the previous game. An 8-5 Michigan State team will get a crack in Indiana for Sunday.

The Cornhuskers recently ended Kansas’ perfect record of 85-79 in triple overtime. Nebraska’s leading scorer Jaz Shelley recorded a team-high 24 points and six assists in the win. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers with 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

